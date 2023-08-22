UNLOCK ALL TOOLS AND CONTENT WITH PFF+ Subscribe Today!

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Preseason Week 2: Rookie grades, snaps for all 32 NFL teams

2RHRYTH Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) warms up before the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By PFF.com
Aug 22, 2023

With the second week of the 2023 NFL preseason in the books, it's time to start taking a closer look at the rookies. Who's been getting the most snaps? Who has the highest PFF grades? Here's a breakdown of the top rookies by snap count and PFF grade so far.


Random Image

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Name POS Snaps played PFF Grade
Kyle Soelle LB 24 83.8
Jacob Slade DI 14 78.9
Kei'Trel Clark CB 64 72.8
Daniel Arias WR 33 67.2
Kendell Brooks S 21 65.4
Brian Cobbs WR 17 62.6
Paris Johnson Jr. T 30 59.8
Michael Wilson WR 28 58.5
Clayton Tune QB 98 58.3
Blake Whiteheart TE 85 58.2
Emari Demercado HB 50 56.4
Joel Honigford TE 34 55.3
Quavian White CB 11 54.7
Dante Stills DI 52 47.0
Jon Gaines II C 92 43.5
Owen Pappoe LB 53 32.1

Atlanta Falcons

Name POS Snaps played PFF Grade
DeMarcco Hellams S 106 90.0
Xavier Malone WR 34 84.8
Clifford Chattman S 32 72.1
Bijan Robinson HB 12 69.6
Barry Wesley T 25 69.2
Matthew Bergeron T 23 69.1
Mike Jones Jr. LB 61 63.4
Clark Phillips III CB 48 57.4
Carlos Washington Jr. HB 57 55.8
Natrone Brooks CB 52 53.8
Keilahn Harris WR 35 52.3
Zach Harrison ED 54 51.1
Jovaughn Gwyn C 47 45.0

Get the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit for FREE

with annual plan
DRAFT KIT: NEW Unlimited League Sync
DRAFT KIT: NEW Live Draft Assistant powered by AI & PFF Data
DRAFT KIT: NEW Mock Draft Sim customized for your league
DRAFT KIT: NEW Expert Strategy & Player Data Deep Dive Content
DRAFT KIT: Customizable Cheat Sheets, Rankings, and Projections
DRAFT KIT: Dynasty, Best Ball, and IDP Expert Rankings
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
NEW Line-up Optimizer with Start/Sit and Waiver Wire recommendations
WR-CB and OL-DL Matchup Tools with PFF Player Grades
Player Utilization Report and Offensive Line rankings and data
Best Bets, Player Props and Futures betting tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim, PFF Grades & NFL/NCAA Premium Stats 2.0
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.