NFL scores and recaps for every Week 13 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 13 game, including scores, rookie standouts, offensive line performances and more.

Offensive spotlight: Bills WR Stefon Diggs continued to prove why he is one the NFL's premier weapons, as he finished with seven receptions (three of which went for 15-plus-yards) from nine targets for 92 yards, a touchdown, six first downs (not including the touchdown) and a team-high 2.88 yards per route run. He may have dropped a pass, but he caught two of his three contested-catch opportunities in addition to forcing a missed tackle after the catch.

Defensive spotlight: Even in a losing effort, Patriots EDGE Josh Uche was Thursday night's standout defender, as he totaled seven pressures —two of which were sacks —en route to a fantastic 43.8% pass-rush win rate and 90.0-plus pass-rushing grade on first review. Additionally, Uche contributed three tackles and two stops on the evening.

Offensive spotlight: After a scintillating sophomore campaign, running back A.J. Dillon has had nowhere near the third year many were expecting. His 18-carry, 93-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Bears set or tied season highs in all three of those categories. Dillon also added three catches for 26 yards in easily his most complete performance of the season.



Defensive spotlight: Packers CB Keisean Nixon continues to turn heads whenever he’s given an opportunity. He had a game-ending interception on his only target of the game. Nixon played 22 coverage snaps without allowing a catch after being forced to take over the slot role after Eric Stokes went down for the season.

Offensive spotlight: Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth led the team in receiving yards (76). He achieved that on three catches from five targets. In doing so, he earned an initial overall grade of 91.9.

Defensive spotlight: Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick earned an elite 91.2 overall grade in addition to a 90.2 grade in coverage on first review. He also brought in the game-sealing interception. Across 25 coverage snaps, he was targeted five times and gave up just three catches for 28 total yards.

Offensive spotlight: Jets QB Mike White threw for 369 yards, but his second interception ended up costing the Jets any chance of taking the lead with little time left. He averaged 6.5 yards per attempt on the day.



Defensive spotlight: Harrison Smith came up with several key plays for Minnesota’s defense in the game. He caught a ball that popped into the air for the first interception but also had a pass breakup and was a big part of a Vikings goal-line stand in the fourth quarter.

Offensive spotlight: When you put up 40 points, chances are there are a lot of guys who deserve a spotlight offensively. The dynamic duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark deserve to be mentioned first, though. St. Brown hauled in 11 of his 12 targets for 114 yards and two scores, while Chark caught five of six targets for 98 yards. Both performances were highly indicative of their skill sets — St. Brown consistently moved the chains, and Chark provided the big plays.

Defensive spotlight: Cornerback Jeffrey Okudah has done all he can this season to shake the bust label that followed him his first two seasons with the Lions. Against the Jaguars he was targeted seven times and allowed only two catches for nine yards. Over his past three games, Okudah has allowed a grand total of 26 yards into his coverage.

Offensive spotlight: All three of Hurts’ passing touchdowns came on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield — two to A.J. Brown and one to DeVonta Smith. Brown joins Davante Adams as the only two players with two deep touchdown receptions in multiple games this season.

Tennessee has just three touchdown receptions on throws 20-plus yards downfield as a team this season.

With little room to run against a tough Titans run defense, that kind of performance is why Philadelphia traded for Brown.

Defensive spotlight: Philadelphia’s pass rush got to Ryan Tannehill on 13 of his 31 dropbacks, per PFF’s initial review. While a 42% pressure rate is comfortably above league average, Philadelphia’s ability to finish those pressures with sacks made it seem even higher. Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham all got home for a sack. Reddick led the way in the pressure column with eight on initial review.

Offensive spotlight: Browns RB Kareem Hunt made a significant impact for the Browns out of the backfield, turning nine carries into 56 yards and adding 18 yards from two catches. In all, 43 of his rushing yards came after contact and he forced four missed tackles.

Defensive spotlight: Cornerback Denzel Ward will make the highlight reels for his 4-yard fumble return for a touchdown, but he also did a terrific job in coverage today. Targeted three times, he allowed just one catch for a mere 3 yards and forced an incompletion.

Offensive spotlight: Darius Slayton caught six of eight targets for 90 yards, but he failed to come up with a critical deep shot late in the game that could have changed the outcome. He led the Giants in targets, catches and yards.

Defensive spotlight: The Giants' blitzes did well to get their pass-rushers easy looks up front. Kayvon Thibodeaux tallied three pressures, and Azeez Ojulari finished with a 16.7% pressure rate.

Offensive spotlight: Broncos rookie tight end Greg Dulcich was the best pass-catcher on the field on Sunday, picking up six receptions for 85 yards from eight targets in the game. Coming on 22 receiving snaps, he averaged 3.86 yards per route run on the day.

Defensive spotlight: Broncos star safety Justin Simmons recorded two interceptions in the game, making life miserable for Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. The first came when Huntley forced the ball after being flushed out of the pocket, while the second came on a bizarre play call during one of the Ravens' most promising drives of the afternoon. After a pair of pitches in the backfield, wide receiver James Proche floated a ball into the end zone that Simmons easily picked off.

Offensive spotlight: Tyreek Hill has been the best receiver in the league this season, and that continued on Sunday. The speedster caught nine of his 13 targets for 146 yards and a touchdown. Hill now leads the league in yards per route run by nearly a full yard.

Defensive spotlight: Nick Bosa feasted on a beat-up Dolphins offensive line. The 49ers edge defender tallied seven pressures — including three sacks — on 31 pass-rushing snaps. His 35.5% pass-rush win rate on the day is the third-highest of his four-year career so far.

Offensive spotlight: Smith continued his breakout season against the Rams, finishing with a 90.4 grade on first review. If that holds, it will be his fourth 90.0-plus game grade of the season. In his first nine years, he only had one such game. Against Los Angeles, Smith tied a career-high with five big-time throws.

Defensive spotlight: Smith wasn’t the only one who had a career day. Rams edge defender Michael Hoecht has an 89.5 grade on first review, the highest single-game grade of his career by over 15 points. The third-year undrafted free agent recorded five pressures — and a couple of sacks — for a 15.6% pressure rate.

Offensive spotlight: Davante Adams was simply unstoppable tonight. He caught all eight of his catchable targets for 177 yards, two scores and six first downs to put up what will likely be his seventh 80.0-plus PFF grade of the campaign.

Defensive spotlight: Raiders edge Maxx Crosby racked up eight total pressures — including one sack — across 53 pass-rushing snaps. He won 17.0% of his reps on first review.

Offensive spotlight: Bengals QB Joe Burrow seems to have the Chiefs' number. The former No. 1 overall pick went 25-of-32 for 286 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday afternoon, and he added another score as a rusher.

Burrow completed 21 of his 25 attempts for 238 passing yards and two scores from a clean pocket, good for 9.5 yards per attempt.

Defensive spotlight: Chiefs DI Chris Jones continued his stellar 2022 campaign, producing four pressures from 37 pass-rush snaps and three stops from 23 run-defense snaps.

Offensive spotlight: With a combined seven turnover-worthy plays and one big-time throw, neither Dak Prescott or Matt Ryan played to the best of their abilities. The Dallas run game, however, was firing on all cylinders. The Cowboys generated a season-high +0.32 expected points added (EPA) per rush on the night.

Defensive spotlight: Cowboys fifth-round rookie DaRon Bland — making just his third career start — was the star of the show. He picked off two passes and allowed just nine yards on 34 coverage snaps for the game.

