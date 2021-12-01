NFL Week 12 Rookie Grades & Snaps Report for all 32 teams

Looking at an NFL rookie's PFF grade doesn’t always paint an accurate picture. The first few weeks in the league for a first-year player can be a massive transition period from the college game they are used to and not indicative of who the player they are today. So let’s look at some of the best rookies over the past five weeks of the season to identify ascending players.
Highest-Graded Offensive Rookies Since Week 8
- Kansas City Chiefs C Creed Humphrey | 90.3
- Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields | 84.7
- New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson | 84.0
- New York Jets WR Elijah Moore | 82.9
- Los Angeles Chargers LT Rashawn Slater | 82.2
- Detroit Lions RT Penei Sewell | 81.7
- Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith | 81.0
- Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle | 79.8
- New York Jets RB Michael Carter | 78.9
- New England Patriots QB Mac Jones | 77.4
Justin Fields is quite obviously propped up by his scintillating performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, an effort that saw him toss five big-time throws and earn a 90.5 overall grade. While he got hurt in his next game against the Baltimore Ravens, more solid performances will keep Bears fans' hopes high.
The intriguing rookies here are Rhamondre Stevenson and Elijah Moore. The fact that Stevenson has even seen the field lately should tell you exactly how talented Patriots head coach Bill Belichick thinks the running back is. Stevenson fumbled in the preseason and then again on his very first carry this season, which is a massive no-no in Belichick’s eyes. Still, he’s averaged over 5.0 yards per carry and 3.0 yards after contact on nine-plus carries in each of his past four games.
Moore, on the other hand, was the biggest beneficiary of quarterback Zach Wilson’s absence. The emphasis on the quick passing game allowed him to go over 40 yards in five straight games after doing so just once across the first seven weeks of the year.
Highest-Graded Defensive Rookies Since Week 8
- Minnesota Vikings S Camryn Bynum | 90.4
- Miami Dolphins S Jevon Holland | 87.3
- Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons | 86.4
- New England Patriots DT Christian Barmore | 78.6
- Buffalo Bills ED Gregory Rousseau | 77.3
- Tennessee Titans CB Elijah Molden | 75.4
- Indianapolis Colts ED Kwity Paye | 73.8
- Jacksonville Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell | 72.8
- Las Vegas Raiders S Trevon Moehrig | 72.2
- Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II | 69.4
The biggest standouts here are early second-rounders Jevon Holland and Christian Barmore. Holland has tallied a pick or a pass-breakup six of his past seven games after not having any the first five weeks of the year. He’s also racked up 12 pressures over that span to lead all safeties.
Barmore has gone from flashy to consistently impactful of late. He now has five straight games with above-average grades after not recording a single one across the first seven weeks of the season. His 16 pressures over the past five weeks are the seventh-most among defensive tackles.
Week 12 Rookie Snaps and PFF Grades
Chicago Bears (16) at Detroit Lions (14)
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|Larry Borom
|Bears
|T
|70
|63.2
|Khalil Herbert
|Bears
|HB
|10
|57.8
|Caleb Johnson
|Bears
|LB
|5
|37.5
|Khyiris Tonga
|Bears
|DI
|5
|46.8
|Sam Kamara
|Bears
|ED
|3
|69.8
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|Jerry Jacobs
|Lions
|CB
|70
|74.0
|Tommy Kraemer
|Lions
|G
|49
|45.3
|Penei Sewell
|Lions
|T
|49
|78.6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|WR
|48
|59.8
|Alim McNeill
|Lions
|DI
|25
|69.6
|Levi Onwuzurike
|Lions
|DI
|23
|48.1
|Derrick Barnes
|Lions
|LB
|19
|36.9
|Brock Wright
|Lions
|TE
|15
|58.8
|Jermar Jefferson
|Lions
|HB
|5
|67.3
Las Vegas Raiders (36) at Dallas Cowboys (33)
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|Alex Leatherwood
|Raiders
|G
|87
|60.7
|Trevon Moehrig
|Raiders
|S
|74
|58.7
|Nate Hobbs
|Raiders
|CB
|59
|56.0
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|Micah Parsons
|Cowboys
|LB
|77
|70.9
|Osa Odighizuwa
|Cowboys
|DI
|35
|39.2
|Chauncey Golston
|Cowboys
|ED
|32
|70.9
|Quinton Bohanna
|Cowboys
|DI
|10
|54.7
