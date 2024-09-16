All
NFL Week 2: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

2Y4204F Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) works in the pocket against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

By Gordon McGuinness

Kyler Murray delivered an outstanding performance: Murray delivered the highest-graded performance by a quarterback this season, earning a 96.9 PFF grade in the Cardinals' dominant win over the Rams.

Fred Warner remains the best linebacker in football: Warner was exceptional for the 49ers in their loss to the Vikings, recording a sack, an interception, two forced fumbles and five defensive stops.

PFF's NFL Week 2 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

Offense

QB: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
RB: James Cook, Buffalo Bills
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans
TE: Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Flex: WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LT: Trent Williams, Houston Texans
LG: Lucas Patrick, New Orleans Saints
C: Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints
RG: Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
RT: Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers

Defense

EDGE: Dennis Gardeck, Arizona Cardinals
EDGE: Josh Hines-Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
DI: Travis Jones, Baltimore Ravens
DI: Keeanu Benton, Pittsburgh Steelers
LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
LB: Jordyn Brooks, Miami Dolphins
CB: Kamari Lassiter, Houston Texans
CB: Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals
S: Elijah Molden, Los Angeles Chargers
S: Brian Branch, Detroit Lions
Flex: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

Special teams

K: Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans
P: Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks
K/PR: Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders
ST: Chauncey Golston, Dallas Cowboys

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Murray delivered the highest-graded performance by a quarterback this season, earning a 96.9 PFF grade in the Cardinals' dominant win over the Rams. He registered a big-time throw on 27.3% of his pass attempts.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: LB Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Warner was exceptional for the 49ers in their loss to the Vikings, recording a sack, an interception, two forced fumbles and five defensive stops.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

After the reaction to his Week 1 performance, Harrison answered the critics with a big showing for the Cardinals on Sunday. He averaged 5.42 yards per route run in the game and earned a 90.9 PFF receiving grade.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers dominated up front against the Carolina Panthers, with the offensive line allowing just three pressures over the game. Every starting offensive lineman earned a PFF pass-blocking grade of 77.0 or better.

