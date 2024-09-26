Introducing Unassisted Pass-Block Success Rate: The league's best blockers in one-on-one matchups

• Lane Johnson is as consistent as they come: Johnson hasn't lost a single one-on-one matchup this season.

• Orlando Brown Jr. being left on an island: Brown has faced 77 one-on-one matchups this season, the most in the league through three weeks.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

After introducing several new metrics last week, we’re now unveiling a metric we've coined “Unassisted Pass-Block Success Rate,” which looks at how often pass-blockers win when they are left one-on-one with a pass rusher.

What is Unassisted Pass-Block Success Rate

The true value of a top offensive tackle is evident when they're left one-on-one in pass protection.

Teams often try to help their linemen by creating favorable matchups, using extra blockers, play action or RPOs to slow down the pass rush. However, there are many situations in each game where tackles must win their blocks without assistance.

With our data, we can analyze these one-on-one pass-protection snaps to identify the most effective tackles — those who give up the fewest pressures and frequently win in these critical moments.

Unassisted Pass-Block Success Rate Through Week 3 (Min. 20 Snaps)