NFL Week 13 Game Recap: San Francisco 49ers 33, Miami Dolphins 17

Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

By Max Chadwick
Dec 5, 2022
Miami Dolphins San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers emerged victorious over the Miami Dolphins, but the win came at a price. 

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered what appeared to be a serious foot injury in the win, and original starter Trey Lance is already out for the season with an ankle injury. If Garoppolo’s injury is also season-ending, the 49ers could have to kiss their Super Bowl dreams goodbye.

Both the 49ers and Dolphins are now 8-4 on the season.

Offensive spotlight: Tyreek Hill has been the best receiver in the league this season, and that continued on Sunday. The speedster caught nine of his 13 targets for 146 yards and a touchdown. Hill now leads the league in yards per route run by nearly a full yard. 

Most yards per route run (min. 175 receiving snaps)
Name Team Yards per route run
Tyreek Hill Dolphins 3.56
Stefon Diggs Bills 2.71
Davante Adams Raiders 2.68

Defensive spotlight: Nick Bosa feasted on a beat-up Dolphins offensive line. The 49ers edge defender tallied seven pressures — including three sacks — on 31 pass-rushing snaps. His 35.5% pass-rush win rate on the day is the third-highest of his four-year career so far. 

Rookie spotlight: 49ers seventh-rounder Brock Purdy was thrust in at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the first quarter. The 2022 draft’s Mr. Irrelevant came out on top, but his 61.6 grade shows he still has a ways to go. The former Iowa State quarterback completed 68% of his passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Offensive line spotlight: Other than against Nick Bosa, Miami’s offensive line did an excellent job of protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins allowed only a 10.8% pressure rate, their third-lowest mark all season. Offensive tackle Greg Little kept a clean sheet on 37 pass-blocking snaps.

Box Score

Passing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg
Tua Tagovailoa 16.8 18 / 33 295 8.9 2 2 3 79.7
Skylar Thompson -1.0 0 / 1 0 0 0 1 0 0
San Francisco 49ers
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg
Brock Purdy 15.3 25 / 37 210 5.7 2 1 3 88.8
Jimmy Garoppolo 2.2 2 / 4 56 14 0 0 1 95.8
Rushing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Raheem Mostert 3.0 7 30 4.3 0 8 0
Jeff Wilson Jr. 0.3 1 3 3 0 3 0
San Francisco 49ers
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Christian McCaffrey 28.6 17 66 3.9 0 30 0
Brock Purdy 15.3 4 -1 -0.2 0 2 0
Deebo Samuel P 12.3 4 5 1.2 0 9 0
Kyle Juszczyk 10.2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jordan Mason 5.1 8 51 6.4 0 19 0
Receiving
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD Long
Tyreek Hill 32.6 14 9 146 10.4 1 45
Trent Sherfield 14.5 3 1 75 25 1 75
River Cracraft 4.9 3 2 29 9.7 0 18
Alec Ingold 4.5 4 3 15 3.8 0 7
Durham Smythe 4.1 2 2 21 10.5 0 19
Jaylen Waddle 1.9 5 1 9 1.8 0 9
Jeff Wilson Jr. 0.3 2 0 0 0 0 0
Mike Gesicki 0.0 1 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco 49ers
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD Long
Christian McCaffrey 28.6 10 8 80 8 1 33
Deebo Samuel 12.3 10 6 58 5.8 0 12
Kyle Juszczyk 10.2 3 3 12 4 1 5
Brandon Aiyuk 9.6 9 5 46 5.1 0 23
Jauan Jennings 5.4 4 2 34 8.5 0 19
George Kittle 4.2 3 2 22 7.3 0 19
Tyler Kroft 2.4 1 1 14 14 0 14

