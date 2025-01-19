NFL Divisional Round Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 28, Los Angeles Rams 22

The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC championship game with a 28-22 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, led by a dominant performance from Saquon Barkley and a clutch defensive stand late in the game.

Barkley looked as good as ever in the snowy conditions, rushing for 205 yards (including 170 yards after contact) and two long touchdowns. His first came in the opening half on a 62-yard dash, and he sealed the game in the fourth quarter with a 78-yard run, breaking through the defense untouched.

The Rams kept things close despite their struggles with turnovers. Matthew Stafford connected with Colby Parkinson for a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, narrowing the gap to 28-22. Stafford then drove Los Angeles deep into Eagles territory with two late completions, but Philadelphia's defense held firm. Jalen Carter delivered a key sack on third down, and Stafford’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete, ending the Rams' comeback hopes.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Eagles interior defensive lineman Jalen Carter delivered a dominant performance on Sunday, earning 80.0-plus grades as a pass rusher and run defender.

Carter recorded a game-high six pressures, highlighted by two critical sacks and two hits on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. However, his biggest play came against the run when he forced a fumble from Kyren Williams late in the game. This pivotal play swung momentum in the Eagles' favor amid challenging weather conditions.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE