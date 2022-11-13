NFL Week 10 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 39, Cleveland Browns 17

The Miami Dolphins took care of the Cleveland Browns with relative ease to emerge victorious by a score of 39-17 in Week 10.

Offensive spotlight: Tua Tagovailoa was once again almost flawless for Miami, and the team is still undefeated in games he has both started and finished. Today, he completed 25-of-32 attempts for 285 yards and three scores at 8.9 yards per attempt.

Defensive spotlight: Melvin Ingram III remains an incredibly consistent pass-rusher for Miami, even as they add players to try and upgrade the pass rush. Ingram had a pair of sacks and an absurd pass-rush win rate of 45.8%

Rookie spotlight: Six different rookies played at least 10 snaps on offense or defense for the Browns. Martin Emerson gave up two catches for 29 yards, including a touchdown at cornerback.

Offensive line spotlight: Cleveland’s offensive line — one of the best in the league — was overwhelmed by Miami’s pass rush and blitz. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was under pressure on 40.5% of his dropbacks.

Box Score

Passing

Cleveland Browns Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Jacoby Brissett 16.5 22 / 35 212 6.1 1 0 3 89.2 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Tua Tagovailoa 23.4 25 / 32 285 8.9 3 0 0 135 Skylar Thompson 0.7 1 / 1 17 17.0 0 0 0 118.8

Rushing

Cleveland Browns Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost Jacoby Brissett 16.5 7 40 5.7 0 14 0 Nick Chubb 16.1 11 63 5.7 1 33 1 Kareem Hunt 2.9 6 9 1.5 0 7 0 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost Jeff Wilson Jr. 25.3 17 119 7.0 1 20 0 Tua Tagovailoa 23.4 1 0 0.0 0 0 0 Raheem Mostert 18.7 8 65 8.1 1 24 0 Salvon Ahmed 1.1 3 11 3.7 0 7 0 Skylar Thompson 0.7 3 0 0.0 0 0 0 Durham Smythe 0.0 1 0 0.0 0 0 0

Receiving