The top wide receivers from the 2022 NFL season in yards per route run

Yardage or reception totals don’t always paint the full picture of a player's productivity in a given season. In order to get a clearer picture and highlight players who perhaps deserve more snaps, we need to look at how productive a player was on a per-snap basis.

PFF’s yards per route run metric divides a player's receiving yards total by the number of routes they ran, providing a better indicator of production than yards per reception or even yards per target. Here are the top 10 wide receivers (with a minimum of 50 targets) in that category from the 2022 regular season.

YPRR: 3.20

Hill finished just 29th among wide receivers in receiving snaps played this past season but trailed only Justin Jefferson in receiving yards (1,710) over the campaign.

YPRR: 2.62

Jefferson's 1,809 receiving yards led all players in the league, and he also ran a league-leading 690 routes.

YPRR: 2.59

Waddle was on the field for 524 receiving snaps, 33rd among all wide receivers. However, he finished with 1,356 yards, seventh at the position.

YPRR: 2.59

Despite being tied for 18th in routes run, Brown racked up 1,496 yards across 88 receptions, finishing the year with an average of 2.59 yards per route run and 17.0 yards per reception.

YPRR: 2.49

Diggs' 573 routes tied for 20th among receivers, yet he still ranked fifth in receiving yards (1,429) over the season.

YPRR: 2.45

Adams’ first season in Las Vegas was a productive one. His 1,516 receiving yards trailed only Jefferson and Hill at the position, and he ran 618 routes as a receiver.

YPRR: 2.42

The top rookie in yards per route run, Olave racked up 1,044 yards across 431 routes in the 15 games he played in his debut season.

YPRR: 2:40

A season-ending injury meant that Kupp played just nine games in 2022. Still, he was one of the most productive receivers in football when he was on the field, racking up 812 receiving yards from just 338 routes.

YPRR: 2:40

St. Brown was on the field for only 483 receiving snaps, 41st among all wide receivers. Despite this, he produced the 10th-most receiving yards (1,161).

YPRR: 2:38

Lamb racked up 1,359 receiving yards, good for sixth among all players at the position. He did this despite ranking 23rd in routes run at 571.