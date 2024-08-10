NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: New York Jets 20, Washington Commanders 17

Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, made the most of his short pro debut, leading the Washington Commanders down the field for an opening-drive touchdown in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets.

Daniels opened his NFL account in earnest by firing a precise deep pass down the sideline to wide receiver Dyami Brown, who hauled in the 42-yard contested ball. The rookie quarterback later scampered into the end zone for a three-yard score to end his day.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Several players stood out on smaller snap counts in this game, but Jets safety Jarrick Bernard-Converse did so on a large workload.

The 2023 sixth-round pick faced six targets in coverage and let up only one catch — albeit the deep bomb from Jayden Daniels to Dyami Brown. However, he was in tight coverage and forced Brown to make a contested catch. Bernard-Converse also made a tackle for loss or no gain in the run game. While he played only four regular-season snaps in 2023, he could be in line for more work if he keeps this up.

BOX SCORE

Commanders Jets Total points 17 20 Total offensive plays 67 53 Average EPA per play 0.06 0.002 Total net yards 328 292 Avg yards per play 4.9 5.5 Total first downs 17 13 Rushing first downs 9 4 Passing first downs 8 9 Penalty first downs 0 0 Third-down efficiency 53% 47% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 10 10 Avg plays per drive 7.3 6.1 Avg yards per drive 29.8 26.6 Avg points per drive 1.6 1.8 Red-zone posessions 4 3 Red-zone plays 14 7 Red-zone TDs 2 2 Red-zone FGs 0 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION