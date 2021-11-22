 Week 11 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Justin Fields injurs ribs, Michael Carter exits with ankle sprain | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Week 11 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Justin Fields injurs ribs, Michael Carter exits with ankle sprain

Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) scrambles in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Nov 22, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings, fantasy football free-agent strategy and start/sit decisions.

Here's a look back at the notable injuries from Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

New England PatriotsAtlanta Falcons

N/A

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

Jets running back Michael Carter exited the game with what I believe to be a high-ankle sprain. The return to play timeline for a Grade 1 strain is typically two to three weeks, so I do not expect Carter to be ready for Week 12.

New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles

New Orleans tight end Adam Trautman suffered a lower-leg injury in the fourth quarter. The severity of his injury is unknown at this point, and he will get images to make sure he didn't suffer a fracture.

Eagles running back Jordan Howard suffered a knee injury in the third quarter. The severity and mechanism of the injury is still unknown, though further tests Monday will provide clarity.

Green Bay PackersMinnesota Vikings

Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins suffered potentially a severe knee injury in the second half. I believe he suffered a torn ACL and his season will be done.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about his toe injury after the game. I believe he is dealing with turf toe, which can be extremely painful. He is most likely dealing with a Grade 2. You can play through the pain, but he will likely be dealing with it all season. The Packers' Week 13 bye will help calm the injury.

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew suffered potentially a serious hip injury. I believe he suffered a hip subluxation and will miss the rest of the season. Tests on Monday will provide clarity.

Detroit Lions @ Cleveland Browns

N/A

Baltimore RavensChicago Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields suffered a rib injury in the third quarter. Reports are that X-rays are negative. That is good news, but he isn't necessarily out of the woods yet. He could have suffered damage to cartilage. If he damaged the cartilage, he is likely to miss two to four weeks.

Washington Football TeamCarolina Panthers

N/A

Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills 

Colts star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter. There were a lot of bodies around him, so it was difficult to tell exactly what happened. Monday will provide more clarity on his injury. Keep in mind he suffered an ankle injury earlier in the year and missed three games.

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans

Titans superstar wideout A.J. Brown got banged up Sunday. He injured his hand and shoulder. Neither is believed to be serious, and I expect to see him play in Week 12.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) pulls in a catch under pressure from Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Las Vegas Raiders

N/A

Arizona CardinalsSeattle Seahawks

N/A

Dallas Cowboys @ Kansas City Chiefs

Cowboys back Ezekiel Elliott suffered an ankle sprain early in the game. I believed he sustained a lateral ankle sprain. He came back into the game but was ineffective. Return to play is typically one to three weeks, but the Cowboys play on Thursday Night Football. Zeke's availability will be determined by the amount of swelling in his ankle when he wakes up Monday. He will need to be monitored closely.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion right before the end of the first half. I do not expect Lamb to have enough time to clear the five-step protocol for TNF.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers

N/A

