Introducing Unassisted Pass-Block Success Rate: The league's best blockers in one-on-one matchups

2W99XBW December 25, 2023, Philadelphia, PA, United States of America: Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle LANE JOHNSON (65) celebrates during a week 16 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants Monday, DEC 25, 2023; at Lincoln financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

By PFF.com

Lane Johnson is as consistent as they come: Johnson hasn't lost a single one-on-one matchup this season.

Orlando Brown Jr. being left on an island: Brown has faced 77 one-on-one matchups this season, the most in the league through three weeks.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

After introducing several new metrics last week, we’re now unveiling a metric we've coined “Unassisted Pass-Block Success Rate,” which looks at how often pass-blockers win when they are left one-on-one with a pass rusher.

What is Unassisted Pass-Block Success Rate

The true value of a top offensive tackle is evident when they're left one-on-one in pass protection.

Teams often try to help their linemen by creating favorable matchups, using extra blockers, play action or RPOs to slow down the pass rush. However, there are many situations in each game where tackles must win their blocks without assistance.

With our data, we can analyze these one-on-one pass-protection snaps to identify the most effective tackles — those who give up the fewest pressures and frequently win in these critical moments.

Unassisted Pass-Block Success Rate Through Week 3 (Min. 20 Snaps)

Player Team Pass-blocking snaps One-one-one snaps One-on-one win rate
Lane Johnson PHI 92 50 100.00%
Bernhard Raimann IND 87 43 97.70%
Taylor Moton CAR 116 56 96.40%
Terron Armstead MIA 83 27 96.30%
Rashawn Slater LAC 71 48 95.80%
Taylor Decker DET 118 47 95.70%
Spencer Brown BUF 91 41 95.10%
Tristan Wirfs TB 106 57 94.70%
Laremy Tunsil HST 136 72 94.40%
Zach Tom GB 89 45 93.30%
Kendall Lamm MIA 52 29 93.10%
Jawaan Taylor KC 115 56 92.90%
Luke Goedeke TB 36 28 92.90%
Jordan Mailata PHI 125 65 92.30%
Rob Havenstein LA 65 26 92.30%
Wanya Morris KC 51 26 92.30%
Ikem Ekwonu CAR 116 61 91.80%
Tytus Howard HST 136 71 91.50%
Dan Moore Jr. PIT 101 47 91.50%
Trent Brown CIN 98 58 91.40%
Dion Dawkins BUF 90 45 91.10%
Braden Smith IND 87 45 91.10%
JC Latham TEN 121 55 90.90%
Rasheed Walker GB 89 44 90.90%
Thayer Munford Jr. LV 87 51 90.20%
Morgan Moses NYJ 103 59 89.80%
Ronnie Stanley BLT 114 49 89.80%
Christian Darrisaw MIN 94 49 89.80%
Orlando Brown Jr. CIN 125 77 89.60%
Jake Matthews ATL 103 48 89.60%
Andrew Wylie WAS 109 46 89.10%
Stone Forsythe SEA 116 60 88.30%
Colton McKivitz SF 124 67 88.10%
Mike Onwenu NE 101 58 87.90%
Penei Sewell DET 118 56 87.50%
Taliese Fuaga NO 76 31 87.10%
Brian O'Neill MIN 95 46 87.00%
Darnell Wright CHI 147 84 86.90%
Charles Cross SEA 125 75 86.70%
Tyler Guyton DAL 151 80 86.30%
Trent Williams SF 122 58 86.20%
Jermaine Eluemunor NYG 127 71 85.90%
Andrew Thomas NYG 127 71 85.90%
Patrick Mekari BLT 87 34 85.30%
Tyron Smith NYJ 109 74 85.10%
Austin Jackson MIA 135 60 85.00%
Braxton Jones CHI 146 79 84.80%
Paris Johnson Jr. ARZ 107 46 84.80%
Joe Alt LAC 80 38 84.20%
Garett Bolles DEN 125 68 83.80%
Dawand Jones CLV 131 67 83.60%
Kolton Miller LV 136 84 83.30%
Trevor Penning NO 76 24 83.30%
Kaleb McGary ATL 76 41 82.90%
Jedrick Wills Jr. CLV 31 23 82.60%
James Hudson III CLV 115 56 82.10%
Anton Harrison JAX 103 50 82.00%
Cornelius Lucas WAS 72 27 81.50%
Mike McGlinchey DEN 93 42 81.00%
Kelvin Beachum ARZ 52 21 81.00%
Vederian Lowe NE 55 30 80.00%
DJ Glaze LV 49 29 79.30%
Broderick Jones PIT 72 24 79.20%
Terence Steele DAL 151 89 77.50%
Cam Robinson JAX 122 57 77.20%
Nicholas Petit-Frere TEN 105 52 75.00%
Kingsley Suamataia KC 64 38 73.70%
Warren McClendon Jr. LA 85 46 67.40%

 

