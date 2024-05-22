Ranking the most productive outside wide receivers from the 2023 season

• Tyreek Hill brings unparalleled speed and production: The Dolphins wideout led the league in yards per route run by a massive margin.

• Keenan Allen heads to Chicago off a productive 2023 season: He ranked second in yards per route run and finished the year with 30 combined first-down gains and touchdowns.

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: 4.09 Yards Per Route Run

Routes Ran Outside Targets aDoT Conversion Targets Red-Zone Targets 2Min Targets Most Targeted Area of the Field Drop Rate Passer Rating When Targeted 304 101 13.2 28 17 12 39 Intermediate Targets 6.0% 145.7

Few receivers are more productive with the ball than Tyreek Hill. He led all wideouts in touchdown catches (12), gains of 15-plus yards (41) and missed tackles forced (20) in 2023 while ranking second in first downs gained (58).

Hill led outside receivers in yards per route run for the second consecutive season (3.57 yards per route run in 2022) and was the only receiver to average more than four yards per route run in a season dating back to 2010.

2. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers: 3.18 Yards Per Route Run

Routes Ran Outside Targets aDoT Conversion Targets Red-Zone Targets 2Min Targets Most Targeted Area of the Field Drop Rate Passer Rating When Targeted 213 74 11.5 23 8 11 37 Short Targets 3.5% 116.8

Keenan Allen led all Chargers receivers in touch rate over the past five seasons (13.0%) and paced all outside receivers with a 42.8% adjusted target rate in 2023. He finished the year with 30 combined first-down gains and touchdowns, 15 catches of 15-plus yards and eight contested grabs.

Allen is now 32 years old, and entering his 12th NFL season, but still projects to be a great fit in a revamped Bears offense.

3. Nico Collins, Houston Texans: 3.14 Yards Per Route Run

Routes Ran Outside Targets aDoT Conversion Targets Red-Zone Targets 2Min Targets Most Targeted Area of the Field Drop Rate Passer Rating When Targeted 376 97 13.5 32 11 16 38 Short Targets 2.8% 125.8

Nico Collins became a star last season, recording 1,461 receiving yards and grading as PFF’s third-best receiver. He was explosive with the ball, recording 31 plays of 15-plus yards (third) with 24 gains of 20-plus yards (first). He finished top five in yards after the catch (420) and yards after contact (198) and secured half of his contested targets (seven).

With the return of Tank Dell (2.68 yards per route run) from injury and the arrival of Stefon Diggs (2.25 yards per route run) via trade, Houston could have one of the NFL's most dangerous passing attacks in 2024.

Routes Ran Outside Targets aDoT Conversion Targets Red-Zone Targets 2Min Targets Most Targeted Area of the Field Drop Rate Passer Rating When Targeted 297 83 9.9 22 14 13 41 Short Targets 6.1% 117.1

Few playmakers in the league are better than Amon-Ra St. Brown. Over the past two seasons, 73 of St. Brown’s targets have come within nine yards of the line of the scrimmage, yet he’s recorded 1,459 receiving yards in that span with 37 gains of 15-plus yards.

St. Brown caught six touchdown passes in 2023 and moved the chains 43 times. He forced 10 missed tackles, recorded 25 explosive gains and gained 375 yards after the catch.

5. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: 3.03 Yards Per Route Run

Routes Ran Outside Targets aDoT Conversion Targets Red-Zone Targets 2Min Targets Most Targeted Area of the Field Drop Rate Passer Rating When Targeted 277 81 11.5 16 12 5 37 Short Targets 2.9% 126.2

CeeDee Lamb has been a star since entering the league in 2020, ranking eighth in both position grading (91.3) and yards per route run (2.24) in his four-year career. Lamb finished as a top-10 wideout in target rate (35.1%) and passer rating when targeted (126.2) in 2023. He moved the chains 35 times and recorded 13 catches of 20-plus yards.

6. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: 2.88 Yards Per Route Run

Routes Ran Outside Targets aDoT Conversion Targets Red-Zone Targets 2Min Targets Most Targeted Area of the Field Drop Rate Passer Rating When Targeted 430 124 8.5 37 11 16 63 Short Targets 8.0% 110.3

Puka Nacua set the league on fire with a blistering rookie season. He led the Rams in adjusted target rate (33.1%), generated a 110.3 passer rating when targeted and caught five touchdown passes. He led all wideouts in yards after the catch (565) and yards after contact (310) while forcing 15 missed tackles.

Nacua gained 57 first downs, recorded 22 gains of 20-plus yards and secured 10 contested catches.

7. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: 2.85 Yards Per Route Run

Routes Ran Outside Targets aDoT Conversion Targets Red-Zone Targets 2Min Targets Most Targeted Area of the Field Drop Rate Passer Rating When Targeted 261 71 13.3 18 6 18 30 Intermediate Targets 3.6% 119.7

Justin Jefferson had a monster 2022 season, leading the position in receiving yards (1,857) and first down gains (83) and finishing third in yards per route run (2.55). He was off to another hot start in 2023, ranking third in receiving yards (571), until a hamstring injury derailed him in Week 5. He returned to the field in Week 14 and finished the season with 68 catches for 1,074 yards.

Jefferson was the only Vikings wideout with a touch rate over 10% (13.4%) in the games he played. He caught four touchdown passes, secured eight contested catches and gained 41 first downs with 16 gains of 20-plus yards.

8. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: 2.79 Yards Per Route Run

Routes Ran Outside Targets aDoT Conversion Targets Red-Zone Targets 2Min Targets Most Targeted Area of the Field Drop Rate Passer Rating When Targeted 439 131 12.8 33 15 19 67 Short Targets 2.0% 98.4

A.J. Brown led the Eagles in touch rate in 2023 (12.8%) and ranked fourth among all wideouts in adjusted target rate (38.0%). Brown caught five touchdown passes and led the league with 59 first-down gains. Defenders had their hands full covering him, as he hauled in 12 contested catches, forced 16 missed tackles and finished top 10 in yards after the catch (376) and yards after contact (242).

Brown led all wideouts in short-area targets, but he was equally dangerous downfield. He was targeted 25 times on throws 20-plus yards downfield, catching 17 such passes.

9. Tank Dell, Houston Texans: 2.68 Yards Per Route Run

Routes Ran Outside Targets aDoT Conversion Targets Red-Zone Targets 2Min Targets Most Targeted Area of the Field Drop Rate Passer Rating When Targeted 227 58 15.4 17 6 13 23 Intermediate Targets 9.3% 120.5

Tank Dell was in the midst of an impressive rookie season until suffering a fractured fibula in Week 13. He brought in six touchdowns and accounted for 18 explosive gains, with nine gains of 20-plus yards. He led Houston’s wideouts in touch rate (11.2%), target rate (30.2%) and average depth of target (15.4) while ranking second in receiving yards (709).

If Dell fully recovers from his leg injuries, he should be able to pick up right where he left off.

10. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2.64 Yards Per Route Run

Routes Ran Outside Targets aDoT Conversion Targets Red-Zone Targets 2Min Targets Most Targeted Area of the Field Drop Rate Passer Rating When Targeted 438 110 15.2 33 9 19 40 Short Targets 8.3% 123.9

Mike Evans was everywhere for the Buccaneers in 2023, seeing 30-plus targets at each level of the field at an adjusted target rate of 30.3%. Evans averaged 15.2 depth yards per target and recorded 33 gains of 15-plus yards. He amassed 46 first downs, caught 11 touchdowns and secured 14 of 26 contested targets.