Should we be buying into the prospect of a Tua Tagovailoa breakout season?

Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the football during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

By Sam Monson
Sep 7, 2022

• Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is entering a pivotal Year 3, and expectations have never been higher for the former No. 5 overall pick.

• Tagovailoa's offensive line was a clear roadblock for his progress in Years 1 and 2, but the Dolphins overhauled the unit this offseason with the additions of Terron Armstead and Connor Williams.

• With Tagovailoa playing alongside the first viable supporting cast in his NFL career, a breakout season is certainly in the realm of possibilities.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 mins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a rough start to his NFL career and now enters a crucial third season, facing pressure to show he can be a viable long-term starter for the team that selected him above Justin Herbert in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa is under a lot of pressure going into a make-or-break season, but he also has help around him for the first time in his career, and a supporting cast can be almost everything to a quarterback.

No Chance

Most pressures by an OL over past five seasons:
Team Total Pressures Pressure Rate QB's average TTT
2017 Texans 253 41.8% 3.11 (40th)
2019 Dolphins 236 33.0% 2.63 (10th)
2021 Dolphins 235 34.1% 2.53 (3rd)
2018 Vikings 226 33.8% 2.62 (18th)
2019 Panthers 222 31.0% 2.69 (14th)

It’s important to understand how little a shot Tagovailoa had over his first two seasons given what was around him. Last season’s Miami offensive line wasn’t just bad; it was historically poor, despite the team doing a lot to try and hide the problems.

