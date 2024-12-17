NFL season-long statistical review ahead of Week 16: Team tiers, pass rates and more

• The Ravens and Bills inch past the Lions in our team tiers: Buffalo toppled Detroit in Week 15, while Baltimore handled business against the Giants.

• The Buccaneers‘ remaining schedule will provide a respite as they fight for a playoff spot: Tampa Bay's remaining slate is arguably the NFL's easiest when looking at offensive and defensive strength.

This article is a weekly statistical review of all NFL teams during the 2024 season.

Team Strengths

The following chart shows how good teams have been by expected points added per play. To improve predictive power, high-leverage plays such as turnovers and goal-line plays are down-weighted a bit. Additionally, the team strengths account for opponents faced and recent performances count more toward the estimated team strength than performances earlier in the season.

We will also separate the teams by rushing and passing efficiency. The following chart shows rushing efficiency: