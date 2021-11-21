 NFL Week 11 Betting: Darius Butler's favorite bets of the week | NFL and NCAA Betting Picks | PFF

Betting News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current

NFL Week 11 Betting: Darius Butler's favorite bets of the week

Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws in the pocket in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

By Darius Butler
Nov 21, 2021

I followed my 2-1 record in Week 9 with a disappointing 1-2 betting card in Week 10, bringing my overall betting record to 17-16 this year. Hopefully, I can bounce back this week.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & ProjectionsWR/CB Matchup ChartNFL & NCAA Betting DashboardsNFL Player Props toolNFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Every week, I look at who has the edge in these five categories: quarterback, defense, offensive talent, play in the trenches and coaching.

Let’s get to my favorite bets of NFL Week 11.

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

Dallas Cowboys (+2.5) over Kanas City Chiefs

Quarterback comparison
Metric Prescott Mahomes
PFF Grade 85.2 73.7
Passer Rating When Clean 121.1 109.4
Passer Rating Under Pressure 80.2 66.7
Big-Time Throw % 5.4% 3.2%
Turnover-Worthy Play % 2.3% 3.1%

Dak Prescott has played much better than Patrick Mahomes thus far this season, as Prescott has led the Cowboys to the top of the NFC while Mahomes and the Chiefs have been fighting to stay afloat in the AFC. Prescott boasts better marks in PFF grade, passer rating when clean, passer rating under pressure, big-time throw percentage and turnover-worthy play percentage — five of the most stable metrics for evaluating quarterback performance.

The Cowboys offense enters a hostile, outdoor environment in Kansas City, but I am not concerned because Dallas possesses a better ground game and defense than the Chiefs. The Cowboys' rushing grade stands at 78.5 (16th-best in the NFL) while the Chiefs' sits at just 66.5 (27th). In addition, the Cowboys defense possesses a 64.0 overall grade (21st) while the Chiefs defense has a 58.8 overall grade (27th).

Nevertheless, the deciding factor in this game may be the turnover differential, where Dallas has performed significantly better this season, boasting a +5 turnover differential while the Chiefs have an abysmal -8 mark.

Miami Dolphins (-3.5) over the New York Jets

PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

The Dolphins defense is coming off of an impressive performance against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, where it ran Cover 0 on 32.9% of Jackson's dropbacks (24 total times). This week, Miami's defense has a much easier task versus the Jets‘ anemic offense, which has the 27th-highest team-offense grade (66.0) in the NFL this season.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami offense should be able to move the ball and score points against a Jets team that has PFF's lowest-graded defense (41.9) in the NFL.

Joe Flacco will start for the first time this season against a hungry and fast Dolphins defense.

Los Angeles Chargers (-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterback comparison
Metric Herbert Roethlisberger
PFF Passing Grade 83.9 56.5
Average Depth Of Target 7.5 7.1
Adjusted Completion % 77.1 74.6
Big-Time Throw % 3.4% 3.1%
Turnover-Worthy Play % 1.7% 3.8%

Even though he's struggled a bit recently, Justin Herbert is still a much better quarterback than Ben Roethlisberger, which is the primary reason why the Chargers have the advantage in this matchup against the Steelers.

The Steelers will be missing critical pieces — edge defender T.J. Watt (hip/knee) and cornerback Joe Haden (foot) — on the defensive side of the ball. This should give Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi the opportunity to dial up plays to attack the Steelers defense downfield.

With the Chargers' struggles on offense recently, a good offensive performance against the Steelers should quiet some of the noise surrounding Lombardi's job security.

Darius Butler is a former NFL free safety. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He has also played for the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts.

Betting Featured Tools

  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Scores
  • NCAA Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

    Elite CFB Prem Stats+
  • NCAA Scores
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr
College Subscriptions

Unlock College Player Grades and Preview Magazine

$7.99 / mo
$27.99 / yr

Unlock NCAA Premium Stats & PFF Greenline NCAA

$29.99 / mo
$119.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 11 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.