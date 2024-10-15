Introducing QB-WR Passer Rating: A way to measure quarterback-receiver partnerships

• C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins are off to a tremendous start: Stroud has generated a 133.6 passer rating when targeting Collins over his career — the best mark in the league among qualifying duos since 2006.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth down aggressiveness.

This week, we're introducing “QB-WR Passer Rating,” which offers a new way to look at QB-WR partnerships.

What is QB-WR Passer Rating?

QB-WR Passer Rating is an advanced metric that isolates the performance of specific quarterback-receiver partnerships. While traditional passer rating when targeted looks at a receiver's overall performance regardless of the passer, QB-WR Passer Rating narrows the data set to focus on individual quarterback-receiver connections. This allows for a more accurate assessment of how well a quarterback performs when targeting a particular receiver.

This distinction becomes particularly valuable in scenarios where a receiver has multiple quarterbacks throwing to them over the course of a season. By splitting the data, we can evaluate the effectiveness of each quarterback-receiver duo separately, providing a clearer view of how these specific partnerships perform.

Leveraging PFF's vast dataset, which stretches back to 2006, we’ve crunched the numbers to give you a comprehensive look at the best QB-WR partnerships over the past 19 seasons. Along with passer rating when targeted, we’ve included key box score stats to help contextualize each duo’s overall performance.

QB-WR Passer Rating (2006-2024; duos with 100 or more targets)