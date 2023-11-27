Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

A statistical review of NFL Week 12: Eagles beat Bills in overtime thriller, Patriots sink to 2-9 after loss to Giants

2T9NCBT Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41), K'Lavon Chaisson (45) and Dawuane Smoot (91) celebrate after Allen sacked Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in the second half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

By Timo Riske
Nov 27, 2023

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 12 game, giving an in-depth look at the numbers behind every contest. For more statistics, snap counts and PFF grades, check out PFF Premium Stats.

Click below to jump to a game:

GB@DET | WAS@DAL | SF@SEA | MIA@NYJ | NO@ATL | PIT@CIN
JAX@HST | TB@IND | NE@NYG | CAR@TEN | LAR@ARZ | CLV@DEN
KC@LVR | BUF@PHI | BLT@LAC

Green Bay Packers 29, Detroit Lions 22

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Dallas Cowboys 45, Washington Commanders 10

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

San Francisco 49ers 31, Seattle Seahawks 13

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Atlanta Falcons 24, New Orleans Saints 15

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Cincinnati Bengals 10

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Jacksonville Jaguars 24, Houston Texans 21

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Indianapolis Colts 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

New York Giants 10, New England Patriots 7

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Tennessee Titans 17, Carolina Panthers 10

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Los Angeles Rams 37, Arizona Cardinals 14

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Denver Broncos 29, Cleveland Browns 12

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Kansas City Chiefs 31, Las Vegas Raiders 17

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Philadelphia Eagles 37, Buffalo Bills 34

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Baltimore Ravens 20, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 12 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.