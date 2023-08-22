NFL Preseason Week 2: Rookie grades, snaps for all 32 NFL teams

With the second week of the 2023 NFL preseason in the books, it's time to start taking a closer look at the rookies. Who's been getting the most snaps? Who has the highest PFF grades? Here's a breakdown of the top rookies by snap count and PFF grade so far.
Arizona Cardinals
|Name
|POS
|Snaps played
|PFF Grade
|Kyle Soelle
|LB
|24
|83.8
|Jacob Slade
|DI
|14
|78.9
|Kei'Trel Clark
|CB
|64
|72.8
|Daniel Arias
|WR
|33
|67.2
|Kendell Brooks
|S
|21
|65.4
|Brian Cobbs
|WR
|17
|62.6
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|T
|30
|59.8
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|28
|58.5
|Clayton Tune
|QB
|98
|58.3
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|85
|58.2
|Emari Demercado
|HB
|50
|56.4
|Joel Honigford
|TE
|34
|55.3
|Quavian White
|CB
|11
|54.7
|Dante Stills
|DI
|52
|47.0
|Jon Gaines II
|C
|92
|43.5
|Owen Pappoe
|LB
|53
|32.1
Atlanta Falcons
|Name
|POS
|Snaps played
|PFF Grade
|DeMarcco Hellams
|S
|106
|90.0
|Xavier Malone
|WR
|34
|84.8
|Clifford Chattman
|S
|32
|72.1
|Bijan Robinson
|HB
|12
|69.6
|Barry Wesley
|T
|25
|69.2
|Matthew Bergeron
|T
|23
|69.1
|Mike Jones Jr.
|LB
|61
|63.4
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|48
|57.4
|Carlos Washington Jr.
|HB
|57
|55.8
|Natrone Brooks
|CB
|52
|53.8
|Keilahn Harris
|WR
|35
|52.3
|Zach Harrison
|ED
|54
|51.1
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|C
|47
|45.0
