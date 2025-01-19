NFL Divisional Round Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 23, Houston Texans 14

The Kansas City Chiefs secured a 23-14 victory over the Houston Texans on Saturday, advancing to the AFC championship game for the seventh straight season.

Patrick Mahomes led the way for Kansas City, throwing for 177 yards and a touchdown, with tight end Travis Kelce as his primary target.

The game was defined by a solid defensive performance from the Chiefs, who sacked Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud eight times. Stroud threw for 245 yards but faced pressure on 19 of his 41 dropbacks, according to PFF's first review.

Special teams also proved costly for Houston, as kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn missed a 55-yard field goal and an extra point. With just under two minutes remaining, the Texans’ hopes of a comeback were dashed when another field goal attempt was blocked, ensuring the Chiefs’ victory and continued postseason dominance.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The true mark of greatness is rising to the occasion when it matters most, and that’s exactly what Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did today. In Kansas City’s biggest game of the season to date, Kelce delivered his finest performance of 2024, earning his best single-game grade since Week 14 of last year, per PFF’s initial review.

Kelce was nearly unstoppable, hauling in seven of eight targets for a game-high 117 yards, a touchdown, and four first downs. He showcased his trademark after-the-catch ability, racking up 59 yards post-reception while forcing two missed tackles. Three of his catches gained 15 or more yards.

The veteran tight end averaged 4.33 yards per route run — the highest of the contest — and passes thrown his way generated a perfect 158.3 passer rating. When the lights shine brightest, Kelce continues to prove he’s one of the NFL’s best.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE