NFL Week 2 Offense Rankings

By Sam Monson
Sep 22, 2021

PFF's play-by-play grading is a unique and invaluable tool when breaking down an NFL unit's performance. Numerous offenses around the league have already found their rhythm through Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season, while others are floundering as they look to establish an identity.

With two weeks of NFL regular-season action in the books, it’s time to take a look at how each offense has fared thus far.

Tier 1

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes threw his first career interception in the month of September, which goes to show the standard he and the Chiefs have set since he entered the league. Mahomes has just one big-time throw this season, and the Chiefs have scored 30 points in back-to-back weeks against two of the AFC’s top contenders without the star quarterback playing at anything like his best. This offense boasts several of the NFL's best playmakers at their respective positions, and an overhauled offensive line has allowed just 14 combined pressures through two games, a top-10 figure.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs have yet to face a formidable defense — which will change in Week 3 — but for now, they are flying high and putting up points at will. There might not be another team in the league that boasts their receiving depth, with Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin all registering multiple receiving touchdowns already. If you thought maybe this was the year Father Time would catch up with 44-year old Tom Brady, you may be out of luck. He currently leads the PFF quarterback rankings with a 93.0 overall grade.

3. Cleveland Browns

Turnovers have cost the Browns dearly, but their offensive success despite a multitude of injuries to receivers has been impressive. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been on the verge of spectacular, averaging 10.9 yards per attempt, but three turnover-worthy plays have undermined a lot of that good. Mayfield has an 85.4% adjusted completion rate, the second-best mark in the NFL, and the Browns are one of the few NFL teams with a genuinely efficient run game, ranking first in expected points added per play on the ground.

