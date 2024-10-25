All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Week 8 Thursday Night Football Statistical Review: Rams earn tight win over Vikings despite late controversy

2YD28JN Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) catches the ball over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore (2) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

By Timo Riske

The Los Angeles Rams saved their season with a 30-20 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, it was a close game, even though the Rams moved the sticks much more reliably. However, they often did so on late downs, while the Vikings were more successful on early downs. Nevertheless, the Rams deserve all the credit in the world for reliably converting drives against a daunting Vikings defense on third down.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Puka Nacua was on a snap count coming back from injury, but he still made his presence felt and immediately turned out to be the Rams' most productive receiver, even in terms of volume.

On the Vikings' side, it was another Justin Jefferson show. He had, by far, the highest target share and most production of all Minnesota receivers.

Rushing Summary

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.