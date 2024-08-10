All
NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 16, Baltimore Ravens 13

2XRDBHX Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

By Ben Cooper
Baltimore Ravens Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens each averaged less than 3.5 yards per offensive play — a preseason staple. And if not for a last-second Emory Jones fumble, they would have tied.

Eagles rookie running back Will Shipley displayed his versatility with 23 rushing yards and a seven-yard touchdown reception, while Ravens rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins put on a pass-breakup show before exiting with a shoulder injury.

It was always going to come down to kickers Jake Elliott and Justin Tucker, though, and Elliott's second crack at a game-winner sailed through the uprights to seal Philadelphia's 16-13 win in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL preseason.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we've gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

What a showing it was for Ravens first-round pick Nate Wiggins, who played an impressive 43 snaps before departing with a shoulder injury. He faced six targets on the night and forced an astonishing four incompletions — more than the entire Eagles defense.

The injury will be the primary concern for the team as it looks to solidify the secondary depth chart heading into the regular season.

BOX SCORE

Eagles Ravens
Total points 16 13
Total offensive plays 78 48
Average EPA per play -0.05 -0.347
Total net yards 264 169
Avg yards per play 3.4 3.5
Total first downs 21 10
Rushing first downs 13 4
Passing first downs 7 6
Penalty first downs 1 0
Third-down efficiency 33% 17%
Fourth-down efficiency 30% 20%
Possessions 11 9
Avg plays per drive 7.5 5.5
Avg yards per drive 22 15.4
Avg points per drive 1.3 1.2
Red-zone posessions 2 2
Red-zone plays 5 10
Red-zone TDs 2 1
Red-zone FGs 0 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

