NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from July 22

• Joe Burrow is cleared for contact: The star quarterback had been recovering from wrist surgery but is now fully cleared, per Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

• Jordan Love will sit out of practice until his contract situation is resolved: The budding quarterback is looking for a new deal and won't practice until he and the Green Bay Packers can come to terms on an extension.

• Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to prepare for your live draft!

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Packers QB Jordan Love will not practice until contract extension is agreed on

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will not practice with the team until the two sides have reached an agreement on a contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said QB Jordan Love will not practice until the two sides can get done the contract extension that they’ve been working on. pic.twitter.com/OiSzNL7I17 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2024

The news does not come as a surprise, with other quarterbacks around the league getting their extensions earlier in the offseason. In May, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff signed a four-year extension worth $212 million, including $170 million guaranteed. The Jacksonville Jaguars gave Trevor Lawrence a five-year, $275 million contract extension ($142 million guaranteed) in June.

Love played just 157 snaps over his first three years in Green Bay while backing up Aaron Rodgers. He made the most of his first opportunity to start in 2023, earning an 83.6 PFF overall grade to rank 12th among 38 qualifying quarterbacks for the season. The former first-round pick out of Utah State was inconsistent at the beginning of the season but was the highest-graded quarterback in the league from Week 9 on (90.7 overall).

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst publicly stated the team is optimistic a deal will get done sooner rather than later, so it shouldn’t be long before Love is back on the field preparing for the 2024 season.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow fully cleared for contact

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Monday that quarterback Joe Burrow is fully cleared for contact following wrist surgery last November.

Zac Taylor just told the #Bengals local media that QB Joe Burrow has been fully cleared for contact — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 22, 2024

Burrow had a season to forget in 2023: He hurt his right calf in the second practice of training camp, an injury that caused him to miss more than a month of practice and was clearly limiting his on-field play when the season began. The wrist injury (which ultimately ended his season), occurred in a game with divisional rival Baltimore in Week 11.

When healthy, Burrow has proven to be among the elite quarterbacks in the NFL. He was PFF’s highest-graded signal-caller in both 2021 (91.8 overall) and 2022 (92.0 overall). Expect the Bengals to be cautious with Burrow in camp, but he should be ready to roll come Week 1 against the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins are moving quickly to fill a hole left by the sudden retirement of Shaquil Barrett on Saturday.

The #Dolphins are expected to host free agent pass-rushers Yannick Ngakoue and Emmanuel Ogbah today. pic.twitter.com/8f6ODepRXq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 22, 2024

Yannick Ngakoue, a former third-round pick out of Maryland, had the best years of his career as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He averaged 58 pressures per year from 2017-2021 but has seen his production drop off amid injuries in recent years. His 39.9 PFF overall grade in 2023 was a career-low mark.

Emmanuel Ogbah spent the past four years with the Dolphins before he was released in February. After averaging 774 snaps and 64 pressures in 2020-2021, Ogbah fell out of the rotation and combined for just 574 snaps and 34 pressures over the past two years. Not surprisingly, the two lowest-graded seasons of Ogbah’s career were 2022 and 2023.

Barrett, who signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Dolphins back in March, will be hard to replace. His 82.6 pass-rushing grade was a top-15 figure among edge defenders. To make matters worse, star pass-rushers Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) and Bradley Chubb (ACL) will start camp on the PUP list and are not expected to be ready for the season opener come September.

The New York Giants brought in free-agent guard Greg Van Roten for a visit on Monday, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Veteran guard Greg Van Roten is making a free agent visit to the #Giants, per source. Van Roten played well as a starter for the Raiders last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 22, 2024

Van Roten started all 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season and had his best season as a pro, earning a 75.3 PFF overall grade (seventh among 79 qualifying guards). He did his best work in pass protection, allowing just 21 quarterback pressures for the year while committing zero penalties.

The link to the Giants makes sense, as Van Roten was coached by now-Giants offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo last year with the Raiders. The Giants struggled mightily as a team in pass protection last season, as evidenced by their league-worst 43.4 pass-blocking grade.

Looking for more offseason PFF content?