2022 trade deadline tracker: Roquan Smith, Kadarius Toney and more

PFF is tracking every deal ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, including LB Roquan Smith‘s move to the Baltimore Ravens and WR Kadarius Toney‘s move to the Kansas City Chiefs.

• Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.

• Traded Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

• Acquired LB Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears in exchange for LB A.J. Klein, a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

• Traded RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick, a 2023 third-round draft pick, a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick.

• Traded LB Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for LB A.J. Klein, a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

• Traded edge defender Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick.

• Acquired LB Deion Jones from Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

• Acquired DI Johnathan Hankins from Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

• Traded TE T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

• Traded RB James Robinson to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2023 conditional sixth-round draft pick.

• Acquired WR Kadarius Toney from New York Giants in exchange for a 2023 third-round compensatory draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

• Acquired T Justin Herron from the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

• Traded DI Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

• Acquired TE T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

• Traded T Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

• Traded WR Kadarius Toney to Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2023 third-round compensatory draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

• Acquired RB James Robinson from Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2023 conditional sixth-round draft pick.

• Acquired edge defender Robert Quinn from Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick.

• Acquired RB Christian McCaffrey from Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick, a 2023 third-round draft pick, a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick.