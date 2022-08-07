NFL Training Camp Roundup: Dallas Cowboys in no rush to add a veteran WR, San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel still taking backfield reps and more

PFF's Ari Meirov recaps some of the top stories from the second full week of NFL training camp.

Players are not disciplined for being tampered with, so don’t expect a suspension or fine for Brady in the matter.

Brady was excused from practice Friday to tend to a personal matter. The Buccaneers didn’t practice on Thursday. Brady had a veteran day off on Wednesday. The Bucs practiced before news broke of the discipline on Tuesday.

Evans left practice early Friday with a minor hamstring injury. Head coach Todd Bowles said Saturday that Evans is “day to day” with the ailment.

The Seahawks will hold a mock game Saturday at Lumen Field in what “will be a really big day” in the QB positional battle, according to Carroll.

Smith continues to take the bulk of first-team reps in Seahawks training camp because, “He's just doing things right.” Lock did take some top reps in Friday’s practice, per reporters on the scene.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Friday that he doesn’t believe the team is close to finding their starting offensive line.

Jenkins is also expected to speak to the media on Saturday. His return to practice was in full pads.

It was reported Monday by NFL Media that the Bears “have received calls and have held trade talks centered around” Jenkins. A source close to Jenkins told PFF shortly after that report that they didn’t expect an imminent trade. Five days have now passed since that initial report.

Jenkins, the Bears’ 39th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, hadn’t practiced since Day 1 of training camp due to an undisclosed injury.

PFF reported this week that Bell was dealing with a minor injury and that he was expected to be activated off of the PUP list prior to Week 1.

Bell was activated off of the physically unable to perform list after dealing with a foot injury.

Godwin is coming off a season in which he tallied a career-high 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. He earned an 81.3 PFF grade.

This still does not mean Godwin is guaranteed to be on the field come Week 1. The team still plans to take a cautious approach and will not rush him.

The Bucs did not place Godwin on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list at the beginning of camp, signaling they had confidence that he would be able to get back on the practice field.

It’s another big step forward for Godwin, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 of last season.

The Raiders, under new general manager Dave Ziegler, declined Jacobs’ fifth-year option this offseason, meaning he’s now scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

“I always think it's good for backs to carry the ball in the preseason,” McDaniels said after Thursday's game. “There's a lot of things that happen when you're getting tackled and hit that you can't simulate in practice. I think all our guys had the ball tonight. I think all our guys either caught it or were handed the ball and had to get tackled. We can't really simulate that or rep that in practice.”

Samuel refuted that earlier this week, telling reporters: “That’s false. There’s a lot of things that came out that I wanted to speak on, but at the end of the day, I wasn’t allowed to.”

Samuel just re-signed on a three-year, $71.5 million deal after a drama-filled offseason. One of the rumors that came out earlier in the offseason when he requested a trade was that he didn’t like being used as a “wide-back.”

The policy calls for an expedited decision on appeal, so Harvey’s ruling should come in the near future.

The appeal will be based on a “review of the existing record,” meaning no new evidence or testimony will be permitted. The findings must be based on Judge Sue L. Robinson’s 15-page report and nothing else.

Roger Goodell’s designee, Peter Harvey, now has all of the information at his disposal to write his ruling on the appeal.

Today was the deadline for the union to file a reply to the league’s appeal of a six-game suspension.

A third-round pick in 2019, Johnson recorded career-highs in targets (161), catches (107), yards (1,161) and touchdowns (8) last season. He earned a 74.6 receiving grade, also a career-high.

Both sides appeared to be far apart in negotiations early in the process, so they settled on a shorter-term deal with a lower average annual avenue. This gives Johnson some immediate financial security and the ability to get back to the negotiating table by 2024 while Pittsburgh gets a Johnson at a lower rate than some other top receivers signed for this offseason.

The Rams extended him on a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason after he led them to a Super Bowl victory in 2021.

Stafford isn’t being completely shut down, which is obviously a positive. Nonetheless, the situation bears watching as the season gets closer. Stafford has dealt with an array of injuries throughout his career, but he usually guts it out and plays through the pain.

“Don’t expect him to do anything in these team settings for this block or the next three days, next week,” head coach Sean McVay said. “Nothing has changed. Consistent with what I had told you guys last week. This is part of the plan that we feel is in his best interest. … That’s the plan we think is best right now.”

Stafford has been dealing with “elbow discomfort” in his throwing arm and did not participate in the team’s offseason workout programs. He eventually needed an anti-inflammatory injection, and the team plans to slowly ease him back in.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had the option to hear the appeal himself, but he opted to go with a designee.

The NFL is seeking a harsher penalty than six games, and the expectation is they’ll appeal for a one-year suspension along with a fine and/or treatment.

The appeal will be processed on an expedited basis and will be based on a “review of the existing record,” meaning no new evidence or testimony will be permitted. The findings must be based on Judge Sue L. Robinson’s 15-page report and nothing else.

Harvey has a strong relationship with the NFL and has also served as Goodell's designee in other arbitrations. Also, it’s important to note that he is not jointly hired by the NFL and NFLPA, as Judge Robinson was. So there’s a strong chance Harvey will likely side with the league.