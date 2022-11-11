PFF's Midseason Roundup: Early All-Pro teams, season predictions, updated roster rankings and more

2022 NFL midseason predictions: Picking division winners, Super Bowl teams, NFL MVP and more
Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo pick their division winners, Super Bowl picks and more. They both have the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers to conquer the NFC divisions, but they are split on their Super Bowl winners.
Projecting the top 2023 offseason needs for all 32 NFL teams
Every NFL team will enter the 2023 offseason with positions of need, including a significant number at quarterback.
PFF’s 2022 NFL Midseason All-Pro Team: Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Quinnen Williams and more
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and interior defender Quinnen Williams headline the midseason NFL All-Pro team.
PFF 2022 Midseason NFL All-Rookie Team: RB Dameon Pierce headlines on offense, CB Sauce Gardner leads the defense
Bailey Zappe, Dameon Pierce, Aidan Hutchinson and Sauce Gardner feature in the PFF 2022 Midseason NFL All-Rookie Team.
2023 NFL Draft Big Board: PFF's top 100 prospects
Now that we're past the midway point of the 2022 college football season, the PFF draft board was due for a refresh. Alabama's Bryce Young takes the top spot as one of the highest-graded quarterbacks in the country, while Kentucky QB Will Levis comes in at No. 3.
2022 Midseason Fantasy Football Awards: Justin Fields, Tyreek Hill and more
Examining five players who have stood out in fantasy football for various awards through the first half of the 2022 season, including Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Redrafting the 2022 NFL Draft: Sauce Gardner, Ikem Ekwonu find new homes in the top three
Cornerback Sauce Gardner goes No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars after a stellar start to his NFL career.
Midseason 2022 NFL roster rankings for all 32 teams: Strengths, weaknesses and X factors for every starting lineup
The Buffalo Bills take the top spot in our midseason roster rankings update, with a handful of teams making significant leaps from the preseason.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Bryce Young go top three, Quentin Johnston lands with Texans as WR1
Bryce Young joins the Detroit Lions, C.J. Stroud goes to the Houston Texans and Will Levis heads to the Carolina Panthers in Trevor Sikkema and Mike Renner's joint 2023 NFL mock draft.
2022 NFL Midseason Injury Report: Injury outlooks and updates for all 32 teams
PFF's Mario Pilato provides insight and analysis on every NFL team's injury situation at the midway point of the 2022 season.