Week 9 Thursday Night Football Statistical Review: Jets get on track with win over Texans

• Jets salvage season for now: New York moved to 3-6 with its Week 9 win over the Texans, a positive step forward after five straight losses.

• Garrett Wilson lights up Texans' secondary: A couple of one-handed touchdown snags highlighted a dominant showing from the Jets' WR1.

The New York Jets saved their season — for now — by winning 21-13 against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the New York Jets did enough to score six more points than they actually did, which makes a lot of sense if we consider that an open running lane 2 inches before the goal line usually results in a touchdown.

All things considered, both teams struggled to move the ball with three downs, but the Jets were slightly better on early downs.

