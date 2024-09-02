Promising UDFAs who made NFL rosters after the 2024 preseason

• Omar Speights has big shoes to fill in Los Angeles: Speights is presented with a unique opportunity after the Rams traded away starting linebacker Ernest Jones.

• Rico Payton was a lockdown cornerback this preseason: The Saints undrafted free agent allowed only three catches on 13 targets while forcing five incompletions.

Undrafted free agents face a steep climb to make and NFL roster. Impressing during the preseason is one way to do so, and several such players did that this year.

Here are eight undrafted free agents who shined during the 2024 NFL preseason and secured a spot on a final 53-man roster.

While the Lions have a relatively complete roster, they do need help at wide receiver. Undrafted free agent Isaiah Williams might be part of the solution.

The Illinois product played 78 snaps over three preseason games and earned a 73.8 PFF overall grade, which ranked 31st out of 248 qualifying wide receivers. His 11 receptions were the fifth most at the position, and he averaged 2.24 receiving yards per route run — the 10th-best mark among 57 wide receivers who were targeted at least 10 times this preseason.

The Michigan alumnus flashed his ability as a situational pass-rusher during the preseason. McGregor somewhat struggled in run defense but more than made up for it by bearing down on opposing quarterbacks.

He picked up a pressure in each of the three games that he played in and logged a total of eight pressures — including three sacks — on 53 pass-rushing snaps. McGregor's 20.8% preseason pass-rush win rate would have ranked eighth among NFL edge defenders last season. And to top it off, his 82.5 PFF pass-rushing grade during the preseason ranked sixth among 118 qualifying edge defenders.

Most Pressures | Rookies Only; 2024 NFL Preseason

The New York Giants fielded one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last year, and while they made several free-agent additions, they did not try to strengthen the unit during the draft. Undrafted free agent Jake Kubas is thus a key player for a group that needs to develop young talent.

Kubas flashed potential during the preseason, especially in pass blocking. The former North Dakota State player allowed just two pressures on 68 pass-blocking snaps, earning a 79.3 pass-blocking grade that ranked 37th among 148 qualifying guards.

Martin-Robinson was heavily involved in the preseason, playing in all three of Tennessee’s games and logging 124 snaps — the second most among tight ends. He made the most of the opportunity on his way to a 75.9 PFF overall grade, which ranked ninth among 123 qualifying tight ends.

The Temple product led the position in receiving yards (113) and caught all nine of his catchable targets. Martin-Robinson also accounted for four receptions of more than 15 yards, tying for the most among tight ends and ranking behind only five wide receivers.

Speights was so impressive throughout the preseason that the Rams felt OK trading away incumbent starter Ernest Jones, that Speights could fill in and keep the defense chugging along.

Speights was not only the highest-graded rookie defender in the preseason, but he tied for the ninth-highest PFF overall grade (90.6) among all defenders in August. He was especially impressive against the run, as he did not earn a negative grade on any of his 27 snaps against the run and made six tackles.

Highest-Graded Linebackers | Rookies Only; 2024 NFL Preseason

The Vikings need help on the interior defensive line, which was highlighted by the moves they made in free agency and during the draft. In the undrafted Taimani, Minnesota might have an answer.

The 330-pound former Oregon defensive lineman earned an 84.3 PFF run-defense grade in August, ranking second among 196 interior defenders, while his 89.3 PFF overall grade placed second at the position. Taimani was tagged with a negative grade on just 5.7% of run plays and a positive grade on 28.6% of run plays.

McGlothern's consistency this preseason stood out. He played in all three games and earned 70.0-plus PFF grades in each. He was especially impressive in coverage, as his 87.3 PFF coverage grade ranked seventh among cornerbacks.

Among the 138 cornerbacks who were targeted at least five times this season, the former Arkansas player ranked fifth with just 0.15 receiving yards allowed per coverage snap. He gave up only seven receiving yards on five targets.

Among the 163 cornerbacks to play at least 50 snaps during the preseason, Saints cornerback Rico Payton’s 83.1 PFF overall grade ranked seventh. Payton faced a healthy 13 targets and still gave up only three receptions. He forced five incompletions — the most among cornerbacks during the preseason.