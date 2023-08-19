Try the NEW PFF Fantasy Mock Draft Sim

NFL Preseason Week 2 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 28, Houston Texans 3

2RHY4KM Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed runs with the ball with Houston Texans safety M.J. Stewart (29) in tow during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By Sam Monson
Aug 19, 2023
Houston Texans Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins got a comfortable win on the road against the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason, emerging victorious by a score of 28-3.



Offensive spotlight: Miami’s strong rushing performance in the preseason continued. Salvon Ahmed topped 100 yards on just 10 carries before getting another couple of carries and finishing at 99 for the day — or just 8.3 yards per attempt. Raheem Mostert also had 5.0 yards per carry, generating 4.3 of that after contact.

Defensive spotlight: With the stellar rookie performance from the likes of Sauce Gardner and Tariq Woolen last season, Derek Stingley Jr. enters his second season under some pressure to prove he was worthy of the praise he garnered at draft time. He was thrown at just once by the Dolphins despite extensive playing time, and that ball was not completed. Stingley also made a tackle in the run game.

Rookie spotlight: Will Anderson Jr. showed what he was capable of with a huge play in which he ran over running back Salvon Ahmed and forced a fumble on Skylar Thompson. Anderson is going to be under pressure to perform well right away as a rookie, given the trade the Texans made to acquire him one pick after C.J. Stroud. At least on this evidence, he can bring the same playmaking ability he displayed in college.

Offensive line spotlight: Amid Terron Armstead‘s injury, we got a look at what Miami would do at left tackle in that situation. Isaiah Wynn started at left guard despite previous NFL experience at left tackle, and it was Kendall Lamm who got the start in Armstead’s stead. Lamm didn’t give up any pressure on nine pass-blocking snaps before making way for Kion Smith, who himself had a solid day. Wynn had a rougher performance inside at guard.

Box Score

Passing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Skylar Thompson 18.48 15 / 22 157 7.1 3 0
Tua Tagovailoa 1.44 5 / 7 61 8.7 0 1
Houston Texans
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Davis Mills 3.76 10 / 22 94 4.3 0 0
C.J. Stroud 2.3 7 / 12 60 5 0 0
Rushing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
Salvon Ahmed 23.1 12 99 8.2 0 65
Skylar Thompson 18.48 3 2 0.7 0 4
Chris Brooks 13.5 11 47 4.3 0 10
Raheem Mostert 9 6 30 5 1 16
De'Von Achane 2.7 6 27 4.5 0 20
Houston Texans
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
Mike Boone 8.7 5 12 2.4 0 3
C.J. Stroud 2.3 1 -1 -1 0 -1
Devin Singletary 2 2 6 3 0 5
Dameon Pierce 1.5 6 15 2.5 0 7
Receiving
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD
Salvon Ahmed 23.1 4 4 32 8 1
Chris Brooks 13.5 1 1 18 18 1
Julian Hill 6.1 3 3 31 10.3 0
Erik Ezukanma 5.4 4 3 24 6 0
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 5.1 3 2 31 10.3 0
River Cracraft 3.1 1 1 21 21 0
Tyreek Hill 2.3 1 1 13 13 0
Durham Smythe 2 2 1 10 5 0
Chris Coleman 1.5 1 1 5 5 0
Tyler Kroft 0 1 0 0 0 0
Robbie Chosen 0 1 0 0 0 0
Braxton Berrios 0 4 0 0 0 0
Daewood Davis 0 1 0 0 0 0
Houston Texans
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD
Mike Boone 8.7 5 4 35 7 0
Johnny Johnson III 4.6 2 2 26 13 0
Nico Collins 4.1 3 2 21 7 0
Dalton Schultz 3 3 2 10 3.3 0
Noah Brown 2.4 3 1 14 4.7 0
Teagan Quitoriano 2.4 3 1 14 4.7 0
Steven Sims 2.2 2 1 12 6 0
Robert Woods 2.1 1 1 11 11 0
Devin Singletary 2 1 1 4 4 0
John Metchie III 1.5 2 1 5 2.5 0
Xavier Hutchinson 1.2 2 1 2 1 0
Andrew Beck 0 1 0 0 0 0
Alex Bachman 0 3 0 0 0 0
Jalen Camp 0 3 0 0 0 0

