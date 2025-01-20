NFL scores and recaps for every divisional round playoff game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every game of the NFL's divisional-round playoff game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

The Kansas City Chiefs secured a 23-14 victory over the Houston Texans on Saturday, advancing to the AFC championship game for the seventh straight season.

Patrick Mahomes led the way for Kansas City, throwing for 177 yards and a touchdown, with tight end Travis Kelce as his primary target.

The game was defined by a solid defensive performance from the Chiefs, who sacked Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud eight times. Stroud threw for 245 yards but faced pressure on 19 of his 41 dropbacks, according to PFF's first review.

Special teams also proved costly for Houston, as kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn missed a 55-yard field goal and an extra point. With just under two minutes remaining, the Texans’ hopes of a comeback were dashed when another field goal attempt was blocked, ensuring the Chiefs’ victory and continued postseason dominance.

The Washington Commanders delivered a stunning 45-31 upset over the top-seeded Detroit Lions on Saturday night, earning their first trip to the NFC championship game in 33 years.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led the way with yet another terrific performance, throwing for 299 yards and two touchdowns while adding 51 rushing yards without recording a single turnover-worthy play.

The Lions’ downfall was their inability to protect the ball, as their five turnovers ultimately sealed their fate. Jared Goff struggled under pressure, throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble, with three of those turnovers coming in the first half.

Washington’s defense capitalized on Detroit's mistakes. Rookie Mike Sainristil snagged two interceptions, with one of those picks coming courtesy of a failed trick play in the fourth quarter when receiver Jameson Williams threw into tight coverage on a reverse. Quan Martin added to the defensive dominance by returning an interception 40 yards for a touchdown.

The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC championship game with a 28-22 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, led by a dominant performance from Saquon Barkley and a clutch defensive stand late in the game.

Barkley looked as good as ever in the snowy conditions, rushing for 205 yards (including 170 yards after contact) and two long touchdowns. His first came in the opening half on a 62-yard dash, and he sealed the game in the fourth quarter with a 78-yard run, breaking through the defense untouched.

The Rams kept things close despite their struggles with turnovers. Matthew Stafford connected with Colby Parkinson for a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, narrowing the gap to 28-22. Stafford then drove Los Angeles deep into Eagles territory with two late completions, but Philadelphia's defense held firm. Jalen Carter delivered a key sack on third down, and Stafford’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete, ending the Rams' comeback hopes.

The Buffalo Bills secured a hard-fought 27-25 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round on Sunday, advancing to the AFC Championship for the second time in quarterback Josh Allen‘s career. The win also ended a streak of three straight divisional-round exits for Buffalo.

The Ravens mounted a late comeback, cutting the Bills' lead to two points in the final minutes. However, a dropped 2-point conversion attempt by Mark Andrews and an onside kick recovery by Buffalo sealed the victory.

Allen’s passing numbers were modest — he finished 16-of-22 passes for 127 yards — but he didn’t record a single turnover-worthy play and found the end zone twice as a runner.

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson struggled under pressure, committing two turnovers in the first half — an interception and a lost fumble — and now falls to 3-5 in postseason play.

