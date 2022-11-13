NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL Week 10 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 39, Cleveland Browns 17

Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates the touchdown of running back quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

By Sam Monson
Nov 13, 2022
Cleveland Browns Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins took care of the Cleveland Browns with relative ease to emerge victorious by a score of 39-17 in Week 10.

Offensive spotlight: Tua Tagovailoa was once again almost flawless for Miami, and the team is still undefeated in games he has both started and finished. Today, he completed 25-of-32 attempts for 285 yards and three scores at 8.9 yards per attempt.

Defensive spotlight: Melvin Ingram III remains an incredibly consistent pass-rusher for Miami, even as they add players to try and upgrade the pass rush. Ingram had a pair of sacks and an absurd pass-rush win rate of 45.8%

Rookie spotlight: Six different rookies played at least 10 snaps on offense or defense for the Browns. Martin Emerson gave up two catches for 29 yards, including a touchdown at cornerback.

Offensive line spotlight: Cleveland’s offensive line — one of the best in the league — was overwhelmed by Miami’s pass rush and blitz. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was under pressure on 40.5% of his dropbacks.

Box Score

Passing
Cleveland Browns
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg
Jacoby Brissett 16.5 22 / 35 212 6.1 1 0 3 89.2
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg
Tua Tagovailoa 23.4 25 / 32 285 8.9 3 0 0 135
Skylar Thompson 0.7 1 / 1 17 17.0 0 0 0 118.8
Rushing
Cleveland Browns
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Jacoby Brissett 16.5 7 40 5.7 0 14 0
Nick Chubb 16.1 11 63 5.7 1 33 1
Kareem Hunt 2.9 6 9 1.5 0 7 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Jeff Wilson Jr. 25.3 17 119 7.0 1 20 0
Tua Tagovailoa 23.4 1 0 0.0 0 0 0
Raheem Mostert 18.7 8 65 8.1 1 24 0
Salvon Ahmed 1.1 3 11 3.7 0 7 0
Skylar Thompson 0.7 3 0 0.0 0 0 0
Durham Smythe 0.0 1 0 0.0 0 0 0
Receiving
Cleveland Browns
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD Long
Nick Chubb 16.1 4 3 18 4.5 0 9
Donovan Peoples-Jones 14.9 9 5 99 11.0 0 38
Harrison Bryant 10.5 3 3 15 5.0 1 12
Amari Cooper 6.2 3 3 32 10.7 0 12
David Bell 5.4 5 3 24 4.8 0 13
Pharaoh Brown 3.3 5 2 13 2.6 0 8
Kareem Hunt 2.9 1 1 10 10.0 0 10
Anthony Schwartz 1.3 1 1 3 3.0 0 3
D'Ernest Johnson 0.8 1 1 -2 -2.0 0 -2
Michael Woods II 0.0 1 0 0 0.0 0 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD Long
Jeff Wilson Jr. 25.3 5 2 24 4.8 0 14
Raheem Mostert 18.7 4 4 22 5.5 0 8
Trent Sherfield 16.3 5 4 63 12.6 1 27
Tyreek Hill 15.4 6 5 44 7.3 1 20
Alec Ingold 14.5 4 4 45 11.2 1 17
Jaylen Waddle 10.6 5 4 66 13.2 0 29
Mike Gesicki 5.1 3 2 31 10.3 0 16
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 1.7 1 1 7 7.0 0 7

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP AND TRY PFF+ FOR FREE

You've got the first pick with your finances. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

Subscriptions

Unlock all tools and content including Player Grades, Fantasy, NFL Draft, Premium Stats, Greenline and DFS.

$9.99 / mo
$79.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 10 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2022 PFF - all rights reserved.