NFL Week 12 Rookie Grades & Snaps Report for all 32 teams

Miami Dolphins free safety Jevon Holland (8), makes an interception on a Cam Newton pass during second quarter action of their NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Carolina Panthers V Miami Dolphins 17

By Michael Renner
Dec 1, 2021

Looking at an NFL rookie's PFF grade doesn’t always paint an accurate picture. The first few weeks in the league for a first-year player can be a massive transition period from the college game they are used to and not indicative of who the player they are today. So let’s look at some of the best rookies over the past five weeks of the season to identify ascending players.

Highest-Graded Offensive Rookies Since Week 8

Justin Fields is quite obviously propped up by his scintillating performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, an effort that saw him toss five big-time throws and earn a 90.5 overall grade. While he got hurt in his next game against the Baltimore Ravens, more solid performances will keep Bears fans' hopes high.

The intriguing rookies here are Rhamondre Stevenson and Elijah Moore. The fact that Stevenson has even seen the field lately should tell you exactly how talented Patriots head coach Bill Belichick thinks the running back is. Stevenson fumbled in the preseason and then again on his very first carry this season, which is a massive no-no in Belichick’s eyes. Still, he’s averaged over 5.0 yards per carry and 3.0 yards after contact on nine-plus carries in each of his past four games.

Moore, on the other hand, was the biggest beneficiary of quarterback Zach Wilson’s absence. The emphasis on the quick passing game allowed him to go over 40 yards in five straight games after doing so just once across the first seven weeks of the year.

Highest-Graded Defensive Rookies Since Week 8

The biggest standouts here are early second-rounders Jevon Holland and Christian Barmore. Holland has tallied a pick or a pass-breakup six of his past seven games after not having any the first five weeks of the year. He’s also racked up 12 pressures over that span to lead all safeties.

Barmore has gone from flashy to consistently impactful of late. He now has five straight games with above-average grades after not recording a single one across the first seven weeks of the season. His 16 pressures over the past five weeks are the seventh-most among defensive tackles.

Week 12 Rookie Snaps and PFF Grades

Chicago Bears (16) at Detroit Lions (14)

Player Team Position Snaps Grade
Larry Borom Bears T 70 63.2
Khalil Herbert Bears HB 10 57.8
Caleb Johnson Bears LB 5 37.5
Khyiris Tonga Bears DI 5 46.8
Sam Kamara Bears ED 3 69.8
Player Team Position Snaps Grade
Jerry Jacobs Lions CB 70 74.0
Tommy Kraemer Lions G 49 45.3
Penei Sewell Lions T 49 78.6
Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR 48 59.8
Alim McNeill Lions DI 25 69.6
Levi Onwuzurike Lions DI 23 48.1
Derrick Barnes Lions LB 19 36.9
Brock Wright Lions TE 15 58.8
Jermar Jefferson Lions HB 5 67.3

Las Vegas Raiders (36) at Dallas Cowboys (33)

Player Team Position Snaps Grade
Alex Leatherwood Raiders G 87 60.7
Trevon Moehrig Raiders S 74 58.7
Nate Hobbs Raiders CB 59 56.0
Player Team Position Snaps Grade
Micah Parsons Cowboys LB 77 70.9
Osa Odighizuwa Cowboys DI 35 39.2
Chauncey Golston Cowboys ED 32 70.9
Quinton Bohanna Cowboys DI 10 54.7

