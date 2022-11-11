PFF's Midseason Roundup: Early All-Pro teams, season predictions, updated roster rankings and more

Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo pick their division winners, Super Bowl picks and more. They both have the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers to conquer the NFC divisions, but they are split on their Super Bowl winners.

Every NFL team will enter the 2023 offseason with positions of need, including a significant number at quarterback.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and interior defender Quinnen Williams headline the midseason NFL All-Pro team.

Bailey Zappe, Dameon Pierce, Aidan Hutchinson and Sauce Gardner feature in the PFF 2022 Midseason NFL All-Rookie Team.

Now that we're past the midway point of the 2022 college football season, the PFF draft board was due for a refresh. Alabama's Bryce Young takes the top spot as one of the highest-graded quarterbacks in the country, while Kentucky QB Will Levis comes in at No. 3.

Examining five players who have stood out in fantasy football for various awards through the first half of the 2022 season, including Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner goes No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars after a stellar start to his NFL career.

The Buffalo Bills take the top spot in our midseason roster rankings update, with a handful of teams making significant leaps from the preseason.

Bryce Young joins the Detroit Lions, C.J. Stroud goes to the Houston Texans and Will Levis heads to the Carolina Panthers in Trevor Sikkema and Mike Renner's joint 2023 NFL mock draft.

PFF's Mario Pilato provides insight and analysis on every NFL team's injury situation at the midway point of the 2022 season.