NFL Rookies: Top 15 highest-graded players in Week 10

• Kader Kahou stays on the list: Against the Browns in Week 10, Kohou allowed two catches from six targets for 60 yards and added two pass breakups.

• Charles Cross pitches a shutout: Cross put together his first career game (of likely many) in which he didn't allow a single pressure. He did so on 42 pass-blocking snaps.

• A career day for Myjai Sanders: The Cardinals rookie got the privilege of facing the worst offensive line in the NFL in Week 10, and he recorded two pressures, including a sack-fumble.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 mins

It was quite the week for non-first-round rookies.

Almost all 15 players listed below are making their first appearance on this list, which has been dominated by the class' big-name players over the first nine weeks.

The third-rounder continues to be a Godsend for the Seahawks. He didn’t allow a single pressure on 42 pass-blocking snaps against the Bucs, and he’s now allowed only 15 pressures on 388 pass-blocking snaps over the season.

After struggling mightily in his first three games, Harris brought his best against the Giants' run-heavy attack. He didn’t miss a tackle on 10 attempts, with four of those attempts resulting in a run stop.

White provided another gear the Bucs' rushing attack simply didn’t have with Leonard Fournette. He racked up 105 yards on 22 carries, including big runs of 29 and 18 yards.

Sunday was quite easily the most impressive Raimann has looked in a game all season. And he did so when matched up with Chandler Jones for nearly every rep in pass protection. Raimann didn’t allow a single pressure, even if a few of his 34 pass-blocking reps still took downgrades. Still, against an opponent like Jones, that’s an encouraging start.

Kieft was only on the field for two pass plays and 22 run plays as a glorified sixth offensive lineman on Sunday. He earned a 68.5 run-blocking grade to get his spot on this list.

Things don't always go this well for a team forced to start a fifth-round rookie at left tackle. Jones has been the best-case scenario this year — he allowed only one pressure on 27 pass-blocking snaps against the Lions and now has a 70.4 overall grade on the season.

McDuffie allowed his first career catch in his third career game on Sunday, but it was still an impressive performance. His eight targets resulted in only three first downs, most of which came when the Chiefs were playing soft with a three-score lead in the fourth quarter.

Both rookie starting cornerbacks made the list for Kansas City in what was quite the performance on the back end. Williams allowed only three catches from four targets for 23 yards on the day, adding three defensive stops. He’s been playing some really solid football over the past few weeks after getting torched against the Bills.

Quitoriano did not catch a single pass in the Texans' loss to the Giants. What he did do was block like another tackle out there, and he finished with an 81.1 run-blocking grade on the game with some truly impressive tape in that regard.

The harsh reality that few want to admit around western Pennsylvania is that the rookie UDFA has resoundingly outperformed former first-rounder Najee Harris. In a win over the Saints, Warren racked up 37 yards and three forced missed tackles on nine carries and hauled in three receptions for 40 yards.

There are many newcomers on this list, but Kohou is decidedly not one of them. The UDFA has been balling ever since he took over as the starter in Week 4. Against the Browns in Week 10, he allowed two catches from six targets for 60 yards and added two pass breakups. His inside-outside versatility will be invaluable once Byron Jones is back healthy.

The other side of the Seahawks' rookie tackle duo makes this list with his best performance of the season. He put together his first career game (of likely many) in which he didn't allow a single pressure. He did so on 42 pass-blocking snaps, a good number of which came when the Seahawks had to pass when trailing at the end of the game.

Okonkwo continues to be one of the few reasons for excitement on the Titans offense. He hauled in a 41-yarder against the Broncos a week after he caught a 48-yarder against the Chiefs. All his speed would be for naught if he weren't still holding his own as a run-blocker, but he put up a 69.1 grade in that regard this weekend.

Otton ran only 10 routes against the Seahawks in Germany, but he made the most of them. He caught all three of his targets for 35 yards and fueled the Bucs' best rushing output all season, earning a 67.9 run-blocking grade in the process.

Sanders had only played 64 lackluster snaps before this past weekend. Fortunately, he got the privilege of facing the worst offensive line in the NFL and went off. He recorded two pressures, including a sack-fumble, against the Rams and also racked up three run stops in a career day.