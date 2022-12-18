NFL News & Analysis

NFL Week 15 Game Recap: Buffalo Bills 32, Miami Dolphins 29

Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to throw the ball during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

By PFF.com
Dec 18, 2022
Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins

With a winter wonderland around him, Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass booted a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bills a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

With the win, Buffalo improves to 11-3 and clinches a playoff berth. Meanwhile, Miami falls to 8-6 and is in the thick of the AFC wild-card race.

Offensive spotlight: Tyreek Hill has been the star receiver all season for the Dolphins, but Saturday night, Jaylen Waddle filled that role. The second-year speedster from Alabama caught three of his six targets for 114 yards and a touchdown, with a 135.4 passer rating when targeted.

Defensive spotlight: As one can imagine, it’s not easy covering the speed that the Dolphins have at wide receiver. Bills star corner Tre’Davious White did a terrific job regardless. The sixth-year corner only allowed three catches on eight targets and forced two incompletions as well.

Rookie spotlight: Miami’s Kader Kohou continues to look like one of the biggest steals of the 2022 NFL Draft. The undrafted cornerback from Texas A&M-Commerce had an 80.3 grade on first review against the Bills. He only allowed 0.52 yards per coverage snap against the Bills, including a coverage stop and a forced incompletion as well. 

Offensive line spotlight: The Dolphins offensive line did an excellent job of protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Miami’s front-five only gave up four pressures on 33 pass-blocking snaps. Offensive tackle Terron Armstead, guard Robert Jones and center Connor Williams had a clean sheet on the night with no pressures allowed.

Box Score

Passing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Tua Tagovailoa 18.06 17 / 30 234 7.8 2 0
Buffalo Bills
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Josh Allen 39.86 25 / 40 304 7.6 4 0
Rushing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
Raheem Mostert 19.6 17 136 8 0 67
Tua Tagovailoa 18.06 1 7 7 0 7
Salvon Ahmed 10.3 6 43 7.2 1 11
Alec Ingold 1.9 1 2 2 0 2
Buffalo Bills
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
Josh Allen 39.86 10 77 7.7 0 44
James Cook 11.9 5 34 6.8 0 16
Stefon Diggs 10.7 1 -3 -3 0 -3
Devin Singletary 10 13 42 3.2 0 8
Receiving
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPR TD
Jaylen Waddle 23.4 7 3 114 38 1
Tyreek Hill 21.9 13 9 69 7.7 1
Raheem Mostert 19.6 2 1 20 20 0
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 3.1 2 1 21 21 0
Alec Ingold 1.9 2 1 7 7 0
Mike Gesicki 1.5 1 1 5 5 0
Durham Smythe 0.8 1 1 -2 -2 0
Trent Sherfield 0 1 0 0 0 0
Braylon Sanders 0 1 0 0 0 0
Buffalo Bills
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPR TD
Dawson Knox 21.8 8 6 98 16.3 1
James Cook 11.9 3 2 5 2.5 1
Stefon Diggs 10.7 9 5 60 12 0
Devin Singletary 10 4 3 28 9.3 0
Gabe Davis 9.6 6 4 56 14 0
Quintin Morris 8.4 1 1 14 14 1
Nyheim Hines 8 1 1 10 10 1
Isaiah McKenzie 4.4 5 2 24 12 0
Cole Beasley 1.9 1 1 9 9 0

