Week 15 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette exit with injuries Sunday night

Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Dec 20, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings and start/sit decisions.

KC @ LAC | NE @ IND | NYJ @ MIA | CAR @ BUF | TEN @ PIT | ARZ @ DET | HOU @ JAX | DAL @ NYGCIN @ DEN | ATL @ SF  | GB @ BAL | NO @ TB |

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers TE Donald Parham Jr. suffered a scary head injury in the first quarter of their match-up with the Chiefs. He was shown immediately after the hit suffering from what is known as posturing. Parham was taken off the field on a spinal board, and the camera showed him trembling, which is known as fencing. Thankfully, reports suggest that he is OK and has been discharged from the hospital. He will enter the five-step concussion protocol, and due to the seriousness of his injury I expect him to miss some time.

Las Vegas RaidersCleveland Browns

N/A

New England Patriots @ Indianapolis Colts

Patriots WR Nelson Agholor suffered a head injury in the third quarter. He will enter the five-step concussion protocol. Agholor will need to be monitored as the week progresses.

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins

N/A

Carolina Panthers @ Buffalo Bills

Panthers K Zane Gonzalez strained his quad during warm-ups. The Panthers held an open tryout pre-game after his injury. Grade 1 strain RTP is typically one to three weeks.

Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Titans WR Julio Jones reinjured his hamstring in the third quarter of his first game back. I believe the Titans will shut him down for the rest of the regular season in hopes he can contribute in the playoffs.

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth suffered a big hit to the head then his head bounced off of the grass in the third quarter. He will be placed into the five-step concussion protocol. Because this is his second concussion of the season, I do not expect him back for Week 16.

Arizona Cardinals @ Detroit Lions

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore injured his ankle during their matchup with the Lions. Grade 1 sprain RTP is one to three weeks.

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

N/A

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

Giants WR Sterling Shepard tore his Achilles in the fourth quarter. He had been dealing with a calf strain for some time. Recent studies suggest NFL players average 11 months to successfully return from surgery.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Denver Broncos

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater dove for a first down and was hit in the air, causing him to smack his head against the ground. He looked to be unconscious for a period of time. Bridgewater was taken off the field on a spinal board and taken to a hospital. He will enter the five-step concussion protocol, but I do not expect him to be ready for Week 16.

Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers

N/A

Green Bay Packers @ Baltimore Ravens

N/A

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs WR Chris Godwin hyperextended his knee in the second quarter. He suffered an MCL sprain. I believe he is dealing with a Grade 1 strain, which has a RTP timeline of one to two weeks. WR Mike Evans and RB Leonard Fournette suffered hamstring strains during their matchup with the Saints. Grade 1 strain RTP is one to three weeks.

