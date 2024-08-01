NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 1

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers and left tackle Tristan Wirfs agree to long-term extension: Wirfs has established himself as one of the premier tackles in the NFL, earning PFF grades of 83.1 or better in each of his first four seasons.

• Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert expected to miss preseason with a foot injury: Herbert has finished as a top-15-graded quarterback in each of his first four seasons, with 2021 (90.0 overall, fourth among 37 qualifying QBs) being his best season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and left tackle Tristan Wirfs agree to long-term extension

The Buccaneers locked up All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs to a five-year, $140.63 million contract extension on Thursday. The deal, which includes $88.24 million guaranteed, makes Wirfs the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

BREAKING: The #Bucs and All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs have agreed to a long-term extension, making him the highest-paid OT in football, per multiple sources. Wirfs reported to camp in good faith and now the 3x Pro Bowler is secured in Tampa long-term to protect Baker Mayfield’s… pic.twitter.com/CakihcE6We — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 1, 2024

Wirfs has established himself as one of the premier tackles in the NFL, earning PFF grades of 83.1 or better in each of his first four seasons. Since entering the league in 2020, he has allowed just 69 total pressures across 3,125 pass-blocking snaps, playing both left and right tackle.

Tampa Bay has been busy this offseason, as the team has now extended Wirfs, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (four years, $84.1 million), quarterback Baker Mayfield (three years, $100 million) and wide receiver Mike Evans (two years, $41 million).

Los Angeles Rams left guard Jonah Jackson expected to miss preseason

Rams starting left guard Jonah Jackson is expected to miss all of preseason with a bruised scapula, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sources: Rams starting guard Jonah Jackson, who was spotted on the sidelines today with his left arm in a sling, is expected to miss this preseason due to a bruised scapula, but he has a chance to return for the start of the regular season vs. his former Detroit Lions team. pic.twitter.com/htTdy1yjJM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2024

Jackson was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent the first four years of his career there before signing a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams this offseason.

The four-year pro has been a consistently capable player for the last few years. His 61.0 overall grade last season ranked 34th out of 79 qualifying guards, and he was a top-30 guard in both 2021 and 2022.

The Rams hope Jackson will be ready to return for the regular season opener against his former team.

Free-agent edge defender Carl Lawson visiting with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to work out free agent edge defender Carl Lawson today, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

In addition to Carl Lawson, I’m told the Cowboys are scheduled to work out Justin Hollins,

Al-Quadin Muhammad, Shaka Toney on Thursday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 1, 2024

The news comes just a few days after the Cowboys lost defensive end Sam Williams for the season due to a torn ACL and MCL. The team now lacks depth behind Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, so they are certainly in the market for a pass rusher.

A back injury and inconsistent play limited Lawson to just six games (101 snaps) last year with the New York Jets. Before that, he was a difference-maker in passing situations, earning a pass-rushing grade of 72.8 or better in four of his first five years. He generated 49 pressures with the Jets in 2022.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert expected to miss preseason with a foot injury

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will miss the next few weeks as he recovers from a foot injury he suffered in Wednesday’s practice.

Following yesterday’s practice, Justin Herbert was diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. Doctors have recommended approximately two weeks in a boot — followed by a graduated return to play protocol — with the expectation that he will be ready for the… — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 1, 2024

Herbert has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league since being drafted sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s finished as a top-15-graded quarterback in each of his first four seasons, with 2021 (90.0 overall, fourth among 37 qualifying QBs) being his best season.

It seems more probable than not that Herbert will sit out the whole preseason and work toward being ready to play Week 1 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Expectations have never been higher for Herbert and the Chargers with new head coach Jim Harbaugh on board this season.