Should we be buying into the prospect of a Tua Tagovailoa breakout season?

• Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is entering a pivotal Year 3, and expectations have never been higher for the former No. 5 overall pick.
• Tagovailoa's offensive line was a clear roadblock for his progress in Years 1 and 2, but the Dolphins overhauled the unit this offseason with the additions of Terron Armstead and Connor Williams.
• With Tagovailoa playing alongside the first viable supporting cast in his NFL career, a breakout season is certainly in the realm of possibilities.
Estimated Reading Time: 5 mins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a rough start to his NFL career and now enters a crucial third season, facing pressure to show he can be a viable long-term starter for the team that selected him above Justin Herbert in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Tagovailoa is under a lot of pressure going into a make-or-break season, but he also has help around him for the first time in his career, and a supporting cast can be almost everything to a quarterback.
No Chance
Most pressures by an OL over past five seasons:
|Team
|Total Pressures
|Pressure Rate
|QB's average TTT
|2017 Texans
|253
|41.8%
|3.11 (40th)
|2019 Dolphins
|236
|33.0%
|2.63 (10th)
|2021 Dolphins
|235
|34.1%
|2.53 (3rd)
|2018 Vikings
|226
|33.8%
|2.62 (18th)
|2019 Panthers
|222
|31.0%
|2.69 (14th)
It’s important to understand how little a shot Tagovailoa had over his first two seasons given what was around him. Last season’s Miami offensive line wasn’t just bad; it was historically poor, despite the team doing a lot to try and hide the problems.