NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from July 31

• Khalil Shakir is standing out in Bills camp: The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia reports that Shakir appears to be a clear “trusted asset” for quarterback Josh Allen.

• DJ Moore, Bears agree to a four-year extension: The deal will pay him $110 million with $82.6 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bears sign WR DJ Moore to a four-year extension

The Chicago Bears and wide receiver DJ Moore agreed to a four-year contract extension that will pay him $110 million ($82.6 million guaranteed), according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

DJ Moore and the Bears reached agreement on a four-year, $110 million extension that includes $82.6M guaranteed. The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus, Jason Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. Moore now has had the first 10 years of his career years guaranteed, a first in NFL… pic.twitter.com/ZYmOdjOSW9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2024

The contract, which will keep Moore in Chicago until 2029, is the largest deal in franchise history. The former first-round pick spent the first five years of his career with the Carolina Panthers before having his best season as a pro with the Bears in 2023. Moore set career highs in receptions (96), receiving yards (1,364), and touchdowns (eight).

Moore’s 89.3 PFF overall grade ranked 10th among 128 qualifying wide receivers last season. He was near the top in numerous receiving categories, such as explosive plays of 15-plus yards (33), contested catches (15) and receiving yards after contact (211). He also dropped just two passes on 132 targets.

In Moore, Kennan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze, the Bears have quietly put together one of the best wide receiving trios in the NFL for No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams’ rookie campaign.

WR Khalil Shakir impressing in Bills training camp

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir has been one of the most consistent performers at camp, according to The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia.

Bills are past the halfway point at SJFU. In my Day 6 observations: -Safety takes another hit. What now?

-Shakir comes through in a familiar time as a trusted asset to Allen

-Two sleepers who could steal a spot on the 53 And much more @TheAthletic https://t.co/rYhbeJjKng — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) July 30, 2024

Shakir has stood out as a clear “trusted asset” for quarterback Josh Allen. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady also commented on how good Shakir looked last week, and his stock appears to be trending up as the regular season approaches.

Shakir, who is entering his third year in the league, saw his playing time dramatically increase last year (702 snaps) compared to his rookie season of 2022 (322 snaps). Including the playoffs, he caught an impressive 49-of-56 targets (87.5%) for 686 yards, four touchdowns and only one dropped pass. He finished the year with a 76.7 PFF overall grade, placing 29th out of 128 qualifying wide receivers.

With Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs moving on to the Houston Texans, the Bills will need to rely on Shakir, Curtis Samuel and rookie Keon Coleman, among others, to help fill the void this season.

Steelers WR Roman Wilson week-to-week with an ankle injury

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson was carted off the field at Tuesday’s practice and is considered week-to-week with an ankle injury, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Sources classify #Steelers WR Roman Wilson, who was carted off with an ankle injury, as week-to-week and that he’ll be ‘OK.’ So, he could miss some time, but the injury does not appear serious. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 30, 2024

The Steelers drafted Wilson in April with the 84th overall pick, a great value for a player who was projected to be an early second-rounder by some, including PFF's big board. He is an extremely reliable pass-catcher (just one drop on 67 targets) and a big-play threat, ranking among the top 25 FBS wide receivers with 12 catches of 20-plus yards last season.

The belief is that Wilson will be ready to go when the Steelers open their season at Atlanta on Sept. 8.

Patriots sign DI Davon Godchaux to a two-year extension

Davon Godchaux and the New England Patriots agreed to a two-year extension Wednesday, a deal that could reach up to $21 million with $16.5 million guaranteed.

The #Patriots reward another one of their own: The team and Davon Godchaux have agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $21M with $16.5M guaranteed. The deal was done by Drew Rosenhaus, Jason Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. pic.twitter.com/1wmdBnS0T5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2024

The Miami Dolphins drafted Godchaux in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. He spent the first four years of his career there before heading to New England in 2021. His best season as a pro came in 2018, when his 72.7 PFF overall grade ranked 39th out of 112 qualifying interior defenders.

Godchaux is the latest in a long list of Patriots who have re-signed with the team this offseason, joining the likes of safeties Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (to name a few).