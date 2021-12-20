Week 15 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette exit with injuries Sunday night

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings and start/sit decisions.

Chargers TE Donald Parham Jr. suffered a scary head injury in the first quarter of their match-up with the Chiefs. He was shown immediately after the hit suffering from what is known as posturing. Parham was taken off the field on a spinal board, and the camera showed him trembling, which is known as fencing. Thankfully, reports suggest that he is OK and has been discharged from the hospital. He will enter the five-step concussion protocol, and due to the seriousness of his injury I expect him to miss some time.

Patriots WR Nelson Agholor suffered a head injury in the third quarter. He will enter the five-step concussion protocol. Agholor will need to be monitored as the week progresses.

Panthers K Zane Gonzalez strained his quad during warm-ups. The Panthers held an open tryout pre-game after his injury. Grade 1 strain RTP is typically one to three weeks.

Titans WR Julio Jones reinjured his hamstring in the third quarter of his first game back. I believe the Titans will shut him down for the rest of the regular season in hopes he can contribute in the playoffs.

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth suffered a big hit to the head then his head bounced off of the grass in the third quarter. He will be placed into the five-step concussion protocol. Because this is his second concussion of the season, I do not expect him back for Week 16.

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore injured his ankle during their matchup with the Lions. Grade 1 sprain RTP is one to three weeks.

Giants WR Sterling Shepard tore his Achilles in the fourth quarter. He had been dealing with a calf strain for some time. Recent studies suggest NFL players average 11 months to successfully return from surgery.

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater dove for a first down and was hit in the air, causing him to smack his head against the ground. He looked to be unconscious for a period of time. Bridgewater was taken off the field on a spinal board and taken to a hospital. He will enter the five-step concussion protocol, but I do not expect him to be ready for Week 16.

Bucs WR Chris Godwin hyperextended his knee in the second quarter. He suffered an MCL sprain. I believe he is dealing with a Grade 1 strain, which has a RTP timeline of one to two weeks. WR Mike Evans and RB Leonard Fournette suffered hamstring strains during their matchup with the Saints. Grade 1 strain RTP is one to three weeks.