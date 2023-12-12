Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL Week 14 Game Recap: Tennessee Titans 28, Miami Dolphins 27

2TCART1 Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) and the offensive line wait for the game to resume during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

By Trevor Sikkema
Dec 12, 2023
Tennessee Titans Miami Dolphins

In the AFC version of Week 14’s Monday Night Football doubleheader, the Tennessee Titans defeated the Miami Dolphins by a score of 28-27.

Offensive spotlight: Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis had an up-and-down night but gave us a handful of impressive plays, including two huge scoring drives to win.

Levis finished the game 23-of-38 with 327 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception. He made two big-time throws and three turnover-worthy plays, pending review.

Defensive spotlight: Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler was on the end of the biggest defensive play of the game, intercepting a screen pass and taking it back for a touchdown to open the scoring.

Rookie spotlight: Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane led the team with nine targets in the receiving game. He finished with 71 total yards between rushing and receiving.

Box Score

Passing
Tennessee Titans
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg
Will Levis 21.58 23 / 38 327 8.6 1 1 45 1 86.2
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg
Tua Tagovailoa 10.1 23 / 33 240 7.3 0 0 25 5 90.5
Rushing
Tennessee Titans
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Will Levis 21.58 4 15 3.8 0 11 1
Derrick Henry 18.1 17 34 2 2 6 0
Tyjae Spears 17.8 7 29 4.1 0 8 0
Treylon Burks 1.6 1 5 5 0 5 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Raheem Mostert 23 21 96 4.6 2 15 0
De'Von Achane 12.1 7 47 6.7 0 15 0
Tua Tagovailoa 10.1 3 15 5 0 8 1
Receiving
Tennessee Titans
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD Long
DeAndre Hopkins 28.4 12 7 124 10.3 17.7 1 45
Derrick Henry 18.1 2 1 17 8.5 17 0 17
Tyjae Spears 17.8 8 6 89 11.1 14.8 0 30
Chigoziem Okonkwo 9.6 6 5 46 7.7 9.2 0 16
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 6.8 4 2 28 7 14 0 23
Chris Moore 3.2 1 1 22 22 22 0 22
Treylon Burks 1.6 3 1 1 0.3 1 0 1
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD Long
Raheem Mostert 23 1 1 4 4 4 0 4
Jaylen Waddle 13.9 8 6 79 9.9 13.2 0 16
De'Von Achane 12.1 9 5 24 2.7 4.8 0 11
Tyreek Hill 10.1 5 4 61 12.2 15.2 0 25
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 5 4 2 30 7.5 15 0 22
Durham Smythe 3.6 3 2 16 5.3 8 0 9
Braxton Berrios 3.3 2 2 13 6.5 6.5 0 7
Alec Ingold 2.3 1 1 13 13 13 0 13
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 15 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.