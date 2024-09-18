All
Week 2 Separation Report: Best receivers at beating coverage to get open

2T030M6 New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs a route in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. The Buccaneers won 26-9. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

By PFF.com

• Saints' Chris Olave shines in Week 2: Olave had 11 opportunities to earn separation in Week 2, and he did so on 10 of them.

• Steelers' Pat Freiermuth leads the way at tight end: The Steelers tight end generated separation on nine of his 11 opportunities in Week 2.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One potential option is to add more data. Last week, we introduced a new data point: separation percentage. This week, we’re diving deeper into separation percentage for receivers to see who’s creating space and making an impact downfield.

What is Separation Percentage?

Separation percentage measures how often a receiver beats the coverage to get open rather than benefiting from a defense more focused on limiting yards after the catch or stopping them short of the first down. 

Scroll down for weekly and seasonal numbers.

Week 2 Separation Report (min. 6 opportunities)

