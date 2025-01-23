Terry McLaurin's contested-catch prowess could be the deciding factor against the Eagles

Terry McLaurin produced historic success on contested targets: His 93.9 PFF receiving grade on contested targets this year leads all 278 players who have seen at least 10 contested targets in a season since 2019.

The Eagles present a fierce test for McLaurin: The team's defense owns a league-best 94.6 PFF coverage grade on contested targets this season.

The team's defense owns a league-best 94.6 PFF coverage grade on contested targets this season.

The Washington Commanders are gearing up to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game — undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 NFL season. Behind the team's emergence this season is rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. However, others have also stepped up around Daniels, including wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has earned an 82.8 PFF overall grade — his highest mark since his rookie season.

While McLaurin is a complete receiver, one aspect of his game has stood out this season: contested catches. The Ohio State product has earned a 93.9 PFF receiving grade on contested targets, which leads the NFL. In second place is A.J. Brown, who will also take the field Sunday.

Terry McLaurin's 2024 PFF Game Grades

McLaurin has hauled in a league-high 25 contested targets, including the playoffs, despite seeing just the fifth-most such targets (38). His 309 receiving yards on contested targets rank second to only Courtland Sutton’s 312, while his nine touchdowns are the most by a significant margin. His 65.8% catch rate on contested targets ranks ninth among 112 players with at least 10 contested targets this season.

What the Commanders wide receiver has accomplished goes beyond just this season. Since McLaurin joined the NFL in 2019, 278 players have seen at least 10 contested targets in a given season. McLaurin’s 93.9 PFF receiving grade this year leads all 278 of them.

His nine touchdown receptions on contested targets are also the most among qualifying players, with Mike Evans’ seven in 2021 ranking second. Contested targets sent McLaurin's way have yielded a 130.4 passer rating for quarterbacks — a league-high mark this season and tied for the fourth-highest mark over the past six years.

Whether McLaurin can keep up his production on contested targets in the NFC Championship game will significantly sway the Commanders' chances of advancing to the Super Bowl. The Eagles' defense owns a league-best 94.6 PFF coverage grade on contested targets and has allowed -0.08 expected points added per play when contesting the catch point (fifth best). Opposing quarterbacks sport just a 64.8 passer rating on contested throws against the Eagles this season, the fourth-lowest figure in the NFL.

While the term “catch point” is often at the center of football clichés, it might actually decide who will represent the NFC in Super Bowl 59.