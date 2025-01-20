NFL Divisional Round Recap: Buffalo Bills 27, Baltimore Ravens 25

The Buffalo Bills secured a hard-fought 27-25 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round on Sunday, advancing to the AFC Championship for the second time in quarterback Josh Allen‘s career. The win also ended a streak of three straight divisional-round exits for Buffalo.

The Ravens mounted a late comeback, cutting the Bills' lead to two points in the final minutes. However, a dropped 2-point conversion attempt by Mark Andrews and an onside kick recovery by Buffalo sealed the victory.

Allen’s passing numbers were modest — he finished 16-of-22 passes for 127 yards — but he didn’t record a single turnover-worthy play and found the end zone twice as a runner.

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson struggled under pressure, committing two turnovers in the first half — an interception and a lost fumble — and now falls to 3-5 in postseason play.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Interior defender Ed Oliver was a disruptive presence for the Buffalo defense in the divisional round, excelling both against the pass and the run.

Oliver led the game with four pressures — all hurries — and added another pass-rush win that didn’t result in pressure, finishing with an impressive 22.7% pass-rush win rate. Against the run, he made his impact felt with three solo tackles and two defensive stops, including a tackle for loss, capping off a standout performance in Buffalo’s most crucial game of the season so far.

