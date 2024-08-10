NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 16, Baltimore Ravens 13

The Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens each averaged less than 3.5 yards per offensive play — a preseason staple. And if not for a last-second Emory Jones fumble, they would have tied.
Eagles rookie running back Will Shipley displayed his versatility with 23 rushing yards and a seven-yard touchdown reception, while Ravens rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins put on a pass-breakup show before exiting with a shoulder injury.
It was always going to come down to kickers Jake Elliott and Justin Tucker, though, and Elliott's second crack at a game-winner sailed through the uprights to seal Philadelphia's 16-13 win in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL preseason.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
What a showing it was for Ravens first-round pick Nate Wiggins, who played an impressive 43 snaps before departing with a shoulder injury. He faced six targets on the night and forced an astonishing four incompletions — more than the entire Eagles defense.
The injury will be the primary concern for the team as it looks to solidify the secondary depth chart heading into the regular season.
BOX SCORE
|Eagles
|Ravens
|Total points
|16
|13
|Total offensive plays
|78
|48
|Average EPA per play
|-0.05
|-0.347
|Total net yards
|264
|169
|Avg yards per play
|3.4
|3.5
|Total first downs
|21
|10
|Rushing first downs
|13
|4
|Passing first downs
|7
|6
|Penalty first downs
|1
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|33%
|17%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|30%
|20%
|Possessions
|11
|9
|Avg plays per drive
|7.5
|5.5
|Avg yards per drive
|22
|15.4
|Avg points per drive
|1.3
|1.2
|Red-zone posessions
|2
|2
|Red-zone plays
|5
|10
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In