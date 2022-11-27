NFL News & Analysis

NFL Week 12 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 30, Houston Texans 15

Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

By Michael Renner
Nov 27, 2022
Houston Texans Miami Dolphins

This one was over well before the final whistle. The Miami Dolphins erupted for a 30-0 halftime lead before pulling quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early, and they coasted to a 30-15 win over the Houston Texans in Week 12 to stay atop the AFC East.

Offensive spotlight: The Dolphins' run game was nonexistent against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, but it still didn’t matter with how much of a burner Tua Tagovailoa continues to be on. He had already racked up 278 passing yards at the half. It was the most we’ve seen him spread the ball out this year, as he completed passes to nine different receivers. Even when the offensive line didn’t have its best day, Tua still showed out. 

Defensive spotlight: Second-year defensive end Jaelan Phillips had one of the best games of his young career. He notched a sack and three other pressures on only 23 pass-rushing snaps. Phillips wasn’t the only one along the defensive line having themselves a day. Christian Wilkins, Bradley Chubb and Melvin Ingram III all added three pressures, as well.

Rookie spotlight: Jalen Pitre was one of the few Texans defenders who consistently made his presence felt on Sunday. He finished with two forced incompletions and allowed only 33 yards on three targets into his coverage.

Offensive line spotlight: Former first-round pick Austin Jackson was back on the field for the first time since Week 1 and looked much like the player we saw in his first two seasons, unfortunately. Jackson allowed five pressures on 48 pass-blocking snaps before leaving with an ankle injury once again.

Box Score

Passing
Houston Texans
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Kyle Allen 11.8 26 / 39 215 5.5 1 2
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Tua Tagovailoa 15.96 22 / 36 299 8.3 1 0
Skylar Thompson -0.26 1 / 5 6 1.2 0 0
Rushing
Houston Texans
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
Kyle Allen 11.8 4 12 3 0 5
Brandin Cooks 11.1 1 2 2 0 2
Dare Ogunbowale 9 4 14 3.5 1 9
Dameon Pierce 4.6 5 8 1.6 0 4
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
Tyreek Hill 15 1 5 5 0 5
Jeff Wilson Jr. 12.2 13 39 3 1 9
Myles Gaskin 3.1 6 17 2.8 0 10
Skylar Thompson -0.26 6 5 0.8 0 3
Receiving
Houston Texans
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD
Jordan Akins 16.1 5 5 61 12.2 1
Brandin Cooks 11.1 5 5 59 11.8 0
Nico Collins 10.4 9 6 44 4.9 0
Dare Ogunbowale 9 2 1 6 3 0
Dameon Pierce 4.6 6 3 8 1.3 0
Teagan Quitoriano 4 2 2 20 10 0
Chris Moore 2.7 3 2 7 2.3 0
Rex Burkhead 1.5 2 1 5 2.5 0
Phillip Dorsett 1.5 2 1 5 2.5 0
O.J. Howard 0 2 0 0 0 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD
Tyreek Hill 15 9 6 85 9.4 0
Jaylen Waddle 13.5 10 5 85 8.5 0
Jeff Wilson Jr. 12.2 3 1 13 4.3 0
River Cracraft 9.5 4 4 55 13.8 0
Durham Smythe 7.4 1 1 4 4 1
Trent Sherfield 5.3 5 2 33 6.6 0
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 4.6 3 2 26 8.7 0
Myles Gaskin 3.1 1 1 4 4 0
Alec Ingold 1 1 1 0 0 0
Mike Gesicki 0 1 0 0 0 0

