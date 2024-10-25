Week 8 Thursday Night Football Statistical Review: Rams earn tight win over Vikings despite late controversy

The Los Angeles Rams saved their season with a 30-20 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, it was a close game, even though the Rams moved the sticks much more reliably. However, they often did so on late downs, while the Vikings were more successful on early downs. Nevertheless, the Rams deserve all the credit in the world for reliably converting drives against a daunting Vikings defense on third down.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Puka Nacua was on a snap count coming back from injury, but he still made his presence felt and immediately turned out to be the Rams' most productive receiver, even in terms of volume.

On the Vikings' side, it was another Justin Jefferson show. He had, by far, the highest target share and most production of all Minnesota receivers.

Rushing Summary