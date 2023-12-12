NFL Week 14 Game Recap: Tennessee Titans 28, Miami Dolphins 27

In the AFC version of Week 14’s Monday Night Football doubleheader, the Tennessee Titans defeated the Miami Dolphins by a score of 28-27.
Offensive spotlight: Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis had an up-and-down night but gave us a handful of impressive plays, including two huge scoring drives to win.
Levis delivers under pressure.
Levis finished the game 23-of-38 with 327 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception. He made two big-time throws and three turnover-worthy plays, pending review.
Defensive spotlight: Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler was on the end of the biggest defensive play of the game, intercepting a screen pass and taking it back for a touchdown to open the scoring.
BIG MAN PICK-6. Zach Sieler jumps the route for the @MiamiDolphins TD
Rookie spotlight: Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane led the team with nine targets in the receiving game. He finished with 71 total yards between rushing and receiving.
Box Score
Passing
|
Tennessee Titans
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Long
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Will Levis
|21.58
|23 / 38
|327
|8.6
|1
|1
|45
|1
|86.2
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Long
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Tua Tagovailoa
|10.1
|23 / 33
|240
|7.3
|0
|0
|25
|5
|90.5
Rushing
|
Tennessee Titans
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|Will Levis
|21.58
|4
|15
|3.8
|0
|11
|1
|Derrick Henry
|18.1
|17
|34
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Tyjae Spears
|17.8
|7
|29
|4.1
|0
|8
|0
|Treylon Burks
|1.6
|1
|5
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|Raheem Mostert
|23
|21
|96
|4.6
|2
|15
|0
|De'Von Achane
|12.1
|7
|47
|6.7
|0
|15
|0
|Tua Tagovailoa
|10.1
|3
|15
|5
|0
|8
|1
Receiving
|
Tennessee Titans
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|YPR
|TD
|Long
|DeAndre Hopkins
|28.4
|12
|7
|124
|10.3
|17.7
|1
|45
|Derrick Henry
|18.1
|2
|1
|17
|8.5
|17
|0
|17
|Tyjae Spears
|17.8
|8
|6
|89
|11.1
|14.8
|0
|30
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|9.6
|6
|5
|46
|7.7
|9.2
|0
|16
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|6.8
|4
|2
|28
|7
|14
|0
|23
|Chris Moore
|3.2
|1
|1
|22
|22
|22
|0
|22
|Treylon Burks
|1.6
|3
|1
|1
|0.3
|1
|0
|1
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|YPR
|TD
|Long
|Raheem Mostert
|23
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Jaylen Waddle
|13.9
|8
|6
|79
|9.9
|13.2
|0
|16
|De'Von Achane
|12.1
|9
|5
|24
|2.7
|4.8
|0
|11
|Tyreek Hill
|10.1
|5
|4
|61
|12.2
|15.2
|0
|25
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|5
|4
|2
|30
|7.5
|15
|0
|22
|Durham Smythe
|3.6
|3
|2
|16
|5.3
|8
|0
|9
|Braxton Berrios
|3.3
|2
|2
|13
|6.5
|6.5
|0
|7
|Alec Ingold
|2.3
|1
|1
|13
|13
|13
|0
|13