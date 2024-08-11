NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: Tennessee Titans 17, San Francisco 49ers 13

The Tennessee Titans‘ preseason got off to a good start, as they emerged with a 17-13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium on Saturday night.

Titans running back Tony Pollard provided a glimpse of his explosive capabilities in his first action with his new team, as he busted loose for a 24-yard run on his fourth and final carry of the game. Altogether, Pollard finished with four carries for 35 rushing yards.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time.

Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

49ers QB Brandon Allen‘s box score doesn't look impressive, as he finished seven-of-13 for 98 passing yards and no touchdowns, but he actually made some impressive plays. Notably, he accumulated three big-time throws and finished with a 12.4-yard average depth of target.

BOX SCORE

49ers Titans Total points 13 17 Total offensive plays 54 68 Average EPA per play 0.015 -0.068 Total net yards 284 336 Avg yards per play 5.3 4.9 Total first downs 16 18 Rushing first downs 4 9 Passing first downs 12 8 Penalty first downs 0 1 Third-down efficiency 36% 59% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 9 9 Avg plays per drive 6.3 7.8 Avg yards per drive 28.4 33.6 Avg points per drive 1.3 1.7 Red-zone possessions 2 4 Red-zone plays 6 15 Red-zone TDs 2 2 Red-zone FGs 0 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 75%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION