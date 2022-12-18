NFL Week 15 Game Recap: Buffalo Bills 32, Miami Dolphins 29

With a winter wonderland around him, Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass booted a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bills a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

With the win, Buffalo improves to 11-3 and clinches a playoff berth. Meanwhile, Miami falls to 8-6 and is in the thick of the AFC wild-card race.

Offensive spotlight: Tyreek Hill has been the star receiver all season for the Dolphins, but Saturday night, Jaylen Waddle filled that role. The second-year speedster from Alabama caught three of his six targets for 114 yards and a touchdown, with a 135.4 passer rating when targeted.

Defensive spotlight: As one can imagine, it’s not easy covering the speed that the Dolphins have at wide receiver. Bills star corner Tre’Davious White did a terrific job regardless. The sixth-year corner only allowed three catches on eight targets and forced two incompletions as well.

Rookie spotlight: Miami’s Kader Kohou continues to look like one of the biggest steals of the 2022 NFL Draft. The undrafted cornerback from Texas A&M-Commerce had an 80.3 grade on first review against the Bills. He only allowed 0.52 yards per coverage snap against the Bills, including a coverage stop and a forced incompletion as well.

Offensive line spotlight: The Dolphins offensive line did an excellent job of protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Miami’s front-five only gave up four pressures on 33 pass-blocking snaps. Offensive tackle Terron Armstead, guard Robert Jones and center Connor Williams had a clean sheet on the night with no pressures allowed.

Box Score

Passing

Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Tua Tagovailoa 18.06 17 / 30 234 7.8 2 0 Buffalo Bills Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Josh Allen 39.86 25 / 40 304 7.6 4 0

Rushing

Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Raheem Mostert 19.6 17 136 8 0 67 Tua Tagovailoa 18.06 1 7 7 0 7 Salvon Ahmed 10.3 6 43 7.2 1 11 Alec Ingold 1.9 1 2 2 0 2 Buffalo Bills Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Josh Allen 39.86 10 77 7.7 0 44 James Cook 11.9 5 34 6.8 0 16 Stefon Diggs 10.7 1 -3 -3 0 -3 Devin Singletary 10 13 42 3.2 0 8

Receiving