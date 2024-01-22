Use code 30MDS for 30% OFF Annual

Rookie grades & snaps report for all 32 teams after the 2023 NFL regular season

2RYJRK6 Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates his touchdown pass with teammate Tank Dell (3) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

By Amelia Probst
Jan 22, 2024

• Rams, Texans are set up well after stellar drafts: Puka Nacua headlines Los Angeles' class, and the Texans drafted a handful of impact players at key positions — including quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge defender Will Anderson Jr.

• Jalen Carter provided a glimpse of a bright future in Philadelphia: PFF's highest-graded rookie defender racked up 49 quarterback pressures during the regular season and proved disruptive in all facets.

Dig into the numbers for yourself: PFF's Premium Stats is the most in-depth collection of NFL and NCAA player performance data. Subscribe today to get full access!

Estimated Reading Time: 8 minutes

We are taking one last look at the rookies from the 2023 NFL Draft class, utilizing only regular season data. To be ranked, a player had to meet the threshold of playing at least 20% of the maximum snaps at their position.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Running back Emari Demercado finished in the 97th percentile in rushing grade among rookies. He ran 58 times for 284 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receiver Michael Wilson placed in the 92nd percentile in receiving grade among rookies. He was targeted 59 times and caught 38 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons

Running back Bijan Robinson led all rookies in first-down carries (51) and tied for fourth among all running backs in explosive runs.

Safety DeMarcco Hellams allowed only eight receptions for 36 yards in coverage.

Baltimore Ravens

Wide receiver Zay Flowers placed in the 95th percentile in separation percentage. He was targeted more than 100 times and finished with 858 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the regular season.

Keaton Mitchell became a noteworthy contributor to the Ravens' seventh-ranked rushing unit (87.0) before going down with a torn ACL. He placed third on the team in rushing yards and first in rushing grade (92.5).

