NFL Week 14 Power Rankings: How much longer can the San Francisco 49ers hold on?

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

The power rankings below provide clear tiers on each NFL team's market assessment, offering a comprehensive view of team standings and future prospects. All of the information below and more can be found in PFF’s power rankings tool, which is available with a PFF+ subscription.

The Chiefs moved to 11-1 after yet another close victory, this time on Black Friday against the Raiders. Kansas City has shown a penchant for playing down to its opposition this season, but no matter what, the Chiefs just keep winning. Championship grit or luck? Probably the former. Creed Humphrey’s 93.8 overall grade is first among all centers.

The Lions are 11-1 for the first time in franchise history and are on the longest winning streak in the NFL at 10 games. Their 23-20 win against the Bears on Thanksgiving wasn’t their most assured performance, but it got the job done. Kerby Joseph’s 90.0 overall grade is first among all safeties in the NFL.

The Ravens offense struggled against the Eagles in Week 13, and the 24-19 loss drops them to 8-5 on the season. It doesn’t completely end their hopes of winning the AFC North, but the Ravens now have just a 35% chance of winning the division. Their Week 16 matchup against the Steelers will likely decide the AFC North crown. Lamar Jackson’s 91.7 overall grade is first at the quarterback position.

The Eagles are rolling and are winners of eight straight games, the second-longest winning streak in the NFL. It wasn’t a perfect performance on offense, but they came alive when it mattered, and the defense continues to grow and look strong. The Eagles now have the third-best odds of winning the Super Bowl at 14%, and the defense sits fifth in EPA per play allowed.

The Bills handled their business in the snow against the 49ers, cruising to a 35-10 victory and locking up the AFC East in the process. Call it five straight division titles for Josh Allen and Co., and the season could well end with Allen winning his first ever MVP award — something that feels long overdue. His 85.9 overall grade is sixth among quarterbacks.

As long as the division remains close, the 49ers will still have an outside chance of making the playoffs. But at 5-7 and two games back of the Seahawks, those odds now sit at 12%. The market still views the 49ers highly, especially if they can get healthy, but let’s be clear: this San Francisco team is flawed. Nevertheless, George Kittle’s 89.9 overall grade is first among all tight ends.

The Vikings were down 19-6 late in the third quarter but fought back to beat the Cardinals, 23-22, and extend their winning streak to five games. As long as they keep winning, the Vikings aren’t going to let the Lions out of their sight in the NFC North, and their Week 18 showdown could be where everything comes to a head. The Vikings defense is first in EPA per play allowed.

The Steelers looked great against the Bengals, scoring over 40 points in a game for the first time since Week 10 of the 2018 season. Their lead at the top of the AFC North is secure after the Ravens loss, and the Steelers now have a 65% chance of winning the division. They’re defying the expectations placed on them once more, and they’re led by a defense that’s fourth in EPA per play allowed.

The Packers looked great in their dominant 30-17 win against the Dolphins to stay within arm’s reach of the Lions and Vikings. They’ve won three straight games and have averaged 29.3 points per game during that time — just in time to face the Lions in Week 14. The Packers are in the top 10 in EPA per play on offense and defense.

The Texans squeaked out the win on the road against the Jaguars and are now 8-5, but they just don’t look right. Whether it’s C.J. Stroud, the offensive line, the playcalling or just an amalgamation of everything, the Texans don’t appear all of the way there. Will they be in time for the postseason? Who knows, but Nico Collins will always be a bright spot, with his 92.5 overall grade leading all receivers.

The Broncos won an unexpected shootout on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns and now boast a 78% chance of making the playoffs at 8-5. The defense gave up an uncharacteristic number of points, but also erupted for two pick-sixes, while Bo Nix and the offense did what it had to do. The Broncos are good, and their defense is second in EPA per play allowed.

The Chargers eked out a win on the road against the Falcons, relying on the defense to come away with four turnovers, while the offense just did enough to get the win. Los Angeles is now 8-4 with a 92% chance of making the playoffs, and Justin Herbert’s 86.9 overall grade is fourth among NFL quarterbacks.

The Buccaneers did all they could to lose against the Panthers, but still came away with an overtime win and are now tied atop the NFC South at 6-6. They’ve got a 46% chance of winning the South and are probably the best team in the division, even if the Falcons hold the tiebreaker. Rookie running back Bucky Irving has earned an 88.9 overall grade, fourth among all running backs.

Like the Buccaneers, the Seahawks went about this game as if they didn’t want to win, and might have lost if they were playing anyone other than the Jets. The win is a real boost, though, and Seattle now has a one-game lead in the NFC West to go along with a 42% chance of winning the division. But this one is going right to the wire. Leonard Williams‘s 85.0 overall grade is the fourth-highest among interior defenders.

The Commanders are back! They smacked the Titans, 42-19, and are now 8-5 on the season. That win ends a three-game skid and pushes their playoff odds back up to 76%. Week 13 displayed a lot of gumption for this young team to go out and fight back, especially against a strong Titans defense. Jayden Daniels‘ 87.9 overall grade is third among quarterbacks.

The Bengals have scored 30-plus points in a game six times this season; they’re 2-4 in those contests. That’s pretty much the best way to sum up the Bengals’ 2024 season. The offense is rolling and clearly one of the best in the NFL, but the defense has held them down. They’re now 4-8, and every chance of the playoffs has evaporated. That’s a real shame for what could be the end of this era of the Bengals.

The “Miami can’t handle the cold” allegations will be rampant again as the Dolphins were outmatched in Green Bay by the Packers. The loss knocks the Dolphins down to 5-7 and desperately stalls their potential playoff push at the wrong time. The Dolphins have just a 10% chance of making the postseason, and the offense is still just 25th in EPA per play.

The Cardinals let a 19-6 lead slip against the Vikings, and as a result, lost their grip on the NFC West. They still have the sixth-easiest remaining schedule, and the second-best odds of winning the division, but they can’t put forth games like this again. Trey McBride’s 86.5 overall grade is second among tight ends.

The Atlanta Falcons have reverted to bad habits. They’ve lost their last three games and welcomed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back into the divisional race. Kirk Cousins throwing four interceptions? No bueno. Who knows what to expect from this team? Chris Lindstrom’s 90.7 overall grade is first among guards.

The Cowboys have won two games on the bounce and are now 5-7. Is that good for business when the team should be looking for a top draft pick? No, but wins are beneficial for morale. They still won’t help the Cowboys make the playoffs, though, as that ship has sailed. The return of Micah Parsons has been key, and his 89.8 grade is fifth among qualified edge rushers.

Creeping up in the NFC West is the forgotten-about Rams. They’re 6-6 after defeating the Saints and just one game back from the Seahawks. They’ve still got a 19% chance of winning the division and still have three more divisional games to play. This could go anywhere. Puka Nacua’s 90.0 overall grade is third among wide receivers.

The Colts are staying alive in the AFC South race, as well as a playoff spot. They’ve got a 25% chance of making the postseason, most likely via a wild-card spot, and the growth of Anthony Richardson in recent weeks has been a real positive. Since returning as the starter in Week 11, his 84.8 overall grade is sixth among qualified quarterbacks.

Three straight losses for the Jets. Talks of benching Aaron Rodgers. Another disaster season comes to life. The Jets just find new ways to lose and to disappoint. What’s left to say? At least John Simpson’s 81.8 overall grade is tied for fifth among qualified guards.

The Darren Rizzi era suffered its first loss as the Saints fell to the Rams. A win could have made the NFC South playoff picture even more interesting, but the Saints are likely looking ahead to the offseason and what comes next. Derek Carr’s 86.5 overall grade is fifth among quarterbacks.

The Bears finally gave Matt Eberflus the axe. It’s probably a season too late, but the deed is done, and now everything points toward the future. The recent play of No. 1 pick Caleb Williams is promising, and the next head coach of the Chicago Bears will likely be in a good spot. Williams has generated eight big-time throws in his last three games.

The Browns lost a real shootout on Monday night against the Broncos, but at least they’ve been fun with Jameis Winston at quarterback. Winston likely isn’t the long-term answer, though. The question now is who their next starting quarterback will be. Myles Garrett’s 91.9 overall grade is third among edge rushers.

The Jaguars lost Trevor Lawrence to a concussion early against the Texans, but they kept it close and almost snuck a win with Mac Jones under center. It might be smart to put Lawrence in bubble wrap until the end of the season and just plan for 2025. However, will Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke be around to do the planning? The Jaguars are dead last in EPA per play allowed.

The Titans were blown out by the Commanders on the road and dropped to 3-9 on the season. The defense has been middle of the pack (14th) in EPA per play allowed this season, but the offense has struggled and ranks 30th. Where do the Titans need to improve on offense? Let’s start with the offensive line, as Tennessee ranks 31st in sack rate and 30th in pressure percentage.

Drew Lock and the Giants couldn’t get the job done on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys, and they dropped to 2-10 on the season. That’s fine: there isn’t much more than draft order left to play for in New York. Is the new quarterback of the future just around the corner? Andru Phillips’ 81.9 overall grade is fourth among cornerbacks.

The Patriots lost a close game against the Colts, and it’s one they probably should have won. However, the positives remain. Drake Maye is the real deal, and the Patriots should be excited. Now, they just have to give him some weapons, an offensive line, and more pieces on defense. Oh. A positive is that Jabrill Peppers‘ 82.7 overall grade is sixth among safeties.

The Raiders ran the Chiefs close but couldn’t pull off the late win. Instead, they drop to 2-10 and have a real shot at getting the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. From there? They can draft a quarterback in the first round for the first time since… You guessed it, JaMarcus Russell. For now, the Raiders are dead last in offensive EPA per play.

The Panthers may have fallen to the Buccaneers in overtime, but it’s hard not to be enthused with the state of the offense in recent weeks. The news that the Panthers likely won’t draft a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft comes as a boon to everyone supporting Bryce Young. His recent play has earned him at least one more year under center, as his 84.6 passing grade since Week 9 is third among quarterbacks.