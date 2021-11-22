Week 11 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Justin Fields injurs ribs, Michael Carter exits with ankle sprain

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings, fantasy football free-agent strategy and start/sit decisions.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Here's a look back at the notable injuries from Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

MIA @ NYJ | NO @ PHI | GB @ MIN | SF @ JAX | DET @ CLE | BAL @ CHI |

WFT @ CAR | IND @ BUF | HOU @ TEN | CIN @ LV | ARZ @ SEA |

DAL @ KC | PIT @ LAC

N/A

Jets running back Michael Carter exited the game with what I believe to be a high-ankle sprain. The return to play timeline for a Grade 1 strain is typically two to three weeks, so I do not expect Carter to be ready for Week 12.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

New Orleans tight end Adam Trautman suffered a lower-leg injury in the fourth quarter. The severity of his injury is unknown at this point, and he will get images to make sure he didn't suffer a fracture.

Eagles running back Jordan Howard suffered a knee injury in the third quarter. The severity and mechanism of the injury is still unknown, though further tests Monday will provide clarity.

Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins suffered potentially a severe knee injury in the second half. I believe he suffered a torn ACL and his season will be done.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about his toe injury after the game. I believe he is dealing with turf toe, which can be extremely painful. He is most likely dealing with a Grade 2. You can play through the pain, but he will likely be dealing with it all season. The Packers' Week 13 bye will help calm the injury.

Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew suffered potentially a serious hip injury. I believe he suffered a hip subluxation and will miss the rest of the season. Tests on Monday will provide clarity.

N/A

Bears QB Justin Fields suffered a rib injury in the third quarter. Reports are that X-rays are negative. That is good news, but he isn't necessarily out of the woods yet. He could have suffered damage to cartilage. If he damaged the cartilage, he is likely to miss two to four weeks.

N/A

Colts star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter. There were a lot of bodies around him, so it was difficult to tell exactly what happened. Monday will provide more clarity on his injury. Keep in mind he suffered an ankle injury earlier in the year and missed three games.

Titans superstar wideout A.J. Brown got banged up Sunday. He injured his hand and shoulder. Neither is believed to be serious, and I expect to see him play in Week 12.

N/A

N/A

Cowboys back Ezekiel Elliott suffered an ankle sprain early in the game. I believed he sustained a lateral ankle sprain. He came back into the game but was ineffective. Return to play is typically one to three weeks, but the Cowboys play on Thursday Night Football. Zeke's availability will be determined by the amount of swelling in his ankle when he wakes up Monday. He will need to be monitored closely.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion right before the end of the first half. I do not expect Lamb to have enough time to clear the five-step protocol for TNF.

N/A