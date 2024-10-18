Buccaneers' Tykee Smith is quietly building a case for Defensive Rookie of the Year

• Excelling from the slot: Among qualifying rookies heading into Week 7, regardless of position, Smith ranks eighth in PFF overall grade (76.1) and second in PFF run-defense grade (83.6).

• Smith is providing flexibility for the Buccaneers' other defensive backs: With the selection of Smith, Christian Izien was moved to his more natural position of free safety, where he’s had more success.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

More than six months ago, ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, I highlighted eight Day 3 picks to look out for, one of which was Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith.

Smith’s versatility was a big reason we were high on him, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers liked him so much that they took him on Day 2 with the 90th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite being the 36th defensive player off the board, Smith has arguably outshined everyone and is a potential front-runner for Defensive Rookie of the Year through six weeks.

Among qualifying rookies heading into Week 7, regardless of position, Smith ranks eighth in PFF overall grade (76.1), having played at least 90 more snaps than everyone ranked ahead of him. He also places second in run-defense grade (83.6) on almost double the snaps of first-place Jarrian Jones, his 63.4 tackling grade ranks 23rd (third among rookie cornerbacks), his 71.0 pass-rush grade ranks seventh on 32 such snaps (the only corners ranked ahead of him have a combined four pass-rush snaps) and his 71.6 coverage grade ranks seventh.

While Smith was very versatile in college, he has almost exclusively played as a slot cornerback in his rookie season, seemingly finding a home in the Buccaneers' defense. Smith leads the NFL in slot snaps from the slot at 193, 12 more than the next closest defender, Alontae Taylor. Among the 49 players with at least 50 slot coverage snaps, Smith ranks 10th in PFF coverage grade (73.8). He slots in at third in contested targets from the slot (33) and 11th in open-target rate allowed (51.5%).

Where Smith has really excelled as a slot cornerback is in the run game. His 83.1 run-defense grade from the slot ranks ninth among those with 30-plus such snaps. His five run stops are tied for second, trailing only Jalen Pitre’s six, he leads the league in tackles for loss or no gain (three) and he has the lowest average depth of tackle (-1 yard) — one of just two slot defenders whose average tackle is behind the line of scrimmage.

Smith was particularly good in the Buccaneers' Week 6 offensive shootout with the Saints. He notched a career-high 89.9 PFF grade out of the slot, thanks in no small part to an 88.6 coverage grade, also a career best. The rookie allowed just two catches for 19 yards while recording an interception.

Other players in Tampa Bay's secondary have benefited from Smith’s emergence. Last season, Christian Izien handled primary slot cornerback duties, and he earned just a 63.0 PFF overall grade on more than 600 slot snaps. With the selection of Smith, Izien was moved to his more natural position of free safety, where he’s had more success. While his 54.5 PFF overall grade this season is not very impressive, it’s being bogged down by a poor showing against the Falcons in Week 5, in which he finished with a 38.5 PFF overall grade. Removing that outing bumps Izien's grade up to 65.3.

The selection of Smith has been a big boost to a Buccaneers’ secondary that looked somewhat depleted after trading away long-time starter Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions. However, with Smith’s contributions as a potential Defensive Rookie of the Year, the team hasn’t missed a beat as they look to repeat as NFC South champions and return to the Super Bowl after winning it in 2020.