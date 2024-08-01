All
NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) warms up, while being congratulated by teammates and coaches during training camp at the AdventHealth Training Center on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Tampa.

By Ryan Smith

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and left tackle Tristan Wirfs agree to long-term extension: Wirfs has established himself as one of the premier tackles in the NFL, earning PFF grades of 83.1 or better in each of his first four seasons.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert expected to miss preseason with a foot injury: Herbert has finished as a top-15-graded quarterback in each of his first four seasons, with 2021 (90.0 overall, fourth among 37 qualifying QBs) being his best season.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and left tackle Tristan Wirfs agree to long-term extension

The Buccaneers locked up All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs to a five-year, $140.63 million contract extension on Thursday. The deal, which includes $88.24 million guaranteed, makes Wirfs the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. 

Wirfs has established himself as one of the premier tackles in the NFL, earning PFF grades of 83.1 or better in each of his first four seasons. Since entering the league in 2020, he has allowed just 69 total pressures across 3,125 pass-blocking snaps, playing both left and right tackle.

Tampa Bay has been busy this offseason, as the team has now extended Wirfs, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (four years, $84.1 million), quarterback Baker Mayfield (three years, $100 million) and wide receiver Mike Evans (two years, $41 million).

Los Angeles Rams left guard Jonah Jackson expected to miss preseason

Rams starting left guard Jonah Jackson is expected to miss all of preseason with a bruised scapula, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. 

Jackson was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent the first four years of his career there before signing a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams this offseason.

The four-year pro has been a consistently capable player for the last few years. His 61.0 overall grade last season ranked 34th out of 79 qualifying guards, and he was a top-30 guard in both 2021 and 2022.

 The Rams hope Jackson will be ready to return for the regular season opener against his former team. 

 Free-agent edge defender Carl Lawson visiting with Cowboys

 The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to work out free agent edge defender Carl Lawson today, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

The news comes just a few days after the Cowboys lost defensive end Sam Williams for the season due to a torn ACL and MCL. The team now lacks depth behind Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, so they are certainly in the market for a pass rusher.

A back injury and inconsistent play limited Lawson to just six games (101 snaps) last year with the New York Jets. Before that, he was a difference-maker in passing situations, earning a pass-rushing grade of 72.8 or better in four of his first five years. He generated 49 pressures with the Jets in 2022.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert expected to miss preseason with a foot injury

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will miss the next few weeks as he recovers from a foot injury he suffered in Wednesday’s practice.

Herbert has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league since being drafted sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s finished as a top-15-graded quarterback in each of his first four seasons, with 2021 (90.0 overall, fourth among 37 qualifying QBs) being his best season.

It seems more probable than not that Herbert will sit out the whole preseason and work toward being ready to play Week 1 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Expectations have never been higher for Herbert and the Chargers with new head coach Jim Harbaugh on board this season.

 

