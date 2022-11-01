NFL News & Analysis

2022 trade deadline tracker: Roquan Smith, Kadarius Toney and more

Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) runs with the ball after an interception in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

By Doug Kyed
Nov 1, 2022

PFF is tracking every deal ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, including LB Roquan Smith‘s move to the Baltimore Ravens and WR Kadarius Toney‘s move to the Kansas City Chiefs.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Traded Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Acquired LB Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears in exchange for LB A.J. Klein, a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

BUFFALO BILLS

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Traded RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick, a 2023 third-round draft pick, a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick.

CHICAGO BEARS

Traded LB Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for LB A.J. Klein, a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

Traded edge defender Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Acquired LB Deion Jones from Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Acquired DI Johnathan Hankins from Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

DENVER BRONCOS

DETROIT LIONS

Traded TE T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

HOUSTON TEXANS

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Traded RB James Robinson to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2023 conditional sixth-round draft pick.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Acquired WR Kadarius Toney from New York Giants in exchange for a 2023 third-round compensatory draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Acquired T Justin Herron from the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Traded DI Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

LOS ANGELES RAMS

MIAMI DOLPHINS

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Acquired TE T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Traded T Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

NEW YORK GIANTS

Traded WR Kadarius Toney to Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2023 third-round compensatory draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

NEW YORK JETS

Acquired RB James Robinson from Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2023 conditional sixth-round draft pick.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Acquired edge defender Robert Quinn from Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Acquired RB Christian McCaffrey from Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick, a 2023 third-round draft pick, a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

TENNESSEE TITANS

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

