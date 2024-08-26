NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 26

• CeeDee Lamb agrees to a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys: The two sides had seemingly been jockeying for position in negotiations for much of the offseason, and now Lamb will make an average of $34 million per year.

• Nick Chubb will start the season on the PUP list: The star running back continues to work his way back from a gruesome injury suffered in Week 2 last season.

Cowboys and WR CeeDee Lamb agree to a four-year extension

The Dallas Cowboys and All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb agreed to a four-year, $136 million extension on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

ESPN Sources: Cowboys and All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb reached agreement today on a record four-year, $136 million deal that now makes him the second highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. The deal includes a $38 million signing bonus, the largest ever given to a wide receiver. Tory… pic.twitter.com/sROENDZJ22 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2024

The deal, which includes $100 million guaranteed, includes a wide receiver-record $38 million signing bonus. Lamb reportedly sought a shorter-term deal with the Cowboys, who, in turn, were seeking a longer-term extension.

Lamb ranked near the top of every major receiving statistical category last season, including first in receptions (135), second in yards (1,749) and third in touchdowns (12). His 91.7 PFF overall grade from Week 6 on was the highest among all wide receivers in the NFL.

With Lamb signed, attention now turns to Ja’Marr Chase and Brandon Aiyuk, who were also sitting out camp while looking for new deals from their respective teams.

Chiefs sign free-agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Kansas City Chiefs signed free-agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Monday, reuniting him with head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

BREAKING: The #Chiefs are expected to sign former Pro Bowl WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, per multiple sources. JuJu reunites with Kansas City, who looks to add another weapon for Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/P8Ne5anyfM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 26, 2024

Smith-Schuster spent 2022 with the Chiefs and was a key member of their Super Bowl run that season, finishing second on the team in receptions (78) and receiving yards (933).

Smith-Schuster signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the New England Patriots last season but was released after just one disappointing season. He finished 2023 with a career-worst 57.0 PFF grade, placing 100th out of 128 qualifying receivers. His best season came in 2018 (81.8) as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers when he had 1,464 receiving yards, including a league-leading 676 yards after the catch.

It's unlikely Smith-Schuster will see a lot of playing time playing behind Rashee Rice, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and first-round pick Xavier Worthy, but he is familiar with the system and provides quality depth at the position moving forward.

Dolphins EDGE Bradley Chubb will open season on PUP list

The Miami Dolphins will be without Pro Bowl edge defender Bradley Chubb for at least the first four games of the season after he was placed on the PUP list Monday.

Dolphins LBs Bradley Chubb & Cam Goode + OL Isaiah Wynn will begin the regular season on physically unable to perform (PUP) list, per HC Mike McDaniel. They will miss at least the 1st four games. McDaniel said it’s TBD whether Odell Beckham Jr. will start on PUP. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 26, 2024

Chubb is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in late December against the Baltimore Ravens. The former first-round pick was having his best season as a pro, ranking 12th among 112 qualifying edge defenders in PFF grade (88.8). His 70 pressures and 39 defensive stops were career highs in his first full season with the Dolphins.

Teammate Jaelan Phillips is working his way back from a torn Achilles but looks like he’s going to be on the active roster in Week 1. The Dolphins drafted Penn State's Chop Robinson 21st overall in this year’s draft, and he figures to take on a bigger role early on in Chubb’s absence, particularly in pass-rushing situations.

Browns RB Nick Chubb will open season on PUP list

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb will open the season on the PUP list, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cleveland is expected to leave Nick Chubb on the Physically Unable to Perform List, which means he is ineligible to be active during the first four games of the season, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/hegxTKBgJ7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2024

Chubb will miss at least the first four games of the season, but given how devastating his knee injury sustained in Week 2 last year was, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him out longer. The Pro Bowl running back did not participate in any training camp practices over the past month.

The former Georgia Bulldog has been among the elite players in the NFL since he was drafted 35th overall in 2018, ranking second among all running backs in PFF grade (94.8), trailing only Derrick Henry. No running back has forced more missed tackles per attempt (0.26) or averaged more yards after contact per attempt (3.9) than Chubb since entering the league.

Jerome Ford will be the lead back for the Browns until Chubb returns. He was productive in a similar role last season, racking up 1,132 combined rushing and receiving yards and nine touchdowns.