Introducing Unassisted Pass-Block Success Rate: The league's best blockers in one-on-one matchups

• Lane Johnson is as consistent as they come: Johnson hasn't lost a single one-on-one matchup this season.
• Orlando Brown Jr. being left on an island: Brown has faced 77 one-on-one matchups this season, the most in the league through three weeks.
• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.
After introducing several new metrics last week, we’re now unveiling a metric we've coined “Unassisted Pass-Block Success Rate,” which looks at how often pass-blockers win when they are left one-on-one with a pass rusher.
What is Unassisted Pass-Block Success Rate
The true value of a top offensive tackle is evident when they're left one-on-one in pass protection.
Teams often try to help their linemen by creating favorable matchups, using extra blockers, play action or RPOs to slow down the pass rush. However, there are many situations in each game where tackles must win their blocks without assistance.
With our data, we can analyze these one-on-one pass-protection snaps to identify the most effective tackles — those who give up the fewest pressures and frequently win in these critical moments.
Unassisted Pass-Block Success Rate Through Week 3 (Min. 20 Snaps)
|Player
|Team
|Pass-blocking snaps
|One-one-one snaps
|One-on-one win rate
|Lane Johnson
|PHI
|92
|50
|100.00%
|Bernhard Raimann
|IND
|87
|43
|97.70%
|Taylor Moton
|CAR
|116
|56
|96.40%
|Terron Armstead
|MIA
|83
|27
|96.30%
|Rashawn Slater
|LAC
|71
|48
|95.80%
|Taylor Decker
|DET
|118
|47
|95.70%
|Spencer Brown
|BUF
|91
|41
|95.10%
|Tristan Wirfs
|TB
|106
|57
|94.70%
|Laremy Tunsil
|HST
|136
|72
|94.40%
|Zach Tom
|GB
|89
|45
|93.30%
|Kendall Lamm
|MIA
|52
|29
|93.10%
|Jawaan Taylor
|KC
|115
|56
|92.90%
|Luke Goedeke
|TB
|36
|28
|92.90%
|Jordan Mailata
|PHI
|125
|65
|92.30%
|Rob Havenstein
|LA
|65
|26
|92.30%
|Wanya Morris
|KC
|51
|26
|92.30%
|Ikem Ekwonu
|CAR
|116
|61
|91.80%
|Tytus Howard
|HST
|136
|71
|91.50%
|Dan Moore Jr.
|PIT
|101
|47
|91.50%
|Trent Brown
|CIN
|98
|58
|91.40%
|Dion Dawkins
|BUF
|90
|45
|91.10%
|Braden Smith
|IND
|87
|45
|91.10%
|JC Latham
|TEN
|121
|55
|90.90%
|Rasheed Walker
|GB
|89
|44
|90.90%
|Thayer Munford Jr.
|LV
|87
|51
|90.20%
|Morgan Moses
|NYJ
|103
|59
|89.80%
|Ronnie Stanley
|BLT
|114
|49
|89.80%
|Christian Darrisaw
|MIN
|94
|49
|89.80%
|Orlando Brown Jr.
|CIN
|125
|77
|89.60%
|Jake Matthews
|ATL
|103
|48
|89.60%
|Andrew Wylie
|WAS
|109
|46
|89.10%
|Stone Forsythe
|SEA
|116
|60
|88.30%
|Colton McKivitz
|SF
|124
|67
|88.10%
|Mike Onwenu
|NE
|101
|58
|87.90%
|Penei Sewell
|DET
|118
|56
|87.50%
|Taliese Fuaga
|NO
|76
|31
|87.10%
|Brian O'Neill
|MIN
|95
|46
|87.00%
|Darnell Wright
|CHI
|147
|84
|86.90%
|Charles Cross
|SEA
|125
|75
|86.70%
|Tyler Guyton
|DAL
|151
|80
|86.30%
|Trent Williams
|SF
|122
|58
|86.20%
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|NYG
|127
|71
|85.90%
|Andrew Thomas
|NYG
|127
|71
|85.90%
|Patrick Mekari
|BLT
|87
|34
|85.30%
|Tyron Smith
|NYJ
|109
|74
|85.10%
|Austin Jackson
|MIA
|135
|60
|85.00%
|Braxton Jones
|CHI
|146
|79
|84.80%
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|ARZ
|107
|46
|84.80%
|Joe Alt
|LAC
|80
|38
|84.20%
|Garett Bolles
|DEN
|125
|68
|83.80%
|Dawand Jones
|CLV
|131
|67
|83.60%
|Kolton Miller
|LV
|136
|84
|83.30%
|Trevor Penning
|NO
|76
|24
|83.30%
|Kaleb McGary
|ATL
|76
|41
|82.90%
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|CLV
|31
|23
|82.60%
|James Hudson III
|CLV
|115
|56
|82.10%
|Anton Harrison
|JAX
|103
|50
|82.00%
|Cornelius Lucas
|WAS
|72
|27
|81.50%
|Mike McGlinchey
|DEN
|93
|42
|81.00%
|Kelvin Beachum
|ARZ
|52
|21
|81.00%
|Vederian Lowe
|NE
|55
|30
|80.00%
|DJ Glaze
|LV
|49
|29
|79.30%
|Broderick Jones
|PIT
|72
|24
|79.20%
|Terence Steele
|DAL
|151
|89
|77.50%
|Cam Robinson
|JAX
|122
|57
|77.20%
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|TEN
|105
|52
|75.00%
|Kingsley Suamataia
|KC
|64
|38
|73.70%
|Warren McClendon Jr.
|LA
|85
|46
|67.40%