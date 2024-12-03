Ranking the best NFL rookies after Week 13

• Three Chargers make the list: CB Tarheeb Still leads the way, with WR Ladd McConkey and OT Joe Alt also in the top 15.

• Patriots' rookie QB makes first appearance: Drake Maye ranks second among all QBs in PFF rushing grade.

After 13 weeks of NFL action, the league's rookies are making their mark with standout performances. Among the top-graded first-year players are a mix of highly touted first-round picks and impressive Day 3 selections, showcasing talent from across the draft spectrum.

Here are the highest-graded first-year players after 13 weeks of action.

PFF Grade: 87.9

One of the standout features of Daniels' rookie season has been his remarkably high floor. Since Week 2, he has avoided posting a single-game grade below 60.0. This consistency is bolstered by his careful decision-making, as he has recorded a turnover-worthy play on just 1.7% of his dropbacks this season.

PFF Grade: 86.4

Bowers might already be the best tight end in the NFL, and he delivered his best performance of the season on Friday afternoon. He earned a 91.5 PFF receiving grade while racking up 140 receiving yards. On the season, Bowers boasts an 89.4 PFF receiving grade and is averaging an impressive 2.18 yards per route run

PFF Grade: 84.9

Continuing an impressive rookie campaign on Sunday afternoon, Verse added another six pressures to his season total, giving him 55 from 328 pass-rushing snaps on the year. He has earned PFF grades above 80.0 both against the run and as a pass-rusher.

PFF Grade: 82.9

Still vaults up the list this week thanks to a monster game as the Chargers took down the Atlanta Falcons on the road on Sunday. He has earned an 83.7 PFF coverage grade and has recorded three interceptions and four pass breakups.

PFF Grade: 82.4

DeJean has showcased remarkable consistency in his rookie campaign for the Eagles, earning a PFF coverage grade above 68.0 in all but one game since Week 6. On Sunday against the Ravens, he was targeted eight times, allowing just five receptions for 40 yards while notching his fifth pass breakup of the season.

PFF Grade: 81.9

While the Giants' season has been largely forgettable, there is reason for optimism regarding Phillips. The rookie cornerback has delivered an impressive campaign so far, earning a 79.4 PFF coverage grade through the first 13 weeks. He has also stood out against the run, posting a 77.8 PFF run-defense grade.

PFF Grade: 81.1

While the 49ers suffered a convincing loss on Sunday Night Football against the Bills, their third-round draft pick was a bright spot, delivering his highest-graded performance of the season. Through 13 weeks, he has earned a 71.1 PFF pass-blocking grade and an impressive 80.5 PFF run-blocking grade.

PFF Grade: 81.1

The Giants' quarterback play this season has limited Malik Nabers' production, but he continues to impress when given opportunities. Through 13 weeks, he has averaged 1.96 yards per route run and earned an 81.9 PFF receiving grade. However, he has struggled with drops, failing to secure 8.5% of the catchable targets thrown his way.

PFF Grade: 80.8

McConkey produced his third 100-yard game in his past six appearances on Sunday, averaging 4.68 yards per route run as the Chargers leading receiver on the day. He and Justin Herbert have built a good connection early in his career.

PFF Grade: 78.2

Thomas’ game-to-game consistency hasn’t been there with Trevor Lawrence out of the lineup for the Jaguars — something to pay attention to after Lawrence left Sunday’s game after a brutal hit. Still, he remains a big-play threat every time he touches the ball. He has earned a 79.8 PFF receiving grade and is averaging 16.6 yards per catch.

PFF Grade: 78.1

The third Chargers rookie to rank inside the top 15 in PFF grade so far this season, Alt continues to impress at right tackle for Los Angeles. He has earned PFF grades above 75.0 both in pass protection and as a run-blocker through the first 13 weeks of the season.

PFF Grade: 78.0

Harrison caught his seventh touchdown of the season on Sunday and, most encouragingly, saw a career-high 12 targets in the Cardinals' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He has averaged 1.73 yards per route run as a rookie and earned a 77.9 PFF receiving grade.

PFF Grade: 77.7

Frazier bounced back from a tough outing in Week 12 to earn a career-high 84.2 PFF pass-blocking grade in the Steelers' win over the Bengals on Sunday. He has now earned a 62.8 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 77.7 PFF run-blocking grade.

PFF Grade: 74.6

Mitchell continues to get better as the season wears on and earned a PFF coverage grade above 65.0 for the fourth straight game in the Eagles' win over the Ravens on Sunday. Through 13 weeks, he has allowed just 28 receptions — and allowed no touchdowns — from 467 coverage snaps.

PFF Grade: 73.6

After earning a PFF passing grade above 70.0 for the third time in his young career on Sunday, Maye makes his first appearance of the season on this list. The first-round quarterback has earned a 73.6 PFF grade, buoyed by a 90.3 PFF rushing grade that trails only Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills among quarterbacks.