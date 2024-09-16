NFL Week 2: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Kyler Murray delivered an outstanding performance: Murray delivered the highest-graded performance by a quarterback this season, earning a 96.9 PFF grade in the Cardinals' dominant win over the Rams.

• Fred Warner remains the best linebacker in football: Warner was exceptional for the 49ers in their loss to the Vikings, recording a sack, an interception, two forced fumbles and five defensive stops.

PFF's NFL Week 2 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

Offense

QB: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

RB: James Cook, Buffalo Bills

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans

TE: Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Flex: WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LT: Trent Williams, Houston Texans

LG: Lucas Patrick, New Orleans Saints

C: Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints

RG: Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

RT: Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers

Defense

EDGE: Dennis Gardeck, Arizona Cardinals

EDGE: Josh Hines-Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

DI: Travis Jones, Baltimore Ravens

DI: Keeanu Benton, Pittsburgh Steelers

LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

LB: Jordyn Brooks, Miami Dolphins

CB: Kamari Lassiter, Houston Texans

CB: Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

S: Elijah Molden, Los Angeles Chargers

S: Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

Flex: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

Special teams

K: Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans

P: Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks

K/PR: Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders

ST: Chauncey Golston, Dallas Cowboys

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Murray delivered the highest-graded performance by a quarterback this season, earning a 96.9 PFF grade in the Cardinals' dominant win over the Rams. He registered a big-time throw on 27.3% of his pass attempts.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: LB Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Warner was exceptional for the 49ers in their loss to the Vikings, recording a sack, an interception, two forced fumbles and five defensive stops.

After the reaction to his Week 1 performance, Harrison answered the critics with a big showing for the Cardinals on Sunday. He averaged 5.42 yards per route run in the game and earned a 90.9 PFF receiving grade.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers dominated up front against the Carolina Panthers, with the offensive line allowing just three pressures over the game. Every starting offensive lineman earned a PFF pass-blocking grade of 77.0 or better.