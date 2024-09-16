NFL Week 2: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Kyler Murray delivered an outstanding performance: Murray delivered the highest-graded performance by a quarterback this season, earning a 96.9 PFF grade in the Cardinals' dominant win over the Rams.
• Fred Warner remains the best linebacker in football: Warner was exceptional for the 49ers in their loss to the Vikings, recording a sack, an interception, two forced fumbles and five defensive stops.
PFF's NFL Week 2 Team of the Week is live!
Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.
Offense
QB: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
RB: James Cook, Buffalo Bills
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans
TE: Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Flex: WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LT: Trent Williams, Houston Texans
LG: Lucas Patrick, New Orleans Saints
C: Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints
RG: Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
RT: Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers
Defense
EDGE: Dennis Gardeck, Arizona Cardinals
EDGE: Josh Hines-Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
DI: Travis Jones, Baltimore Ravens
DI: Keeanu Benton, Pittsburgh Steelers
LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
LB: Jordyn Brooks, Miami Dolphins
CB: Kamari Lassiter, Houston Texans
CB: Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals
S: Elijah Molden, Los Angeles Chargers
S: Brian Branch, Detroit Lions
Flex: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
Special teams
K: Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans
P: Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks
K/PR: Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders
ST: Chauncey Golston, Dallas Cowboys
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Murray delivered the highest-graded performance by a quarterback this season, earning a 96.9 PFF grade in the Cardinals' dominant win over the Rams. He registered a big-time throw on 27.3% of his pass attempts.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: LB Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
Warner was exceptional for the 49ers in their loss to the Vikings, recording a sack, an interception, two forced fumbles and five defensive stops.
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
After the reaction to his Week 1 performance, Harrison answered the critics with a big showing for the Cardinals on Sunday. He averaged 5.42 yards per route run in the game and earned a 90.9 PFF receiving grade.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers dominated up front against the Carolina Panthers, with the offensive line allowing just three pressures over the game. Every starting offensive lineman earned a PFF pass-blocking grade of 77.0 or better.