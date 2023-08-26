2023 NFL preseason Week 3 preview: Schedule, storylines and analysis for Saturday's games

The biggest slate of the final weekend of the 2023 NFL preseason is here, with 10 games over the course of the day.

We’re going to get another look at new Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, and a ton of players will get final opportunities to show that they deserve to be on a roster this season.

Bills focus: Richard Gouraige

One of the stars among undrafted free agents this preseason, Gouraige played 34 snaps in the Bills' preseason opener and earned an 83.7 PFF grade. He saw nine snaps last week and has now allowed just one hurry from 25 pass-blocking reps this preseason. Another strong showing may secure him a roster spot or help him land on a practice squad — either Buffalo's or that of another team.

Bears focus: Trevis Gipson

A fifth-round draft pick in 2020, Gipson has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL this preseason. On the field for 47 pass-rushing snaps, he has racked up a sack, two hits and nine hurries. Gipson looked to have a breakout year in 2021 before struggling in 2022, but he seems to have found his pass-rushing prowess again this preseason.

Seahawks focus: Levi Bell

An undrafted free agent out of Texas State this year, Bell has impressed as a pass rusher through two games. He has racked up a sack, two hits and five hurries across 37 pass-rushing snaps en route to a 90.9 PFF grade.

Packers focus: Jordan Love

Jordan Love will reportedly get the start again this week for the Packers, giving the young signal-caller a little more playing time before the 2023 regular season begins. Love has looked good in limited work so far this preseason, earning an 82.4 PFF passing grade and going 12-of-18 with a pair of touchdowns.

Browns focus: Cameron Mitchell

A fifth-round pick out of Northwestern in the 2023 NFL Draft, Mitchell has looked good in coverage so far this preseason. He has earned a 73.9 PFF coverage grade on 55 coverage snaps, allowing just three receptions and coming away with a pass breakup. With the players ahead of him on the depth chart, this might be the last significant action Mitchell gets in 2023.

One of the stars of preseason Week 2, Smith-Marsette pulled in four catches for 92 yards in the Chiefs' second preseason game. The battle to make the bottom of the depth chart is a tough one in Kansas City and the numbers game might have Smith-Marsette on the outside looking in, but another big game this week would force Kansas City into a tough decision.

Cardinals focus: Hjalte Froholdt

Froholdt, drafted by the New England Patriots back in 2019, has had an impressive preseason so far. On the field for just 30 snaps, he has earned an 87.4 PFF grade as a starter in both games. Despite being a fourth-round pick in 2019, this is his fourth team in his four-year career. It looks to be a rebuilding year for the Cardinals, but the former Arkansas Razorback will be hoping it’s a breakout year for him.

Vikings focus: Curtis Weaver

Weaver has looked solid through the first two weeks of preseason on 40 snaps, producing a 75.5 PFF grade. The fifth-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins back in 2020 has registered a pair of pressures on 23 pass-rushing snaps and has made two tackles resulting in a defensive stop on 17 run-defense snaps.

We are set to get our first look at Aaron Rodgers in game action as a member of the New York Jets, and he'll be looking the way of 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson often. Wilson earned an 85.9 PFF receiving grade as a rookie, racking up 1,103 yards on 83 receptions.

Giants focus: Micah McFadden

A fifth-round pick out of Indiana a year ago, McFadden has earned an 88.7 PFF grade on 30 snaps over the past two weeks. He has yet to miss a tackle in August and produced PFF run-defense grades of 70.0 or better in both games. He struggled in the regular season as a rookie but has been trending up this summer.

Bengals focus: Raymond Johnson III

The Bengals are deep at defensive end, but Johnson is making a serious push to land one of the final roster spots on the heels of a standout showing over the past two weeks. On the field for 36 pass-rushing snaps, he has registered a pair of sacks, a pair of hits and a hurry, with a forced fumble to boot. His 91.4 PFF pass-rushing grade is one of the best in the league this preseason.

Commanders focus: Christian Holmes

The Commanders drafted Holmes in the seventh round a year ago, and he looks set to be a reserve cornerback in 2023. He has seen 23 snaps in coverage over the past two weeks, allowing just a three-yard reception on three targets and adding a pair of pass breakups.

Dolphins focus: Parry Nickerson

Nickerson is a long shot to make this roster, given the numbers game at cornerback in Miami, but can provide himself the opportunity to land elsewhere if he plays well again in preseason Week 3. He has earned a 91.3 PFF coverage grade on 26 coverage snaps this summer, allowing zero receptions on six targets and registering two pass breakups.

Jaguars focus: Jeremiah Ledbetter

Ledbetter, a sixth-round pick out of Arkansas by the Detroit Lions back in 2017, is making an impact this preseason. From 27 pass-rushing opportunities over the past two games, he has registered two sacks, a hit and four hurries. He has also added four tackles resulting in a defensive stop.

Ravens focus: Tashawn Manning

The Ravens' offensive line depth might force them to try and keep Manning on the practice squad, but his work late in games so far this preseason is reason enough for the team to want him on the roster. The former Kentucky Wildcat has produced PFF grades above 80.0 in both games so far and has yet to allow a pressure from 23 pass-blocking snaps.

Buccaneers focus: Markees Watts

An undrafted free agent out of Charlotte, Watts has shown some serious pass-rushing ability this August. His stat line includes a sack, a hit, seven hurries and a forced fumble. He faces an uphill battle to make the roster but has surely given himself a shot at being kept around on the practice squad as a developmental prospect.

Perhaps the story of the preseason, Aidan O’Connell has Raiders fans ready to declare him the quarterback of the future after just two preseason games. We’re not ready to go that far, but it’s hard to argue that he hasn’t looked good. Earning a 91.8 PFF passing grade over the past two weeks, he has gone 26-of-36 for 304 yards and three touchdowns with a pair of big-time throws.

Cowboys focus: Isaiah Land

The undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M has been impressive as a pass rusher so far this preseason. He has registered eight total pressures, including a sack and a hit, from 30 pass-rushing snaps — in addition to a forced fumble. The Cowboys are loaded at edge defender, but Land will have given them plenty to think about.

Rams focus: DeAndre Square

There are roster spots to be won on defense for the Rams, and Square is making as good a case as an undrafted free agent can. From 29 coverage snaps, he has yet to allow a reception, and all three of his solo tackles have resulted in a defensive stop. The former Kentucky Wildcat has earned a 90.6 PFF grade and has graded above 80.0 both as a run defender and in coverage.

Broncos focus: Nik Bonitto

The former Oklahoma Sooner has been productive as a pass rusher, registering six pressures, including a quarterback hit, from 30 pass-rushing snaps. His 76.2 PFF pass-rushing grade is lower than it was in the 2022 preseason, but his 80.2 PFF overall grade is an improvement. He looks set to be part of the Broncos' edge defender rotation again this year.