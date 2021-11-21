NFL Week 11 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 24, New York Jets 17

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took advantage of strong pass protection up front and put together a strong outing en route to a 24-17 win over the New York Jets in Week 11. He completed 27-of-33 passes for 273 yards, two touchdowns and a pick while taking zero sacks on his seven pressured dropbacks.

Jets veteran Joe Flacco got the starting nod under center and threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns, but a lost Flacco fumble and multiple missed field goals ultimately kept the game just out of reach for New York.

Quarterback

The pick to Ashtyn Davis was a bad overthrow intended for rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle, but it was one of very few blemishes on Tua Tagovailoa’s overall performance. He was highly accurate with the football and found a lot of success working the short areas of the field. His average depth of target was just 5.5 yards, and he attempted only four passes more than 10 yards down the field.

Running Backs

Myles Gaskin led the Dolphins in carries (23) and rushing yards (89) but forced only one missed tackle. He also took just two rushes for 10 or more yards. Patrick Laird and Duke Johnson Jr. combined for just 22 yards on five combined carries, as well.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Mack Hollins produced the biggest highlight of the group with his 65-yard touchdown reception. He also caught another seven-yard pass that moved the chains for Miami.

Jaylen Waddle was Tua Tagovailoa’s go-to pass-catcher. The rookie caught 8-of-9 targets for 65 yards and four first downs with zero drops. He also hauled in his lone contested target on the day.

Tight end Mike Gesicki caught all five of his targets for 50 yards — including 25 after the catch — and two first downs.

Offensive Line

The Dolphins’ offensive line wasn’t dreadful, which was quite the change of pace. Second-year guard Austin Jackson allowed no pressures, and the team’s two starting offensive tackles — Jesse Davis and Liam Eichenberg — gave up just seven combined pressures. Tagovailoa was under pressure on just seven total dropbacks.

Defensive Line

Zach Sieler, a fourth-year defensive tackle and former seventh-rounder out of Ferris State, might be one of the best-kept secrets in football. He entered the game with one of the best PFF run-defense grades in the NFL and only added to that mark with another impressive performance against New York. He should finish PFF’s review process with three defensive stops and an 80.0-plus PFF run-defense grade.

None of the Dolphins’ pass-rushers were all that impressive. Even though Christian Wilkins and Emmanuel Ogbah shared the team lead in pressures with four, none of the team’s defensive linemen should finish PFF’s review process with 70.0-plus pass-rushing grades.

Linebackers

Jerome Baker (59) and Elandon Roberts (29) led the linebacker room in total defensive snaps played against New York. Baker was forgettable in run defense and allowed two first downs in coverage. Roberts gave up a 22-yard first-down reception and finished the game with zero defensive stops.

Secondary

Safety Eric Rowe was Miami’s most impressive defensive back against New York. He allowed just three receptions for 25 yards on five targets and recorded a forced incompletion. He should finish reviews as one of the Dolphins’ highest-graded defenders.

Quarterback

Flacco was expectedly average against Miami. He’ll likely finish PFF’s reviews with a sub-65.0 grade despite passing for more than 250 yards and two touchdowns. He coughed up a costly fumble and recorded just one big-time throw. He also completed just 5-of-11 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown on throws that traveled 10 or more yards downfield.

Running Backs

Rookie Michael Carter was impressive but seldom utilized. He totaled 63 yards and two first downs on nine carries while forcing two missed tackles and gaining more than 60 yards after contact. Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson combined for 21 yards on six carries. All three Jets backs hauled in a reception, but none went for more than nine yards.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Rookie Elijah Moore was wildly impressive as the Jets’ top pass-catcher. He didn't drop a pass while hauling in 8-of-9 targets for 141 yards, five first downs and one touchdown. He also caught his only contested target on the day.

Offensive Line

Jets guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif shared the team lead in pressures allowed with five apiece, but both tackles were standouts. Morgan Moses and George Fant allowed just four total pressures combined.

Defensive Line

Quinnen Williams and Kyle Phillips were both standout performers in the trenches for New York and should finish PFF’s review process with 75.0-plus grades. Both players made two defensive stops on the day and were critical to slowing the Dolphins’ run game.

John Franklin-Myers led the team with six total pressures, while no other Jets defender had more than three.

Linebackers Quincy Williams and C.J. Mosley led the linebacking corps in snaps with 63 and 59, respectively. Mosley took a bit of a beating in the run game and missed a tackle, while Williams led the team with seven total defensive stops. Williams should finish PFF’s grading reviews with a 70.0-plus grade.

Secondary

Bryce Hall continues to be a massive highlight for New York’s secondary. The former Virginia standout totaled three defensive stops and allowed just three receptions for 14 yards and zero first downs in coverage.