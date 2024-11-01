All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Week 9 Thursday Night Football Statistical Review: Jets get on track with win over Texans

2YENY49 New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) catches a pass for a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By Timo Riske

• Jets salvage season for now: New York moved to 3-6 with its Week 9 win over the Texans, a positive step forward after five straight losses.

• Garrett Wilson lights up Texans' secondary: A couple of one-handed touchdown snags highlighted a dominant showing from the Jets' WR1.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

The New York Jets saved their season — for now — by winning 21-13 against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the New York Jets did enough to score six more points than they actually did, which makes a lot of sense if we consider that an open running lane 2 inches before the goal line usually results in a touchdown.

All things considered, both teams struggled to move the ball with three downs, but the Jets were slightly better on early downs.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Rushing Summary

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.