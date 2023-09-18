NFL scores and recaps for every Week 2 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 2 game, including scores, rookie standouts and more.

Offensive spotlight: The story of the day was how the Ravens were more efficient than the Bengals, finding success in the passing game and on the ground, where Justice Hill, Gus Edwards and Lamar Jackson all ran for 40-plus yards. Jackson went 24-of-33 for 237 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air, averaging 7.2 yards per attempt.

Burrow completed 27-of-41 passes, but they went for just 222 yards, giving him a 5.4 yards per attempt average. While he did find Tee Higgins in the end zone twice for touchdowns, he also threw an interception. Ja’Marr Chase was held to 31 yards on five receptions from seven targets.

Defensive spotlight: Rasul Douglas picked off Desmond Ridder for the first time in the young quarterback's career, adding to an impressive season so far for the former West Virginia Mountaineer. Rookie Lukas Van Ness, who had five pressures a week ago, flashed again in this game and had a tackle for loss to his name.

For Atlanta, A.J. Terrell made some plays on the ball, forcing two pass breakups. Linebacker Kaden Elliss had six solo tackles including a tackle for loss, and a sack.

Rookie spotlight: Bears rookie running back Roschon Johnson led the team in rush attempts, with four for 32 rushing yards (8.0 yards per carry). He also caught one pass for 8 yards on his only target.

Offensive spotlight: Though both quarterbacks really played impressive games going back and forth, we have to give the offensive spotlight a nod to the winning quarterback, Geno Smith.

Smith finished the game 32-for-41 with 328 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and no interceptions.

Defensive spotlight: The Colts' defense had some good success against C.J. Stroud and the Texans' offense, but it was a shared endeavor. Dayo Odeyingbo forced a fumble that was recovered by Kwity Paye on a sack where the pocket collapsed on Stroud from multiple angles. Five different Colts players recorded multiple quarterback pressures in the game.

Rookie spotlight: Tackle Anton Harrison was the only rookie in this game to feature in more than a limited role. Harrison, Jacksonville's starting right tackle, played 50 pass-blocking snaps in a very one-dimensional game for the Jaguars' offense. On first review, he had his fair share of problems over the course of those snaps.

Offensive spotlight: Allen started hot, leading three touchdown drives in the first half and throwing two himself. The Bills didn’t take their foot off the gas in the second half, adding two more offensive touchdowns to put the Raiders away. Allen finished the day with a near-perfect stat line, going 31-for-37 and 274 yards passing for three touchdowns and a 124.5 passer rating. Gabe Davis emerged as Allen’s top weapon, totaling 92 yards and a touchdown on seven targets.

Davante Adams was the lone bright spot on the Raiders’ offense, as he caught six passes for 84 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jimmy Garoppolo was unable to accomplish much through the air without Adams, throwing for just 185 yards and two interceptions on the day.

Meanwhile, the Raiders’ rushing attack wasn’t much better, as Josh Jacobs, specifically, ran the ball nine times for -2 rushing yards.

Defensive spotlight: The Chargers’ pass rush, led by Joey Bosa, was able to sack Tannehill five times for a total loss of 46 yards in this game. Bosa was essentially held off the stat sheet in Week 1, but it didn’t take him long to get himself involved in this one, coming up with two sacks on the day.

Rookie spotlight: Giants third-round rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt made two huge downfield receptions, including a 58-yarder on the first play of the second half to give New York life. Later, Hyatt high-pointed the football perfectly on a 31-yard grab. The Giants spread the ball around to various weapons, but when they needed an explosive play, Hyatt came up big.

Cardinals rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson notched two receptions for 37 yards, and rookie cornerback Kei’Trel Clark forced an incompletion and made a defensive stop.

Offensive spotlight: Zach Wilson accounted for three interceptions and Dalvin Cook fumbled the ball away — turnovers that proved costly for a Jets offense that was always likely to be behind the eight ball without Aaron Rodgers against the Dallas defense. Wilson averaged 6.3 yards per attempt and had an adjusted completion rate of just 65.2%. Over 65% of his yards came after the catch.

Defensive spotlight: Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir had what was effectively the game-sealing interception of Matthew Stafford late in the fourth quarter deep in Rams territory, returning the ball to the Rams' 15-yard line. The 49ers were able to burn the clock and kick a field goal to make it a two-possession game.

Linebacker Fred Warner was everywhere, as is often the case, with a sack to go along with two defensive stops and 11 total tackles. Warner also had a key forced incompletion over the middle late in the game.

Rams linebacker Ernest Jones made a tackle for loss and added three more defensive stops to a league-leading five from Week 1. His eight total stops ranks near the top of the leaderboard through Week 2.

Rookie spotlight: Commanders first-round rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. had an interception of Russell Wilson in the third quarter while otherwise blanketing opposing wide receivers, allowing just one reception for five yards and often lining up opposite wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who was very quiet until the tail end of the game.

Broncos rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims showed why the team traded up for him in this past year’s draft. He flashed his speed and downfield catch ability with two receptions for 113 yards, with one going for a 60-yard touchdown over the middle where he was just too much for the safety over the top to handle.

Offensive spotlight: One week after throwing for over 450 yards, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was on it once again. This week, he went 21-of-30 for 249 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception.

