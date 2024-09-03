Trent Williams, the San Francisco 49ers’ best player, is finally ending his holdout

• Back in time for Week 1: The future Hall of Famer has reportedly ended his contract dispute and will suit up just in time for the 49ers’ Week 1 game against the New York Jets.

• One of the best to ever do it: Williams posted very high run-blocking grades every year with the 49ers, including a 97.7 run-blocking grade in 2021 that stands as the best in PFF history by any offensive lineman. His work in pass protection has been similarly special, as he’s allowed just two sacks total over the past three seasons.

• PFF Premium Stats has everything you need: Click here to access the world's most advanced football database.

Estimated Reading Time: 13 minutes

The San Francisco 49ers are loaded with star power on both sides of the ball. Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and a plethora of others comprise a foundation that keeps the team in contention every year.

However, for years, their best player has been left tackle Trent Williams. And the future Hall of Famer has reportedly just ended his contract dispute and will suit up just in time for the 49ers’ Week 1 game against the New York Jets.

Williams' grading profile during his time in San Francisco speaks for itself.

Trent Williams: Overall grades with rank among offensive tackles

Season PFF overall grade Rank 2020 91.9 1st 2021 96.6 1st 2022 91.7 1st 2023 92.6 2nd

Last season marked the first time Williams didn't lead all tackles in overall grade since joining San Francisco, a testament to how well Detroit’s Penei Sewell played last season. Even as he's entered his mid-thirties, Williams hasn't experienced any decline in his performance.

The veteran tackle has been a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan’s offense. He’s posted very high run-blocking grades every year with the 49ers, including a 97.7 run-blocking grade in 2021 that stands as the best in PFF history by any offensive lineman.

His work in pass protection has been similarly special, as he’s allowed just two sacks total over the past three seasons.

Williams' individual value is immense, but he may be more valuable to San Francisco than he would be almost anywhere else. The 49ers have struggled to find elite production from their other four offensive line spots, especially in pass protection.

San Francisco 49ers: Pass-blocking grades at each position in 2023

Position Overall grade Pass-blocking grade LG 62.9 (8th) 53.2 (24th) C 66.7 (16th) 46.4 (27th) RG 62.1 (18th) 36.4 (31st) RT 68.2 (15th) 62.1 (20th)

The production from the rest of the 49ers’ offensive line needs to improve if they are going to win a Super Bowl. Despite Williams’ presence for all but two games last season, the 49ers finished 24th in the NFL in team pass-blocking grade. Brock Purdy was pressured on roughly half of his dropbacks in the Super Bowl last season, which was a primary reason the team couldn’t finish its championship run.

Any potential absence could have had dire consequences for the 49ers’ offense. During the two-game stretch Williams missed last season due to injury, San Francisco’s offensive line ranked 28th in the NFL in overall grade.

Much was made of the 49ers’ contractual dispute with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, but finding a solution to their standoff with Trent Williams was arguably more important. With the future Hall of Famer back in tow, the 49ers head into another season as a primary contender to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.