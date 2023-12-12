NFL Week 14 Game Recap: Tennessee Titans 28, Miami Dolphins 27

In the AFC version of Week 14’s Monday Night Football doubleheader, the Tennessee Titans defeated the Miami Dolphins by a score of 28-27.

Offensive spotlight: Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis had an up-and-down night but gave us a handful of impressive plays, including two huge scoring drives to win.

Levis finished the game 23-of-38 with 327 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception. He made two big-time throws and three turnover-worthy plays, pending review.

Defensive spotlight: Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler was on the end of the biggest defensive play of the game, intercepting a screen pass and taking it back for a touchdown to open the scoring.

Rookie spotlight: Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane led the team with nine targets in the receiving game. He finished with 71 total yards between rushing and receiving.

Box Score

Passing

Tennessee Titans Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg Will Levis 21.58 23 / 38 327 8.6 1 1 45 1 86.2 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg Tua Tagovailoa 10.1 23 / 33 240 7.3 0 0 25 5 90.5

Rushing

Receiving