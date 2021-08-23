NFL Preseason Week 2 Rookie Report: Grades, snaps, game takeaways and more

The second week of the 2021 NFL preseason is in the books. As always, the rookies captivated onlookers, and PFF is here to shed light on how they fared in Week 2.
Below is a list of the big takeaways from the most notable performances, followed by snap counts and PFF grades from those who played at least 15 snaps.
THE BIG STORYLINES
Mac Jones and Zach Wilson are separating themselves: Second overall pick Zach Wilson and 15th overall pick Mac Jones are the two highest-graded rookie quarterbacks in the NFL — by a comfortable margin.
Wilson is coming off an 80.5-graded performance against the Green Bay Packers. he popped off a couple of big-time throws, one coming courtesy of a stellar off-platform throw that flashed us back to his time at BYU.
Jones is fresh off a 93.4-graded outing against the Philadelphia Eagles, which continued his streak of the same clean, efficient play that helped Alabama to a National Championship. The Pats' rookie signal-caller ranks first among all quarterbacks in uncatchable and negatively graded throw rate so far this preseason.
Ja’Marr Chase camp woes carrying over: The No. 5 overall pick has reportedly been suffering from the yips, with Chase himself publicly acknowledging that he needs to regain his mental strength. Those struggles were further verified in his preseason outing on Friday when he ran seven routes, saw three targets and dropped every single one. He ended the game with a 27.0 PFF grade.
Still, we're a long way off from smashing the Ja'Marr Chase panic button. Yes, the Bengals would have rather seen him get off to a hot start, but patience is key.
Elijah Molden shows his value: Molden, PFF's 35th-ranked prospect in the 2021 last draft class, slipped all the way to Pick 101. It was one of the draft's major steals.
The former Washington Husky earned a 90.3 PFF grade covering the slot in Week 2 of the 2021 preseason. The short-area quickness, physical tackling and instinctive play were put on full display.
Penei Sewell is struggling to get acclimated: Sewell underwhelmed in his preseason debut at right tackle, and things got even worse this past weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Melvin Ingram III gave him the business, and the No. 7 overall pick finished with a 13.5 pass-block grade for the game across 13 pass-blocking snaps.
Similar to the Ja’Marr Chase situation, it’s not even close to panic time. Just don’t expect the Lions tackle to put the clamps on every pass-rusher early in his rookie campaign.
Justin Fields under fire: Many expected Fields to be a quarterback who endures a high-pressure rate because of his tendency to hold onto the ball, but that’s something the Chicago Bears can live with, given the rest of his skill set.
Through two weeks of the preseason, Fields has been pressured at a higher rate than any other quarterback (49%). And the blame isn't squarely on the rookie's shoulders, as his offensive line has done little to protect him so far.
Chicago has been left with a mix of Lachavious Simmons, Elijah Wilkinson, Larry Borom and a 39-year-old Jason Peters to man the two starting tackle spots after losing rookie Teven Jenkins to injury. Simmons, Wilkinson and Borom played this past weekend when Fields was moved off his spot by the opposing pass rush on 16 of his 25 dropbacks.
The three linemen were responsible for 20 total pass-block losses and a couple of sacks allowed. At this point, letting the rookie quarterback sit until the offensive line can find its footing isn’t such a bad idea.
Click here for more PFF tools:
PFF Fantasy Draft Kit | PFF Betting Dashboard | PFF Fantasy Rankings
PFF Fantasy Projections | NFL Premium Stats | Win Totals Tracker
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (35) AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (0)
Patriots Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|QB Mac Jones
|93.4
|42
|HB Rhamondre Stevenson
|66.8
|25
|Edge Ronnie Perkins
|66.3
|27
|G William Sherman
|58.5
|20
|DI Christian Barmore
|53.9
|23
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): None
Eagles Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|HB Kenneth Gainwell
|74.7
|15
|TE Jack Stoll
|72.6
|31
|Edge Milton Williams
|62.0
|38
|WR DeVonta Smith
|53.2
|26
|Edge JaQuan Bailey
|52.7
|39
|Edge Tarron Jackson
|52.5
|45
|LB Patrick Johnson
|33.9
|27
|CB Zech McPhearson
|30.5
|51
|DI Marlon Tuipulotu
|29.7
|42
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): C Harry Crider (12), WR Jhamon Ausbon (1)
CINCINNATI BENGALS (13) AT WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (17)
Bengals Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|G Jackson Carman
|75.0
|28
|Edge Cameron Sample
|70.8
|42
|HB Chris Evans
|65.0
|27
|C Trey Hill
|56.8
|45
|T Gunnar Vogel
|53.3
|17
|Edge Darius Hodge
|51.5
|32
|DI Tyler Shelvin
|31.3
|33
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): WR Ja’Marr Chase (9), TE Cheyenne O’Grady (3), RB Pooka Williams Jr. (1)
Football Team Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|LB Jamin Davis
|75.3
|17
|HB Jaret Patterson
|73.9
|35
|T Samuel Cosmi
|70.3
|23
|S Darrick Forrest
|68.7
|22
|TE John Bates
|64.5
|38
|CB Benjamin St-Juste
|58.8
|22
|WR Dyami Brown
|57.4
|32
|WR Dax Milne
|51.2
|23
|Edge Shaka Toney
|48.3
|16
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): Edge William Bradley-King (14), Edge Justus Reed (10)
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (17) AT ARIZONA CARDINALS (10)
Chiefs Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|QB Shane Buechele
|76.7
|19
|G Trey Smith
|72.6
|41
|C Creed Humphrey
|72.0
|41
|CB Dicaprio Bootle
|65.7
|30
|LB Nick Bolton
|63.5
|21
|TE Noah Gray
|62.6
|35
|S Zayne Anderson
|59.5
|32
|WR Cornell Powell
|55.6
|19
|Edge Joshua Kaindoh
|55.4
|20
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): S Devon Key (10)
Cardinals Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|WR Rondale Moore
|59.3
|24
|CB Tay Gowan
|54.6
|43
|LB Zaven Collins
|43.2
|42
|Edge Victor Dimukeje
|34.0
|58
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): CB Marco Wilson (10), DI Cameron Murray (7)
BUFFALO BILLS (41) AT CHICAGO BEARS (15)
Bills Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|G Jack Anderson
|82.6
|29
|Edge Boogie Basham
|79.3
|44
|CB Nick McCloud
|76.9
|53
|S Damar Hamlin
|75.8
|55
|CB Rachad Wildgoose
|72.1
|34
|CB Olaijah Griffin
|67.0
|29
|T Spencer Brown
|61.8
|33
|S Tariq Thompson
|55.1
|38
|T Tommy Doyle
|50.0
|39
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): TE Quinton Morris (11), WR Marquez Stevenson (9), Edge Gregory Rousseau (9)
Bears Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|Edge Sam Kamara
|80.3
|16
|DI Khyiris Tonga
|72.8
|30
|CB Thomas Graham Jr.
|70.3
|20
|LB Caleb Johnson
|65.5
|33
|QB Justin Fields
|64.8
|38
|DI Daniel Archibong
|58.8
|20
|TE Scooter Harrington
|58
|18
|WR Dazz Newsome
|55.4
|18
|Edge Charles Snowden
|55.2
|23
|HB Khalil Herbert
|54.8
|22
|T Larry Borom
|48.8
|38
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): RB CJ Marable (5)
NEW YORK JETS (23) AT GREEN BAY PACKERS (14)
Jets Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|CB Brandin Echols
|82.5
|25
|QB Zach Wilson
|80.5
|22
|HB Michael Carter
|73.6
|20
|TE Kenny Yeboah
|71.7
|23
|CB Michael Carter II
|69.4
|18
|LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
|69.2
|27
|T Grant Hermanns
|60.7
|32
|LB Jamien Sherwood
|60.5
|28
|G Tristen Hoge
|49.3
|22
|LB Milo Eifler
|47.2
|16
|CB Isaiah Dunn
|46.0
|40
|Edge Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
|30.6
|38
|DI Jonathan Marshall
|29.3
|34
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): G David Moore (6)
Packers Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|HB Kylin Hill
|91.8
|15
|G Jacob Capra
|90.6
|16
|DI Jack Heflin
|79.7
|34
|G Royce Newman
|78.0
|35
|T Cole Van Lanen
|71.5
|27
|LB Isaiah McDuffie
|69.6
|19
|CB Shemar Jean-Charles
|68.7
|23
|WR Amari Rodgers
|65.7
|43
|S Christian Uphoff
|65.4
|15
|TE Daniel Crawford
|59.6
|24
|DI Tedarrell Slaton
|59.4
|37
|WR Damon Hazelton
|55.5
|20
|T Coy Cronk
|48.4
|16
|S Innis Gaines
|40.8
|45
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): DI Carlo Kemp (13), CB Eric Stokes (12), C Josh Myers (11)
BALTIMORE RAVENS (20) AT CAROLINA PANTHERS (3)
Ravens Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|HB Nate McCrary
|73.3
|27
|CB Brandon Stephens
|67.6
|19
|WR Tylan Wallace
|64.9
|38
|TE Ben Mason
|63.1
|23
|Edge Odafe Oweh
|38.2
|18
|T Foster Sarell
|34.5
|42
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): Edge Daelin Hayes (14), TE Tony Poljan (12), DI Jovan Swann (12), OT Adrian Ealy (11), S Ar’Darius Washington (10), CB Shaun Wade (9), QB Kenji Bahar (3)
Panthers Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
|75.4
|21
|T Brady Christensen
|73.3
|30
|WR Shi Smith
|72.9
|20
|TE Tommy Tremble
|60.7
|17
|DI Daviyon Nixon
|55.0
|42
|HB Spencer Brown
|52.5
|17
|LB Paddy Fisher
|51.9
|35
|DI Phil Hoskins
|46.2
|37
|G Deonte Brown
|37.0
|27
|HB Chuba Hubbard
|34.0
|21
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): CB Keith Taylor (13), CB Jaycee Horn (7), WR C.J. Saunders (6), RB Darius Clark (6)
ATLANTA FALCONS (17) AT MIAMI DOLPHINS (37)
Falcons Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|WR Frank Darby
|87.7
|21
|S JR Pace
|69.4
|43
|Edge Kobe Jones
|69.2
|34
|CB Richie Grant
|65.0
|37
|CB Darren Hall
|64.7
|18
|S Dwayne Johnson Jr.
|60.8
|37
|Edge Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|60.5
|37
|C Drew Dalman
|56.6
|45
|DI Ta'Quon Graham
|55.0
|47
|TE John Raine
|50.3
|27
|T Kion Smith
|49.9
|22
|T Jalen Mayfield
|48.4
|45
|DI Zac Dawe
|43.5
|29
|QB Feleipe Franks
|43.2
|38
|LB Dorian Etheridge
|28.3
|30
|LB Erroll Thompson
|25.9
|39
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): RB Caleb Huntley (13), CB Avery Williams (12), WR Antonio Nunn (9), RB Javian Hawkins (7), G Ryan Neuzil (6), C Joe Sculthorpe (6), WR Austin Trammell (6)
Dolphins Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|G Robert Jones
|89.6
|22
|T Liam Eichenberg
|78.3
|46
|TE Hunter Long
|76.8
|20
|Edge Jaelan Phillips
|68.5
|27
|WR Jaylen Waddle
|56.1
|17
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): RB Gerrid Doaks (13), OT Larnel Coleman (10), CB Trill Williams (10), TE Carl Tucker (9), WR Kai Locksley (5), WR Khalil McClain (2)
TENNESSEE TITANS (34) AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (3)
Titans Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|S Elijah Molden
|90.3
|48
|WR Dez Fitzpatrick
|76.1
|28
|T Dillon Radunz
|70.3
|62
|LB Monty Rice
|69.9
|37
|HB Mekhi Sargent
|67.7
|31
|C Cole Banwart
|64.9
|41
|Edge Rashad Weaver
|59.3
|56
|CB Caleb Farley
|50.4
|16
|G Chandon Herring
|49.4
|28
|DI Naquan Jones
|46.0
|31
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): TE Miller Forristall (13), FB Tory Carter (7)
Buccaneers Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|LB Grant Stuard
|77.1
|28
|Edge Elijah Ponder
|75.8
|23
|Edge Joe Tryon
|65.4
|34
|CB Chris Wilcox
|53.1
|28
|WR Jaelon Darden
|52.7
|32
|QB Kyle Trask
|50.8
|34
|LB K.J. Britt
|49.1
|34
|WR T.J. Simmons
|44.7
|21
|S Lawrence White
|29.6
|28
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): None
DETROIT LIONS (20) AT PITTSBURGH STEELERS (26)
Lions Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|CB AJ Parker
|90.8
|30
|DI Levi Onwuzurike
|90.5
|17
|CB Jerry Jacobs
|68.0
|20
|LB Derrick Barnes
|66.9
|25
|CB Ifeatu Melifonwu
|63.2
|21
|TE Brock Wright
|62.7
|22
|G Tommy Kraemer
|49.8
|50
|T Penei Sewell
|35.7
|21
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): DI Alim McNeill (14), RB Dedrick Mills (13), RB Jermar Jefferson (11), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (11), WR Javon McKinley (9), LB Tavante Beckett (5), WR Sage Surratt (3)
Steelers Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|TE Pat Freiermuth
|93.1
|17
|Edge Quincy Roche
|69.0
|27
|S Tre Norwood
|66.8
|33
|HB Najee Harris
|66.6
|15
|DI Isaiahh Loudermilk
|62.5
|28
|Edge Jamar Watson
|61.5
|15
|T Dan Moore Jr.
|61.2
|47
|C Kendrick Green
|58.3
|48
|CB Shakur Brown
|32.1
|21
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): S Donovan Stiner (7), S Lamont Wade (7), CB Mark Gilbert (7), WR Rico Bussey Jr. (1)
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (12) AT MINNESOTA VIKINGS (10)
Colts Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|LB Isaiah Kaufusi
|89.3
|23
|Edge Kwity Paye
|82.9
|15
|G Will Fries
|81.7
|52
|S Shawn Davis
|76.0
|19
|WR Michael Strachan
|58.4
|39
|QB Sam Ehlinger
|56.0
|29
|TE Kylen Granson
|31.0
|18
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): RB Deon Jackson (13), WR Tarik Black (12), WR Tyler Vaughns (11)
Vikings Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|G Wyatt Davis
|76.2
|22
|HB Asim Rose
|62.7
|21
|WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|60.4
|25
|S Camryn Bynum
|58.1
|54
|DI Jordon Scott
|55.4
|28
|DI Zeandae Johnson
|45.2
|26
|Edge Janarius Robinson
|44.6
|19
|TE Zach Davidson
|39
|25
|LB Chazz Surratt
|38.4
|46
|QB Kellen Mond
|38.1
|22
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): WR Whop Philyor (14), LB Tuf Borland (8), WR Myron Mitchell (8), WR Warren Jackson (7), LB Christian Elliss (6), TE Shane Zylstra (5)
HOUSTON TEXANS (20) AT DALLAS COWBOYS (14)
Texans Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|LB Garret Wallow
|79.0
|26
|QB Davis Mills
|69.6
|30
|TE Brevin Jordan
|67.5
|17
|T Carson Green
|59.6
|26
|C Ryan McCollum
|53.3
|17
|DI Roy Lopez
|53.2
|29
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): C Drake Jackson (7)
Cowboys Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|LB Micah Parsons
|90.8
|18
|LB Jabril Cox
|82.2
|24
|WR Osirus Mitchell
|73.3
|17
|C Matt Farniok
|67.4
|34
|HB JaQuan Hardy
|61.7
|24
|CB Kelvin Joseph
|61.6
|26
|HB Brenden Knox
|60.1
|17
|DI Austin Faoliu
|58.5
|23
|G Braylon Jones
|54.2
|18
|WR Simi Fehoko
|54.1
|29
|DI Quinton Bohanna
|51
|17
|TE Nick Eubanks
|48.9
|43
|CB Nahshon Wright
|47.3
|26
|DI Osa Odighizuwa
|31.8
|21
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): WR Brandon Smith (14), S Tyler Coyle (10), S Israel Mukuamu (10), FB Nick Ralston (6), TE Artayvious Lynn (5)
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (17) AT LOS ANGELES RAMS (16)
Raiders Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|CB Nate Hobbs
|88.9
|45
|Edge Malcolm Koonce
|77.4
|45
|T Alex Leatherwood
|74.6
|16
|LB Max Richardson
|68.6
|39
|HB Trey Ragas
|67.8
|24
|HB BJ Emmons
|65.5
|15
|S Trevon Moehrig
|64.2
|22
|WR DJ Turner
|62.8
|32
|S Tyree Gillespie
|61.6
|21
|FB Garrett Groshek
|61.3
|19
|TE Matt Bushman
|54.5
|16
|WR Dillon Stoner
|52.4
|40
|C Jimmy Morrissey
|46.3
|23
|DI Darius Stills
|42.2
|33
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): None
Rams Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|Edge Chris Garrett
|89.7
|30
|LB Ernest Jones
|81.2
|18
|T Alaric Jackson
|66.1
|76
|S Troy Warner
|65.3
|23
|HB Jake Funk
|64.8
|24
|WR Tutu Atwell
|59.9
|70
|WR Landen Akers
|59.0
|65
|Edge Earnest Brown IV
|54.9
|26
|DI Bobby Brown III
|53.5
|19
|CB Brontae Harris
|52.2
|39
|TE Jacob Harris
|49.2
|25
|G Jordan Meredith
|43.5
|36
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): WR Jeremiah Haydel (12), CB Robert Rochell (11), S Paris Ford (8)
DENVER BRONCOS (30) AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (3)
Broncos Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|Edge Jonathon Cooper
|91.3
|29
|CB Kary Vincent Jr.
|74.6
|24
|S Caden Sterns
|73.2
|29
|C Quinn Meinerz
|69.3
|38
|S Jamar Johnson
|68.0
|36
|TE Shaun Beyer
|67.7
|16
|HB Javonte Williams
|62.5
|15
|ED Marquiss Spencer
|59.4
|20
|CB Patrick Surtain II
|58.1
|18
|LB Barrington Wade
|53.5
|22
|LB Curtis Robinson
|52.3
|36
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): WR Seth Williams (12), FB Adam Prentice (12), LB Baron Browning (10), OT Drew Himelan (4), WR Branden Mack (4), G Nolan Laufenberg (4)
Seahawks Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|T Jake Curhan
|85.0
|26
|HB Josh Johnson
|73.8
|20
|LB Lakiem Williams
|73.7
|22
|WR Connor Wedington
|69.1
|28
|WR Travis Toivonen
|66.2
|29
|T Stone Forsythe
|65.8
|44
|DI Jarrod Hewitt
|65.8
|23
|CB Tre Brown
|64.9
|35
|Edge Alex Tchangam
|62.3
|21
|WR Cade Johnson
|61.2
|35
|G Jared Hocker
|60.7
|26
|S Aashari Crosswell
|56.5
|37
|WR Darece Roberson
|55.3
|15
|G Greg Eiland
|49.3
|20
|G Pier-Olivier Lestage
|46.9
|20
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): LB Aaron Donkor (5)
NEW YORK GIANTS (13) AT CLEVELAND BROWNS (17)
Giants Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|TE Jake Hausmann
|74.6
|19
|DI Raymond Johnson III
|67.9
|41
|CB Rodarius Williams
|64.4
|53
|HB Gary Brightwell
|52.4
|23
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): C Brett Heggie (11), G Jake Burton (7)
Browns Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|CB Greg Newsome II
|70.7
|26
|CB Emmanuel Rugamba
|68.8
|21
|Edge Romeo McKnight
|66.6
|26
|HB Demetric Felton
|60.8
|16
|LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|48.6
|15
|DI Tommy Togiai
|46.9
|28
|S Richard LeCounte
|44.4
|53
|T James Hudson
|31.9
|58
|DI Marvin Wilson
|30.2
|18
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): None
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (15) AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (10)
49ers Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|LB Justin Hilliard
|77.2
|31
|LB Elijah Sullivan
|73.8
|22
|CB Deommodore Lenoir
|72.6
|53
|S Talanoa Hufanga
|70.3
|36
|T Jaylon Moore
|55.9
|68
|CB Ambry Thomas
|55.8
|61
|QB Trey Lance
|55.6
|34
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): None
Chargers Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|DI Forrest Merrill
|73.1
|20
|G Brenden Jaimes
|69.2
|36
|CB K.J. Sails
|65.2
|15
|DI Willie Yarbary
|63.2
|24
|HB Larry Rountree III
|63.0
|25
|S Ben DeLuca
|62.8
|34
|WR Josh Palmer
|62.5
|22
|CB Mark Webb
|61.6
|34
|LB Nick Niemann
|59.5
|44
|TE Tre' McKitty
|53.4
|19
|CB Asante Samuel Jr.
|53.3
|16
|T Darius Harper
|51.3
|31
|TE Hunter Kampmoyer
|50.7
|16
|T Kyle Spalding
|28.7
|15
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): WR Michael Bandy (13), LB Amen Ogbonbemiga (3)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS AT NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Coming soon…