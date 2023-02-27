NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

The top wide receivers from the 2022 NFL season in yards per route run

Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

By Gordon McGuinness
Feb 27, 2023

Yardage or reception totals don’t always paint the full picture of a player's productivity in a given season. In order to get a clearer picture and highlight players who perhaps deserve more snaps, we need to look at how productive a player was on a per-snap basis.

PFF’s yards per route run metric divides a player's receiving yards total by the number of routes they ran, providing a better indicator of production than yards per reception or even yards per target. Here are the top 10 wide receivers (with a minimum of 50 targets) in that category from the 2022 regular season.

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

YPRR: 3.20

Hill finished just 29th among wide receivers in receiving snaps played this past season but trailed only Justin Jefferson in receiving yards (1,710) over the campaign.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

YPRR: 2.62

Jefferson's 1,809 receiving yards led all players in the league, and he also ran a league-leading 690 routes.

3. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

YPRR: 2.59

Waddle was on the field for 524 receiving snaps, 33rd among all wide receivers. However, he finished with 1,356 yards, seventh at the position.

3. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

YPRR: 2.59

Despite being tied for 18th in routes run, Brown racked up 1,496 yards across 88 receptions, finishing the year with an average of 2.59 yards per route run and 17.0 yards per reception.

5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

YPRR: 2.49

Diggs' 573 routes tied for 20th among receivers, yet he still ranked fifth in receiving yards (1,429) over the season.

6. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

YPRR: 2.45

Adams’ first season in Las Vegas was a productive one. His 1,516 receiving yards trailed only Jefferson and Hill at the position, and he ran 618 routes as a receiver.

7. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

YPRR: 2.42

The top rookie in yards per route run, Olave racked up 1,044 yards across 431 routes in the 15 games he played in his debut season.

8. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

YPRR: 2:40

A season-ending injury meant that Kupp played just nine games in 2022. Still, he was one of the most productive receivers in football when he was on the field, racking up 812 receiving yards from just 338 routes.

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

YPRR: 2:40

St. Brown was on the field for only 483 receiving snaps, 41st among all wide receivers. Despite this, he produced the 10th-most receiving yards (1,161).

10. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

YPRR: 2:38

Lamb racked up 1,359 receiving yards, good for sixth among all players at the position. He did this despite ranking 23rd in routes run at 571.

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protext your family with fast, affordable life insurance. You could be covered in 10 minutes! Get a Free Quote.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

Subscriptions

Unlock all tools and content including Player Grades, Fantasy, NFL Draft, Premium Stats, Greenline and DFS.

$9.99 / mo
$79.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week SB Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.